Hospital Staff Injured, Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania Shooting

The attack happened Saturday when an armed man entered UPMC Memorial Hospital and took several staffers hostage in the ICU unit. The incident ended in a shootout that resulted in the death of a police officer and the alleged assailant. Also in the news: A.I. legislation; rural health care accessibility woes; and more.

Fierce Healthcare: Officer Killed, Several Staff Injured At UPMC Hospital Shooting

A man armed with a handgun entered UPMC Memorial Hospital Saturday morning and took several hospital staff members in the ICU unit hostage before he was killed by police, authorities said. During the shootout, a police officer was shot and killed and three hospital staff members, including a doctor, a nurse and a custodian, and two other officers were shot and wounded, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. (Landi, 2/23)

AP: Pennsylvania Hostage-Taking And Shootout Highlight Rising Violence Against US Hospital Workers

The man apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney. Such violence at hospitals is on the rise, often in emergency departments but also maternity wards and intensive care units, hospital security consultant Dick Sem said. “Many people are more confrontational, quicker to become angry, quicker to become threatening,” Sem said. “I interview thousands of nurses and hear all the time about how they’re being abused every day.” (Gruver, 2/24)

ABC News: Luigi Mangione's Defense Cites Evidence Concerns, No Trial Date Set

Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione returned to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case. His lawyer alleged that there are "very serious issues" with how police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, obtained evidence from the accused United Healthcare CEO killer, even with the small amount of discovery they have received thus far, she said. ... The judge set an April 9 deadline for all defense motions, with a response from prosecutors by May 14, and said he expects to issue rulings by June 26. A trial date has yet to be set in the case. (Katersky, Deliso and Pezenik, 2/21)

More health industry developments —

Modern Healthcare: Orlando Health To Close Rockledge Hospital

Orlando Health plans to close Rockledge Hospital, which the health system acquired from Steward Health Care in October. It would cost more to repair and renovate the hospital than build a new facility, a spokesperson from the Florida-based health system said in a Thursday news release. Orlando Health, which plans to build a new hospital in Brevard County to replace Rockledge, will close the facility on April 22 due to Steward’s years of neglect, the release said. (Kacik, 2/21)

North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger: Critics Accuse Atrium Health Of "Double Dipping" On Sales Tax Refunds

Atrium Health received a $45 million sales tax refund from North Carolina in 2023 and 2024, hitting a statutory limit allowed by the state for nonprofits, tax records reviewed by The Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News show. And that may not even be the full amount. Thanks to a legal loophole, the hospital system’s total refund is likely even higher. (Crouch, 2/24)

The Hill: Arizona Bill Aims To Ban AI From Denying Medical Claims

Arizona state lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to deny medical claims. The Arizona House of Representatives passed the legislation 58-0, with two lawmakers sitting out the vote, and it now heads to the state senate for consideration. The bill, which was sponsored by state Rep. Julie Willoughby (R), requires a health care provider to review a claim or prior authorization before it can be denied. (Shapero, 2/21)

The Washington Post: Many Rural Patients Drive An Hour Or More For Surgery, Study Finds

Forty-four percent of rural Medicare patients must drive an hour or more for surgery, a recent analysis in JAMA finds. The study shows that patients in rural areas typically drive 55 minutes to a hospital — far longer than their counterparts in more populous areas. (Blakemore, 2/23)

The New York Times: Human Therapists Prepare For Battle Against A.I. Pretenders

The nation’s largest association of psychologists this month warned federal regulators that A.I. chatbots “masquerading” as therapists, but programmed to reinforce, rather than to challenge, a user’s thinking, could drive vulnerable people to harm themselves or others. In a presentation to a Federal Trade Commission panel, Arthur C. Evans Jr., the chief executive of the American Psychological Association, cited court cases involving two teenagers who had consulted with “psychologists” on Character.AI, an app that allows users to create fictional A.I. characters or chat with characters created by others. (Barry, 2/24)

