Health Tech Industry Is Just Fine With Repeal Of Biden’s AI Regulating Order
Among the executive order's directives, companies were required to report details of their technology to federal regulators. Separately, Doctors Without Borders, physicians, and industry top brass weigh in on President Donald Trump's executive orders and policy proposals.
AI Order Fizzles
The health tech industry is breathing a little sigh of relief after President Donald Trump revoked former President Joe Biden’s executive order on artificial intelligence Monday. The repeal isn’t likely to have a big impact. But some in the health industry had been worried about future implications of Biden’s 2023 executive order, which, among other things, required companies with models trained using enormous computing power to regularly send detailed reports to federal regulators, regardless of the company’s size. (Reader, Paun, Payne and Schumaker, 1/21)
Trump’s New Executive Orders On Migration Are A Devastating Step Backward, Says Doctors Without Borders
"The medical and humanitarian consequences of curbing access to asylum are real. We have treated refugees and asylum seekers with horrific injuries from torture and abuse. We also see the severe mental health impacts on people living under constant threat of persecution," said Avril Benoit, chief executive officer of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) USA. (1/21)
Trump And A Healthier America Welcomed By Doctors
With President Donald Trump back in the White House, many of America’s doctors are welcoming the new administration’s greater focus on health and wellness. The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative — led by incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — aims to improve nutrition, eliminate toxins, preserve natural habitats and fight the chronic disease epidemic, according to its website. (Rudy, 1/21)
What Health-Care CEOs Fear and Cheer About Trump 2.0
“The new administration will bring radical change,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. “There are several people that think for our industry, the risks outweigh the opportunities. There are other people — among them, myself — who think that the opportunities outweigh the risks.” Here’s what other executives had to say. (Garde, Muller, Kresge, Smith and Langreth, 1/21)
Novartis CEO Says Concerns On Trump Health Policy Are Overblown
Moves by the incoming Trump Administration may be a boon to drugmakers, Novartis AG Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said, while concerns over vaccine policies and public health funding are “overblown.” Novartis wants to work to reverse some of the previous administration’s policies which had a “chilling effect on innovation,” Narasimhan said in an interview. He cited former US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which permitted the government to negotiate drug prices. (Kresge, 1/21)
Physician Content Creators Weigh In On TikTok's Uncertain Future
Promises of a TikTok ban have loomed over the popular video app for months, and a brief pause in operations this weekend gave millions a taste of what a full ban would entail. Several popular physician content creators who post videos on multiple social media sites, including TikTok, told MedPage Today why they're staunchly opposed to a TikTok ban, noting that it would result in the loss of an outlet for sharing information and dispelling rampant misinformation. (Robertson, 1/21)