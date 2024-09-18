High-Dose Kratom Capsules Are Safe, First FDA Study Of Compound Finds
The botanical has been used for centuries in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg notes, but it's more commonly found in drinks and concentrates in the U.S., triggering the research effort. Separately, financial incentives for kidney donors; changing research standards on trans issues; and more.
Bloomberg:
Kratom’s First FDA Study Suggests Capsules Safe At High Doses
Kratom leaves appear safe even at high doses when taken in capsule form, US regulators found in their first preliminary study of the popular botanical compound that they’ve targeted as a potential public health threat. The US Food and Drug Administration research is intended to help fill a void surrounding the compound that’s been used for centuries in Southeast Asia, where people chew the leaves to get their mind-altering effects. Important questions remain about its impact in drinks and concentrates — more common in the US — which contain higher levels of kratom and could pose greater danger to consumers. (Rutherford and Milton, 9/17)
Bloomberg:
Video: The Growing Toll Of America’s Booming $1 Billion Kratom Industry
As early as 2020, 1.7 million Americans were estimated to have used kratom. These days, thousands of metric tons of the herbal extract are shipped to the US every month, according to the Indonesian government. While industry lobbyists have said they support fulsome labeling of kratom products, they also argue that in many cases deaths associated with its abuse involved other substances or causes. (Rovella, 9/10)
In other public health news —
CBS News:
California Congressman Introduces Bill That Could Provide Kidney Donors With Financial Incentive
Every day, 12 people die waiting for a kidney donation. Living donations, where someone donates one of their kidneys, are more effective but aren't as common. However, there is a proposal to change that with a financial incentive. ... Central Valley Congressman Josh Harder says a fix could be financial. He's introduced a bill that would give living donors $50,000 in tax credits over five years. (Garcia, 9/17)
On scientific research of marginalized communities —
Stat:
Trans Paper Controversy Shows Changing Research Standards
Last year, a Springer Nature journal published a study surveying 1,700 parents of adolescents and young adults with gender dysphoria. Just a few months later, the study was retracted because there had been no formal process for those parents to consent to the study. But the story didn’t end there. Ongoing fallout from the paper and its retraction has opened up an internal rift among academic editors and journal staff that led to one editor’s resignation, as first reported by Retraction Watch. (Oza, 9/18)
North Carolina Health News:
Coalition Aims To Improve Equity In Health Research
People of color, low-income populations and other marginalized groups are disproportionately affected by certain health risks, yet remain underrepresented in clinical trials and studies that shape medical practices. The disparity can create inequities in care — something Chris Shank, president and CEO of the North Carolina Community Health Center Association, has experienced firsthand. (Baxley, 9/18)