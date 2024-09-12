High Adderall Dose Linked To Alarming Risk Of Mental Health Episodes
A fivefold increased risk for first-time psychosis or mania episodes was found among patients prescribed more than 40 milligrams per dose, researchers say. Migraine medicine ads and weight-loss drugs also are in the news.
The Boston Globe:
High Adderall Doses Increase Risk Of Psychosis, McLean Researchers Say
High doses of Adderall, the widely prescribed drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, were associated with more than a fivefold increased risk for a first-time episode of psychosis or mania, according to a study released Thursday by McLean Hospital. The risk was greatest for patients who took doses exceeding 40 milligrams, according to Dr. Lauren V. Moran, lead author of the paper and a psychiatrist who studies the benefits and perils of prescribed drugs. (Saltzman, 9/12)
Stat:
‘Sarepta’s Like A Curse On Me’: FDA Commissioner Califf Says
At an event with journalists Tuesday outside of Boston, U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf dismissed criticism that the agency is lowering standards for new drug approvals, even when clinical trials fail. (Trang, 9/11)
Stat:
Abbvie Migraine Ad With Serena Williams Was Misleading, FDA Says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scolded AbbVie for making false and misleading claims in a TV ad about a migraine pill that features Serena Williams, the third time this year the agency has taken a major pharmaceutical company to task for its marketing. (Silverman, 9/11)
Modern Healthcare:
340B Contract Pharmacy Lawsuits May Lead To Supreme Court
States continue to notch victories in legal battles with pharmaceutical manufacturers over the use of contract pharmacies to dispense 340B drugs, potentially setting up a Supreme Court showdown. Last week, a federal judge in Maryland denied drug manufacturers' motion for a preliminary injunction to block a state law requiring drugmakers to distribute discounted medications to pharmacies that contract with hospitals, federally qualified health centers and other 340B-covered providers that treat low-income patients. (Kacik, 9/11)
Reuters:
Weight-Loss Market To See 16 New Drugs By 2029, Report Estimates
The market for weight-loss treatments is expected to see 16 new drugs vying for a slice of the lucrative business currently dominated by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, according to estimates from analysts at Morningstar and Pitchbook. In a joint report published on Monday, analysts estimated the market for obesity treatments could expand to $200 billion by 2031. The 16 drugs could launch by 2029, with roughly $70 billion of the GLP-1 market coming from these new challengers. (9/11)
Stat:
Black And Middle Eastern People Wrongly Excluded In Cancer Trials: Study
One of the most important measurements for cancer patients is the neutrophil count. Certain cancer therapies like chemotherapy can be harsh on these white blood cells, so cancer patients need their neutrophil count to be in a given range when undergoing those treatments or before enrolling in particular clinical trials. That can be a problem for people who have a natural blood variation called the Duffy-null phenotype. (Chen, 9/11)