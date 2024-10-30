Human Bird Flu Cases In Wash. And Calif. Bring Total To 36 Nationwide

Nine new cases of human infection have been confirmed, but according to the CDC, all cases occurred on farms that have been affected by bird flu. In other public health news: respiratory illnesses on the rise; health impacts of climate change; and more.

CIDRAP: More Human Avian Flu Cases In Washington State, California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are 6 confirmed human cases of H5 avian flu in Washington state, as well as 3 more cases in California, raising the national total of human cases to 36 in the United States. In both Washington and California, the new cases have occurred in workers on affected farms. (Soucheray, 10/29)

CIDRAP: CDC Offers New Details On Lassa Fever Case In Iowa

Early information suggests the patient may have had contact with rodents while in West Africa, the CDC said. Lassa virus is endemic in West Africa and spread via contact with urine or droppings of infected rodents. Rarely, the virus can be transmitted person-to-person through direct contact with a sick person's blood or other body fluids, through mucous membranes, or through sexual contact, the CDC said. (Soucheray, 10/29)

The New York Times: C.D.C. Warns Of Unusual Rise In Walking Pneumonia Cases

Infections with the bacteria that causes walking pneumonia have risen significantly this year, particularly among young children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this month. The bacteria, called Mycoplasma pneumoniae, spreads through coughs and sneezes and can cause respiratory illnesses. Cases have risen among adults and children, but the most notable increase has been among children between 2 and 4, which experts say is striking given that the bacteria typically infects older children. Data suggests that doctors have diagnosed a growing number of children in this age group with infections after they sought treatment in emergency rooms for pneumonia. (Blum, 10/29)

CIDRAP: WHO Report Shows Global Tuberculosis Cases Are Rising

Tuberculosis (TB) is on the rise and has once again overtaken COVID-19 as the world's leading infectious disease killer, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO). (Dall, 10/29)

WUSF: Dengue Spreads In Tampa Area After Hurricanes Bring Ideal Mosquito Conditions

The state’s recent onslaught of warm, wet weather is bringing back the mosquitoes. And while you might be used to dealing with the tropical bug, now may be a good time to take extra precautions. “This is one of the most active arbovirus years for the state of Florida that I’ve seen in my 17 plus years in the state mosquito control industry,” said Adriane Rogers, executive director of Pasco County Mosquito Control. (Kukday, 10/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: Silicon Valley Firm Allegedly Conspired To Sell Fraudulent N95 Masks

A Silicon Valley company is accused of conspiring to sell fraudulent N95 face masks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advoque Safeguard LLC, headquartered in San Jose, conspired to sell hundreds of thousands of face masks mislabeled as N95s in spring 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The company faces one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded devices into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead. (Ellis, 10/29)

In other public health news —

CBS News: Staph Food Poisoning Blamed For 46 Illnesses At Jessup Seafood Distributor, Health Officials Say

Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) food poisoning from an outside dish sickened dozens of employees at the NAFCO Wholesale Fish Distribution Facility on October 21 in Jessup, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The health department said 46 workers became ill after outside food prepared by an employee was shared at the facility in the 7700 block of Chesapeake Court. The tests were conducted on clinical specimens from ill individuals and on remnants of the food items eaten by the employees, the health department said. (Thompson, 10/29)

The Wall Street Journal: The Battle Brewing Over How Much Red Meat You Eat

Get ready for a big debate over the amount of red meat on your plate. Scientists advising the U.S. government on its next round of dietary guidelines have drafted recommendations that would tell Americans to limit how much red meat they eat. It is part of an effort to nudge us to eat more plant foods, including beans, peas and lentils. The draft recommendations have drawn an immediate outcry from the meat industry, setting up a potential fight over the final guidelines—expected late next year—and the amount of red meat we should have in our diets. (Petersen, 10/28)

Axios: Extreme Heat Set Records For Health Perils In 2023

Climate change exposed people to an average of 50 more days of health-threatening temperatures around the world last year and drove heat-related deaths to record highs, according to an annual report published Wednesday. The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change represents the most up-to-date assessment of the connection between health and climate change and includes sweeping recommendations for the U.S., including a call for ending fossil fuel expansion specifically because of the health consequences. (Bettelheim, 10/30)

Bloomberg: Climate Change Is Driving Sleep Loss As Nights Get Warmer

Climate change is increasingly disrupting people’s sleep. High nighttime temperatures led to 5% more hours of sleep lost worldwide over the past five years compared to the period between 1986 and 2005, according to the latest edition of the Lancet’s study of climate and health. It marks the first time the prestigious medical journal has examined this metric. Sleep loss peaked in 2023, the hottest year on record, when there was a 6% rise. (Rudgard, 10/30)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription