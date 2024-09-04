House Panel Will Quiz Cuomo Publicly About Covid-Era Nursing Home Policies

Transcripts from former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's private testimony in June will be released ahead of next week's hearing, which is examining the Democrat's advisory that prevented nursing homes from rejecting covid patients. Separately, Oregon is facing its largest spike in measles cases in 30 years.

CNN: Andrew Cuomo Agrees To Testify Publicly Next Week About His Covid-Era Nursing Home Advisory

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will testify publicly before Congress next week about his controversial nursing home advisory from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, informed sources and a House subcommittee say. As CNN reported earlier, Cuomo, who testified in June behind closed doors before members of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, will testify in front of the same panel on September 10. (Tapper, 9/3)

Los Angeles Times: This Was A 'Prime Weekend' For COVID Spread In California. Why Experts See A 'Real Risk' Ahead

With COVID remaining at stubbornly high levels in California, some doctors are warning that transmission could again accelerate following the busy Labor Day holiday weekend — potentially prolonging a summer wave that has already proved more intense and enduring than some experts had anticipated. Doctors will be closely monitoring the data for any signs of a post-holiday bump, which could materialize due to a few factors. (Lin II, 9/3)

On vaccinations —

Stat: Covid Boosters, Flu Shots, RSV Vaccine: How To Time Immunizations

With fall coming into view, public health officials across the country are turning to the annual task of persuading legions of Americans to get vaccinated against some combination of influenza, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, three bugs that sicken mass numbers of people over the winter months, often overwhelming hospitals and health care delivery in the process. (Branswell, 9/4)

KFF Health News: As Interest From Families Wanes, Pediatricians Scale Back On Covid Shots

When pediatrician Eric Ball opened a refrigerator full of childhood vaccines, all the expected shots were there — DTaP, polio, pneumococcal vaccine — except one. “This is where we usually store our covid vaccines, but we don’t have any right now because they all expired at the end of last year and we had to dispose of them,” said Ball, who is part of a pediatric practice in Orange County, California. “We thought demand would be way higher than it was.” (Fortiér, 9/4)

CIDRAP: CDC: Overall Teen Vaccine Uptake Plateaus, But Up-To-Date HPV Coverage Drops

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis finds that overall US teen vaccination uptake was similar in 2022 and 2023, with a decline in up-to-date human papillomavirus (HPV UTD) vaccination by age 13 among adolescents born in 2010 versus 2007. (Van Beusekom, 9/3)

On the measles outbreak in Oregon —

USA Today: Oregon Measles Outbreak Is State's Largest Amid National Spike

Oregon's measles outbreak is now the largest in the state in over three decades, mirroring a trend of rising measles cases across the U.S. this year. Nearly one-third of measles cases since the pandemic occurred in the past three months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases in Oregon's outbreak first tracked in mid-June grew to 31 as of Tuesday, surpassing the last outbreak in the state, in 2019, when 28 cases were reported. (Funk and Rodriguez, 9/4)

Axios: Oregon's Measles Outbreak Highlights State's High Vaccine Exemption Rate

Oregon has one of the highest vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Gebel and Reed, 8/28)

