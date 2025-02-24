- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Trump Froze Out Project 2025 in His Campaign. Now Its Blueprint Is His Health Care Playbook.
- Montana’s Medicaid Expansion Conundrum
- Watch: What Is Medicaid, Again?
- Journalists Discuss Health Care for Incarcerated Children and the Possibility of a Bird Flu Pandemic
- Outbreaks and Health Threats 2
- Concerns Grow Over New Bat Coronavirus Identified In China
- As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads, Warnings Issued At Tourist Hot Spot
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW WILL HURT US
Health data erased.
Government transparency?
Who knows what is next?
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Some FDA Inspectors, Other Workers Reinstated With Far Less Ballyhoo
The Trump administration is bringing back employees let go in mass firings. Those workers reviewed medical and infection-control devices, among others. Meanwhile, USAID and other agencies experience terminations, and the White House has reversed cuts to the 9/11 health program.
Stat:
Some FDA Employees Fired By The Trump Administration Are Rehired
The Trump administration has started quietly rehiring some of the Food and Drug Administration employees it fired last week, according to nine agency sources, shortly after letting them go in a process that insiders described as abrupt and haphazard. The total number of employees rehired is unclear, but in at least some cases the reinstatements appeared to be broad. (Lawrence, 2/23)
Roll Call:
Senate Democrats Press HHS Over FDA Firings
A pair of Democratic senators are pushing back against the Trump administration’s decision to terminate a host of positions at the Food and Drug Administration, raising concerns that the firings could affect drug and device approvals and food safety efforts. (DeGroot, 2/21)
NPR:
Trump To Put 4,700 USAID Employees On Leave, Eliminate 1,600 Jobs
The Trump administration is putting nearly all of USAID's 4,700 full-time employees on paid administrative leave at midnight Sunday and will subsequently terminate 1,600 of those positions as part of a "reduction in force," according to a memo that was widely distributed to agency staff Sunday afternoon and later published on the USAID website. The memo says that the terminated positions will be U.S.-based. (Tanis and Schreiber, 2/23)
CBS News:
Mental Health Agency Loses 1 In 10 Staffers To DOGE Cuts, 988 Hotline Team Impacted
More than 10% of the staff working for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration were fired this month as part of the government-wide cuts to recently hired federal workers ordered by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, task force. The cuts amounted to around 100 probationary workers, multiple current and former federal health officials told CBS News, and affected multiple teams around the department, ranging from recently hired directors of SAMHSA's regional offices to staff working on projects related to the 988 hotline for people facing mental health crises, which the agency oversees. (Tin, 2/21)
ProPublica:
They Worked To Prevent Death. The Trump Administration Fired Them.
Every day, they tackled complex issues with life-or-death stakes: A failure to get donor organs to critically ill patients. Tobacco products designed to appeal to kids. Maternal and infant death. They were hired after lawmakers and bureaucrats debated and negotiated and persuaded their colleagues — sometimes over the course of years — to make those problems someone’s job to solve. Then, this month, they were fired as part of President Donald Trump’s widespread purge of federal workers. Suddenly, the future of their public health missions was in question. (Waldman and Eldeib, 2/22)
Talk to us —
We’d like to speak with personnel from the Department of Health and Human Services or its component agencies about what’s happening within the federal health bureaucracy. Please message us on Signal at (415) 519-8778 or get in touch here.
Also —
The Hill:
White House Restores 9/11 Health Program Funding After Uproar
The White House restored funding for the 9/11 first responder survivors’ health program after an uproar from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle ensued following the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) cuts last week. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, one of the eight New York and New Jersey GOP lawmakers who urged President Trump to reverse course, said Thursday night that the legislators “received confirmation from the White House that there will be no cuts to staffing at the World Trade Center Healthcare Program and research grants related to 9/11 illnesses.” (Timotija, 2/21)
ProPublica:
Anxiety Mounts Among Social Security Recipients as DOGE Troops Settle In
Their first wave of actions — initiating the elimination of 41 jobs and the closing of at least 10 local offices, so far — was largely lost in the rush of headlines. Those first steps might seem restrained compared with the mass firings that DOGE has pursued at other federal agencies. But Social Security recipients rely on in-person service in all 50 states, and the shuttering of offices, reported on DOGE’s website to include locations everywhere from rural West Virginia to Las Vegas, could be hugely consequential. The closures potentially reduce access to Social Security for some of the most vulnerable people in this country — including not just retirees but also individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities, as well as children whose parents have died and who’ve been left in poverty. (Hager, 2/22)
Axios:
Trump's DEI Attacks Uproot Protections For Americans With Disabilities
People with disabilities say President Trump's DEI purge is eroding health care, education and legal protections they've only won in recent decades. The Trump administration has taken actions that undermine accessibility measures — critical for leveling the playing field for people with disabilities — as part of its efforts targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. (Rubin and Goldman, 2/23)
Fierce Healthcare:
Trump Defends Drug Price Negotiation Program In Novartis Lawsuit
The Trump administration, perhaps surprisingly, chose to defend the legality of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA’s) drug price negotiation program enacted under President Joe Biden. In a filing Feb. 19, the government agreed with the legal arguments used by the prior administration and by a lower court, dealing a blow to pharmaceutical drugmakers enraged by the program. (Tong, 2/24)
KFF Health News:
Trump Froze Out Project 2025 In His Campaign. Now Its Blueprint Is His Health Care Playbook
Few voters likely expected President Donald Trump in the first weeks of his administration to slash billions of dollars from the nation’s premier federal cancer research agency. But funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health were presaged in Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership,” a conservative plan for governing that Trump said he knew nothing about during his campaign. Now, his administration has embraced it. (Armour, 2/24)
Concerns Grow Over New Bat Coronavirus Identified In China
Although much less powerful than SARS-CoV-2, the HKU5-CoV-2 virus's ability to infect humans has raised alarm over the potential of another pandemic, Fox News reports. Other outbreaks in the news include bird flu, seasonal flu, listeria, and more.
Fox News:
New Bat Coronavirus Discovered In China Sparks Pandemic Concerns
The discovery of a new bat coronavirus in China has sparked concerns about another pandemic. The virus, named HKU5-CoV-2, is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in that it targets the same human receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2), according to a report in the South China Morning Post. HKU5-CoV-2 could potentially lead to human-to-human or even cross-species transmission, the researchers found. (Rudy, 2/23)
Bloomberg:
What Do We Know About The Bat-Borne HKU5-CoV-2 Virus?
Researchers collected the HKU5-CoV-2 strain from a small subset of hundreds of Pipistrellus bats swabbed across China’s Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Guangxi provinces. Their analysis revealed that it belongs to a distinct lineage of coronaviruses that includes the one causing Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and is only distantly related to SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, the HKU5-CoV-2 strain can enter human cells by binding to the ACE2 receptor — a protein on the surface of many cells — mirroring the mechanism used by SARS-CoV-2 to infect cells, replicate, and spread. (Gale, 2/24)
On bird flu —
CIDRAP:
Can Avian Flu Spread Via The Wind? Can't Be Ruled Out, Experts Say
A non–peer-reviewed study published on the preprint server bioRxiv suggests that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus shed in poultry droppings can be transmitted by the wind, a possibility that other experts say can't be ruled out but is also very difficult to prove. The report centers on a February 2024 outbreak of H5N1 avian flu among unrelated commercial poultry farms located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) apart in the Czech Republic during the 2023-24 HPAI season. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)
CIDRAP:
'Exceptionally Rare' Mutation On H5N1 Virus In Canada Tied To Antiviral Drug Resistance
In a research letter published this week in Emerging Microbes & Infections, researchers at the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) describe their discovery of a mutated H5N1 avian flu strain resistant to the antiviral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu) on eight chicken farms in British Columbia in October 2024. ... The virus had a neuraminidase surface protein derived from a low-pathogenic flu virus from a North American lineage. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Discuss Health Care For Incarcerated Children And The Possibility Of A Bird Flu Pandemic
KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the possibility of a bird flu pandemic on WAMU’s “1A” on Feb. 20. Gounder also discussed the potential of an off-label drug being studied to help some autistic kids improve their ability to speak on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News” on Feb. 17. (2/22)
On influenza —
Los Angeles Times:
More Than 900 Californians Have Died Of The Flu This Season, Including 15 Children
More than 900 Californians — including 15 children — have succumbed to the flu this season in what has turned out to be one of the worst surges of the respiratory illness in years, according to a report released Friday by the California Department of Public Health. Most of the influenza victims — 701 — were over 64 years old, which tracks with the conventional notion that the illness disproportionately affects older people. (Seidman, 2/22)
CBS News:
Health Department Warns Minnesota Hospitals About Rare Flu-Related Brain Inflammation
Minnesota health officials are warning health care facilities after a Twin Cities child with the flu developed a case of rare brain inflammation. The Minnesota Department of Health said the child, who is under 2, was diagnosed with influenza-associated acute necrotizing encephalitis. Also known as ANE, the condition causes rapid deterioration of the brain tissue. The department said ANE is "rare, however, the morbidity and mortality are high." (2/21)
Also —
The New York Times:
Shakes Sold To Nursing Homes Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak
Frozen shakes sold to nursing homes, hospitals and other institutions have been recalled after the drinks were tied to a yearslong deadly listeria outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. Since 2018, at least 11 people have died from the outbreak and dozens have been hospitalized, the F.D.A. said, but previous investigations had not been able to find a source of the bacteria. (Holpuch, 2/23)
The Washington Post:
Doctors Find Parasitic ‘Rat Lungworm’ In Woman’s Brain
A 30-year-old New England woman’s symptoms started with a burning sensation in her feet. Over the following two days, the feeling spread up her legs and worsened when her skin was even lightly touched. Ibuprofen didn’t help. A trip to the emergency room revealed no obvious culprit. Five days after symptoms started, the burning kept spreading up her trunk and into her arms. (Edwards, 2/21)
As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads, Warnings Issued At Tourist Hot Spot
Nearly 100 people have been sickened in outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. Texas officials report that someone with measles traveled to the busy San Antonio River Walk, among other places. Plus: The Mennonite community at the center of the outbreak.
The New York Times:
Measles Outbreak In Texas And New Mexico Sickens Nearly 100 People
Outbreaks of measles in parts of Texas and New Mexico have sickened nearly 100 people, according to state health officials who warned that the number of cases was expected to rise. An outbreak has been spreading through the South Plains region of Texas since late January, the Texas Department of State Health Services said on Friday. Measles vaccination rates in the region lag significantly below federal targets. (Kwai, 2/22)
TPR:
Measles Warnings Issued In San Antonio And San Marcos As Texas Outbreak Spreads
Officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus in West Texas traveled to two major universities and one of the nation's busiest tourist attractions — the San Antonio River Walk. (Davies, 2/23)
Newsweek:
The Religious Community At The Center Of Texas' Measles Outbreak
A close-knit population of devout Mennonites has found itself at the center of Texas' latest measles outbreak, which has now spread west to New Mexico. Mennonites who live in Texas' Gaines County generally claim religious exemptions from vaccines—according to The Texas Standard—and the majority of cases are concentrated among that community. But the Mennonite Church as a whole is not opposed to vaccines. Religious leaders have said there is no basis for religious exemptions and some have even expressed openness to promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. (Stanton, 2/21)
The Washington Post:
Do You Know Which Vaccines You Got As A Child? Here’s How To Track Them.
Most Americans were vaccinated for a number of diseases as children, but experts said it can be impossible for adults to remember the shots they received decades ago, and in many cases, medical records can be hard to find. Start by asking your health-care provider if they have your vaccination records. You can also contact your state’s health department. States, and some major cities, have vaccine registries. But there is no national database, and a state’s vaccination records may not be comprehensive for adults, experts said. (2/21)
NBC News:
Should Adults Get Booster Shots Of Childhood Vaccines? What To Know Amid Texas Measles Outbreak
Whether you’re watching this unfold from Texas or elsewhere, you might be wondering: Should you look into getting a booster shot for measles or other infectious diseases? For measles, the short answer is no, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The measles vaccine is one of our most extraordinarily successful vaccines,” said Schaffner, who was formerly the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “If you’ve been appropriately vaccinated in childhood, you don’t have to worry about [getting a booster].” (Dahl, 2/22)
Hospital Staff Injured, Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania Shooting
The attack happened Saturday when an armed man entered UPMC Memorial Hospital and took several staffers hostage in the ICU unit. The incident ended in a shootout that resulted in the death of a police officer and the alleged assailant. Also in the news: A.I. legislation; rural health care accessibility woes; and more.
Fierce Healthcare:
Officer Killed, Several Staff Injured At UPMC Hospital Shooting
A man armed with a handgun entered UPMC Memorial Hospital Saturday morning and took several hospital staff members in the ICU unit hostage before he was killed by police, authorities said. During the shootout, a police officer was shot and killed and three hospital staff members, including a doctor, a nurse and a custodian, and two other officers were shot and wounded, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. (Landi, 2/23)
AP:
Pennsylvania Hostage-Taking And Shootout Highlight Rising Violence Against US Hospital Workers
The man apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney. Such violence at hospitals is on the rise, often in emergency departments but also maternity wards and intensive care units, hospital security consultant Dick Sem said. “Many people are more confrontational, quicker to become angry, quicker to become threatening,” Sem said. “I interview thousands of nurses and hear all the time about how they’re being abused every day.” (Gruver, 2/24)
ABC News:
Luigi Mangione's Defense Cites Evidence Concerns, No Trial Date Set
Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione returned to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case. His lawyer alleged that there are "very serious issues" with how police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, obtained evidence from the accused United Healthcare CEO killer, even with the small amount of discovery they have received thus far, she said. ... The judge set an April 9 deadline for all defense motions, with a response from prosecutors by May 14, and said he expects to issue rulings by June 26. A trial date has yet to be set in the case. (Katersky, Deliso and Pezenik, 2/21)
More health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Orlando Health To Close Rockledge Hospital
Orlando Health plans to close Rockledge Hospital, which the health system acquired from Steward Health Care in October. It would cost more to repair and renovate the hospital than build a new facility, a spokesperson from the Florida-based health system said in a Thursday news release. Orlando Health, which plans to build a new hospital in Brevard County to replace Rockledge, will close the facility on April 22 due to Steward’s years of neglect, the release said. (Kacik, 2/21)
North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger:
Critics Accuse Atrium Health Of "Double Dipping" On Sales Tax Refunds
Atrium Health received a $45 million sales tax refund from North Carolina in 2023 and 2024, hitting a statutory limit allowed by the state for nonprofits, tax records reviewed by The Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News show. And that may not even be the full amount. Thanks to a legal loophole, the hospital system’s total refund is likely even higher. (Crouch, 2/24)
The Hill:
Arizona Bill Aims To Ban AI From Denying Medical Claims
Arizona state lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to deny medical claims. The Arizona House of Representatives passed the legislation 58-0, with two lawmakers sitting out the vote, and it now heads to the state senate for consideration. The bill, which was sponsored by state Rep. Julie Willoughby (R), requires a health care provider to review a claim or prior authorization before it can be denied. (Shapero, 2/21)
The Washington Post:
Many Rural Patients Drive An Hour Or More For Surgery, Study Finds
Forty-four percent of rural Medicare patients must drive an hour or more for surgery, a recent analysis in JAMA finds. The study shows that patients in rural areas typically drive 55 minutes to a hospital — far longer than their counterparts in more populous areas. (Blakemore, 2/23)
The New York Times:
Human Therapists Prepare For Battle Against A.I. Pretenders
The nation’s largest association of psychologists this month warned federal regulators that A.I. chatbots “masquerading” as therapists, but programmed to reinforce, rather than to challenge, a user’s thinking, could drive vulnerable people to harm themselves or others. In a presentation to a Federal Trade Commission panel, Arthur C. Evans Jr., the chief executive of the American Psychological Association, cited court cases involving two teenagers who had consulted with “psychologists” on Character.AI, an app that allows users to create fictional A.I. characters or chat with characters created by others. (Barry, 2/24)
New Hampshire Medicaid Recipients May Be Required To Pay Premiums
Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte proposed the changes last week in her budget address. Also in the news: Montana, Iowa, Texas, Maryland, and South Carolina.
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Some Medicaid Recipients Would Pay Premiums Under Ayotte’s Budget Plan
Some people who get their health insurance through Medicaid would have to start paying monthly premiums under Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s proposed budget. In her budget address last week, Ayotte said people enrolled in the safety-net insurance program would pay a “nominal” share of their health care costs. But details of that plan became clearer Friday afternoon, when state Medicaid officials presented to lawmakers in the House. (Cuno-Booth, 2/24)
KFF Health News:
Montana’s Medicaid Expansion Conundrum
Despite concerns about what Congress and the Trump administration might have planned for Medicaid, Montana’s Republican-led legislature and GOP governor appear ready to keep the state’s Medicaid expansion program in place beyond its scheduled end date this summer. State lawmakers don’t have the luxury of waiting until the federal picture sharpens. They must decide before the session ends in early May whether to lift a June 30 sunset date for the expansion program, which covers about 76,000 adults. (O'Connell, 2/24)
Modern Healthcare:
How Medicaid Cuts Could Impact Centene, Molina
Republicans' plans for cuts to Medicaid could be a big problem for insurance companies like Centene and Molina Healthcare that specialize in providing coverage for low-income enrollees. Congress is considering healthcare policy changes to slash spending by $880 billion and pay for expiring tax cuts that largely benefit the wealthy. ... Republicans are mulling whether to eliminate the federal government’s 90% match rate for Medicaid expansion, implement work requirements and set per capita spending limits for states, among other policies. (2/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Telehealth Sector Braces For Medicaid Cuts, DEA Prescribing Rule
Telehealth companies are used to an uncertain regulatory environment but the dizzying pace at which President Donald Trump’s administration has operated is causing concern about the industry’s future. Virtual care companies are bracing for the impact from potential Medicaid rate cuts, navigating a delayed final rule regarding the remote prescribing of buprenorphine and facing a March 31 deadline for Medicare coverage flexibilities. (Turner, 2/21)
KFF Health News:
Watch: What Is Medicaid, Again?
Republicans in Congress have suggested big cuts to Medicaid. But what exactly is it? Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for people with low incomes or disabilities, is integral to the U.S. health care system. It keeps hospitals and other providers afloat, provides a key source of federal funds to states, and helps provide health insurance to people who couldn’t otherwise afford it. More than 79 million people in the U.S. receive services from Medicaid or the closely related Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Whitehead, 2/24)
More health news from across the U.S. —
The Washington Post:
D.C. Psych Hospital Accused Of Prioritizing Profits Over Patient Care
The District’s only psychiatric hospital prioritizes profits over patient care, systematically committing patients when not medically necessary to maximize insurance payments, a former patient alleges in a lawsuit. (Portnoy, 2/24)
Iowa Public Radio:
Bill Would Remove Protections For Transgender Iowans From The Iowa Civil Rights Act
Civil rights protections for transgender Iowans would be removed from state law under a bill introduced Thursday by Republicans on the Iowa House Judiciary Committee. It would remove gender identity as a protected characteristic from the Iowa Civil Rights Act, which currently provides transgender Iowans with protection from discrimination in housing, education, employment, public accommodations and credit practices. (Sostaric, 2/21)
The 19th:
Texas AG Sues NCAA In Attempt To Test College Athletes’ Sex
Texas is suing the largest college sports governing body in the country in the hopes that a court will order the organization to “immediately begin screening the sex of student athletes.” Although the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has already barred transgender women from playing in women’s sports, Texas’ attorney general has accused the group of using loopholes to allow such competition. (Rummler, 2/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Legionnaires’ Prevention Group Slams City, State Response To Legionella
Experts in disease prevention criticized Baltimore and Maryland’s response to Legionella bacteria found in public buildings across the city and state. “Rather than continuing to take a wait-a[nd]-see approach to where the bacteria will turn up next, Maryland officials should put policies in place to prevent this disease, which can be deadly for one in ten who contract it,” the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease said in a statement released earlier this month, citing Legionella discovered at Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, first reported by The Baltimore Sun. (Bazos, 2/23)
NBC News:
Condemned South Carolina Man Chooses To Die By Firing Squad
An inmate on South Carolina's death row has chosen to die on March 7 by firing squad, his lawyer said Friday. Brad Sigmon, 67, who was convicted in 2002 of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents, would be the first condemned prisoner to be executed by that method in South Carolina and the first inmate to die by firing squad in the U.S. since 2010, when Ronnie Lee Gardner was put to death in Utah. (Ortiz and Siemaszko, 2/21)
FDA: Ozempic, Wegovy Shortage Is Over
The shortages were declared in August 2022. Meanwhile, Axios reports on how makers of copycat weight loss drugs are preparing for a crackdown. In medical tech and pharma news: a pacemaker recall, the world's smallest pacemaker, a ban on "forever chemicals" in France, and more.
The Hill:
Ozempic And Wegovy Officially Moved Off FDA's Drug Shortage List
Ozempic and Wegovy, the widely popular forms of semaglutide sold to treat diabetes and obesity, have officially been removed from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) drug shortage list nearly four months after the agency found the drugs to be available. The FDA’s drug shortage list now states that as of Feb. 21, 2025, the shortages of Ozempic and Wegovy injections are over. The shortages were first declared in August 2022. (Choi, 2/21)
Axios:
Copycat Ozempic Makers Brace For Crackdown
Makers of copycat weight-loss drugs and digital health companies that sell them are bracing for upheaval now that the Food and Drug Administration has declared Novo Nordisk's blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy are no longer in shortage. (Goldman, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
Ozempic, Wegovy, Other Weight-Loss Drugs Are Shifting Broader Economy
There’s evidence that the demographic of people on the drugs overlaps with those who like to spend, a group some analysts have dubbed “over consumers.” Cutting their daily calorie counts in half — or more — is resulting in all sorts of interesting consequences still coming to light. ... Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, predicts that if 60 million people take the medications by 2028, GDP would be boosted by 1 percent — or several trillion dollars. Hatzius’s analysis was based primarily on the idea that healthier people mean a healthier workforce and, in turn, lower health-care costs. (Eunjung Cha, 2/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Robotic Surgery Starts Delivering High ROI For Providers
Robotic surgery is gaining momentum as medtech companies make big investments in the space and more hospitals adopt the technology. Industry giants like Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson and Stryker are widening the uses for their robots in the operating room and integrating artificial intelligence into the devices. Hospitals incorporating the technology are reporting fewer patient complications and shorter hospital stays, a combination that is translating to a strong return on investment despite the robots' high price tag. (Dubinsky, 2/21)
On medical tech and innovations —
CNBC:
China-Made Medical Devices Are All Over U.S., And The Feds Are Worried
A popular medical monitor is the latest device produced in China to receive scrutiny for its potential cyber risks. However, it is not the only health device we should be concerned about. Experts say the proliferation of Chinese health-care devices in the U.S. medical system is a cause for concern across the entire ecosystem. (Williams, 2/23)
Modern Healthcare:
FDA Labels Boston Scientific Pacemaker Recall Most Serious
The Food and Drug Administration issued a notice on Friday classifying its recall of the Boston Scientific Accolade pacemaker devices as the most serious type of recall. To date, 832 injuries and two deaths tied to the devices have been reported. The recall affects about 13% of Accolade devices manufactured before September 2018. (Dubinsky, 2/21)
CBS News:
Baby Has World's Smallest Pacemaker Implanted To Treat Dangerous Heart Condition
When Sarah and Michael Oliveri went to their 20-week ultrasound for their third pregnancy, they thought to knew what to expect. Their previous visit had been stressful — doctors had detected an abnormality at 16 weeks — but a blood test came back clear. They believed the 20-week scan, taken in August 2024, would continue to show everything was fine. But as the ultrasound went on, doctors "kept kind of going over the heart," Sarah Oliveri told CBS News. (Breen, 2/22)
In global pharmaceutical news —
The Guardian:
MS Patients Suffer Side-Effects After NHS England Switches To Cheaper Drug
Scores of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have suffered debilitating side-effects after being put on to a cheaper new drug as part of an NHS drive to save money. About 170 MS patients at Charing Cross hospital in London have had complications, including a relapse of their illness, after being switched from Tysabri to a different drug called Tyruko, made by the pharmaceutical company Sandoz. (Campbell, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
France Moves To Ban ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Consumer Products
The French Parliament has approved a landmark ban on using “forever chemicals” in common products including cosmetics, ski wax and clothing, a move that could reverberate beyond its borders. ... Scientists have found PFAS all across the globe, including in remote regions of Antarctica and in the blood of most Americans. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure can lead to an increased risk of prostate and testicular cancer, low birth weights, high cholesterol, and negative effects on the liver, hormones and the immune system. (Ajasa, 2/22)
Viewpoints: Doctor Apathy Caused By Extreme Exhaustion; Why Is There A War On Mental Health Meds?
Editorial writers examine these public health topics.
Stat:
The Biological Basis Behind Physician Callousness
It was 5 o’clock in the morning, and I entered the room of my eighth admission. A thin man was reclined in bed, a breathing tube in his mouth. His wrinkled face was blanched of all color, and his eyes seemed to stare at the ceiling — the stroke was so severe he didn’t need sedatives to keep him calm on the ventilator. The neurosurgeons had already seen him, and interventions would not help. (Laura B. Vater, 2/24)
Scientific American:
Why Is The Trump Administration Villainizing Mental Health Meds For Kids?
A federal commission to examine U.S. chronic disease could undercut real treatment for kids with depression, ADHD and other mental health challenges. (Megha Satyanarayana, 2/21)
Stat:
Diagnostic Tests Offer Lessons For Reducing Fraud And Waste
There’s a thought exercise I like to do with my statistics students. Imagine a doctor who throws away all the swabs and just diagnoses every patient as sick. In one sense, the approach is accurate: No sick patient goes undiagnosed. If it’s harmless to tell people they’re sick, no problem. But it’s not harmless: Patients and families may face undue stress, isolate themselves, or spend a lot of time and money on unnecessary tests and treatments. (Lee Kennedy-Shaffer, 2/24)
The CT Mirror:
We Cannot Abandon Trans Youth In Connecticut
In February, President Donald Trump issued an executive order prohibiting the provision of gender-affirming care to youth. The order has since been paused by federal courts. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions when it comes to gender-affirming care for youth. The youth that receive this type of healthcare have self-identified as a gender different from the one they were assigned based on the appearance of their genitals at birth. For many children, this incongruence between their biological sex and the way they perceive their own gender can cause serious distress. (Kim Adamski, 2/24)
Harvard Public Health:
Why Every Campus Should Have A Student Director Of Public Health
Student directors of public health serve as a vital bridge between students and university administrators. These student leaders collaborate with campus departments to champion proactive public health practices that meet student needs. Through leading targeted public health initiatives—such as advocating for increasing wheelchair accessibility across campus—they can enhance the overall health and safety of the campus community. (Elsa Wang, 2/21)
Stat:
Sloan Kettering, Top Cancer Center, Originally Funded By Carcinogen
In the spring of 1945, Alfred P. Sloan, the former CEO of General Motors, made what seemed like a magnanimous gesture. He donated $4 million to a modest research center on the east side of Manhattan and, in doing so, planted the seeds of what would eventually become one of the world’s premier cancer research institutions. By his side was Charles Kettering, a celebrated inventor and longtime friend, whom Sloan had convinced not only to donate additional money but also to help lead the new facility. (Daniel Stone, 2/21)