Bill of the Month: Toddler’s Backyard Snakebite Bills Totaled More Than a Quarter Million Dollars
For snakebite victims, antivenom is critical — and costly. It took more than $200,000 worth of antivenom to save one toddler’s life after he was bitten by a rattlesnake. (Jackie Fortiér, 10/30)
For People With Opioid Addiction, Medicaid ‘Unwinding’ Raises the Stakes
Medications such as methadone can cut the risk of a fatal opioid overdose in half. Medicaid covers the medication. But as state Medicaid programs reevaluated coverage of each enrollee following a pause in disenrollments during the covid-19 pandemic, some patients lost a crucial pillar of their sobriety. (Kim Krisberg, Public Health Watch and Stephanie Colombini, WUSF, 10/30)
Florida Medical Device Maker Exactech Declares Bankruptcy
The company faces more than 2,000 lawsuits alleging it sold defective knee and hip implants. (Fred Schulte, 10/29)
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (10/29)
Political Cartoon: 'Dracula's Dentist'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Dracula's Dentist'" by Randy McIlwaine.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
HALLOWEEN HAIKU CONTEST SECOND-PLACE WINNER!
What spooks me the most
Is not a ghoul or a ghost
But steep health care bills.
- Sasha Zitter
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
The Halloween Haiku Contest results are in! Scroll down for the second-place entry and stay tuned to see cartoons of the top three winners on Thursday!
Delayed Miscarriage Care Led To Fatal Infection For Texas Mom
Josseli Barnica's death could have been prevented, medical experts say, if doctors had intervened sooner and not allowed bacteria to enter her uterus. In California, a Catholic hospital and the state's attorney general reach an agreement on emergency abortion care while a lawsuit moves forward.
The Texas Tribune and ProPublica:
Texas Woman Dies After Waiting 40 Hours For Miscarriage Care
Josseli Barnica grieved the news as she lay in a Houston hospital bed on Sept. 3, 2021: The sibling she’d dreamt of giving her daughter would not survive this pregnancy. The fetus was on the verge of coming out, its head pressed against her dilated cervix; she was 17 weeks pregnant and a miscarriage was “in progress,” doctors noted in hospital records. At that point, they should have offered to speed up the delivery or empty her uterus to stave off a deadly infection, more than a dozen medical experts told ProPublica. (Jaramillo and Surana, 10/30)
Times-Standard:
Stipulation Could Force Providence To Provide Emergency Abortion Services
Lawyers for Providence and the state Attorney General filed an agreement for the Eureka hospital to follow while a lawsuit surrounding emergency abortions moves forward. The stipulation was filed three days before Providence St. Joseph becomes the only hospital with a birthing center in Humboldt County. State Attorney General Rob Bonta filed both a complaint and a preliminary injunction last month, with the latter seeking a court order guaranteeing patients can receive emergency abortions at the hospital. This stipulation, which has yet to be signed by a judge, marks more specifics on when a physician can provide abortion service. (Alexander, 10/29)
Also —
Roll Call:
Appeals Court Hears Drugmaker’s Challenge To Abortion Restrictions
A federal appeals panel expressed skepticism Tuesday during oral arguments in a case challenging West Virginia’s abortion laws, arguing they effectively limited access to a commonly used medication abortion drug. (Raman, 10/29)
Roll Call:
Bills Exclude Mental Health From Emergency Abortion Exceptions
Two data points in the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling paint a picture of that decision’s impact on mental health. First: Early data shows that states that enacted abortion bans after Roe v. Wade was overturned have seen higher rates of self-reported mental health concerns, particularly among the less wealthy. Second: Lawmakers in those states are increasingly loath to include mental health concerns or psychological conditions in the list of reasons to justify a legal, emergency abortion. (Raman, 10/29)
Roll Call:
For Reproductive Health Workers, A Big Change Since The Dobbs Ruling
These days, half of what was the first nonprofit clinic in the nation to house a birthing center and provide abortions is empty. The clinic is CHOICES – Memphis Center for Reproductive Health and it opened in 1974, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling. But now its abortion patient clinical rooms and recovery area are used for storage. The call center room is going unused. Many staff have been let go, and others have had to navigate a new career path. (Raman, 10/29)
NPR:
Facing Obstacles To Abortion, Military Women Have Built Their Own Support System
Seeking an abortion has always presented unique challenges for women in the military. For decades, a measure known as the Hyde amendment has banned federal funding for most abortions, and only allows military doctors to perform abortions in the case of rape, incest or where the life of the mother is at stake. But more than two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, striking down the constitutional right to abortion, the obstacles for members of the military have only gotten harder. Some 40% of women in the military now serve in states with abortion bans or expanded abortion restrictions. (Walsh, 10/30)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missourians Use Out-Of-State Telehealth For Abortion Pills
As many as 180 Missourians each month received abortion pills from out-of-state providers between 2023 and 2024, according to a recent report from the Society of Family Planning. According to the latest #WeCount report from the organization, from April to June of this year, there were an average of 167 telehealth-assisted abortions provided to Missourians from clinicians in California, Massachusetts and other states with laws that protect them from legal action. (Fentem, 10/30)
More reproductive health news —
Los Angeles Times:
Health Advocates Call State Plan On Maternal Deaths Burdensome
Dozens of maternal health organizations and advocates are urging the California surgeon general to suspend the rollout of a plan aimed at reducing maternal mortality, saying that the recently announced initiative won’t effectively address the crisis and “risks exacerbating existing inequities.” In a letter shared with The Times, representatives of organizations ... faulted the plan for “placing undue burden on individuals” and failing to “explicitly name and address racism as a root cause of maternal health inequities.” (Alpert Reyes, 10/29)
NBC News:
They're Middle-Class And Insured. Childbirth Still Left Them In Debt.
That put them in a vulnerable category of middle-class families: those who earn too much for Medicaid but can’t afford or access insurance plans that sufficiently cover costly births. That group has been left behind by the major health care reforms of the last few years. Expansions to Medicaid for new parents that many states have enacted since 2022 don’t apply to them. The No Surprises Act, which took effect the same year, hasn’t entirely prevented surprise bills. And the Affordable Care Act still allows for high out-of-pocket costs. (Bendix, 10/30)
Harris Has Been Unwavering Advocate Of Reproductive Freedom. Here's Why.
The New York Times digs into Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' record and history to explain why she is so passionate about the issues women face. Also, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Missouri weigh in on abortion election matters.
The New York Times:
Why Is Harris So Passionate About Abortion Rights? Her Past Work Holds Clues.
In April 2004, Kamala Harris was less than four months into her new job as San Francisco’s district attorney, a high-profile position that thrust her into the local headlines, when she flew to Washington, D.C., to become one face in a sea of more than a million. People from around the country descended on the National Mall for the March for Women’s Lives, organized by groups including Planned Parenthood and the National Organization for Women, to call for the protection and expansion of reproductive health care, including abortion rights. (Knight and Belluck, 10/29)
Politico:
Pennsylvania Democrats Lean Into Abortion As Closing Election Message
Pennsylvania Democrats believe their path to expanding power in the state Legislature runs through the suburbs — and they’re hammering the importance of protecting reproductive rights to pull it off. Two and a half years after Dobbs, ensuring that voters continue to be swayed by abortion messaging is critical for Democrats in Harrisburg, where the party holds a single-seat majority in the state House and Republicans control the Senate. That’s why Democrats are spending a record amount on abortion-focused campaign ads and knocking on thousands of doors making the case for protecting reproductive rights. (Crampton, 10/30)
AP:
One Candidate For West Va. Governor Defends Abortion Bans. The Other Wanted Abortion On The Ballot
The closest West Virginia voters could come to having their say at the ballot box on whether abortion should be legal in the post-Roe v. Wade era might be in this year’s governor’s race. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams have been leaders and occasional allies in the fight against drug abuse in West Virginia, both working to stem the flow of pharmaceuticals into the state with the highest opioid death rate in the nation. But when it comes to reproductive rights, the two could hardly be further apart. (Willingham, 10/30)
The 19th:
Missouri Amendment 3: Voters Could Be Among The First To Overturn Abortion Ban
On a sunny Saturday in October, Johanna Kelley set out to canvass for two ballot propositions personal to her: one that would raise the minimum wage and create paid sick leave and another that would establish a constitutional right to abortion in the state of Missouri, which for more than two years has been under a near-total abortion ban. (Panetta, 10/29)
The 19th:
Anti-Abortion Centers Are Stepping Into Electoral Politics
Anti-abortion centers and their leaders have been campaigning against the abortion ballot measures in 10 states in the lead up to Election Day. The organizations — also known as crisis pregnancy centers — have sought to remove those measures from state ballots and distributed materials with misleading talking points. It’s a pattern that shows the increasing significance of anti-abortion centers, which are often religiously affiliated and publicly funded. (Luthra, 10/29)
Under A Trump Administration, CDC Could Face Deep Budget, Program Cuts
Some conservatives want to downsize the scope of the agency or move areas of research to other government agencies. An added complication: It's unclear how Donald Trump's support of Robert Kennedy Jr. as a health adviser fits into the puzzle.
The Washington Post:
What Trump Winning The Election Could Mean For The CDC
State and local health departments would no longer be able to track opioid overdoses, provide cancer screenings and help people quit smoking, according to health officials, if Republicans carry out their plans to dramatically shrink the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under a second Donald Trump presidency. Conservatives in Congress and Washington think tanks have proposed eliminating programs they say are not central to fighting infectious disease. Republican House appropriators want to slash the public health agency’s budget by about 20 percent and eliminate two dozen programs they consider “duplicative and controversial,” including initiatives to study the public health impact of climate change. (Sun, 10/29)
CBS News:
How Trump And Harris' Health Care Stances And Policy Plans Compare For The 2024 Election
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have different stances on health care policy in America, although in the 2024 presidential election, health care has not played as prominent a role in the campaign as it did in 2016 or even in 2020. In those campaigns those on the left proposed a radical overhaul of Obamacare, while Republicans sought to repeal it. (Watson and Tin, 10/30)
The New York Times:
Trump Ad Claims Harris Will ‘Doom Medicare’
Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign has spent more than $9.6 million since Oct. 16 to run this 30-second ad, “Doom Medicare,” on television stations, according to AdImpact. And the campaign has put more than $1 million behind the ad in each of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the ad, its accuracy and its major takeaway. (Gold and Qiu, 10/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Physician Reimbursement Bill Aims To Block 2025 Pay Cuts
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are trying to block proposed cuts to Medicare physician payments next year, with only days remaining until the deadline for regulators to finalize them. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in July proposed a 2.9% pay cut for doctors in the 2025 physician fee schedule. Statute requires the final rule to be published by Nov. 1. In the meantime, physician groups have ramped up efforts to urge Congress to block the planned reduction and overhaul the broader payment system. (Early, 10/29)
Houston Public Media:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas Terminates Medicare Advantage Agreement With MD Anderson
Beginning Friday, MD Anderson Cancer Center physicians will no longer be in-network on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) Medicare Part C Advantage plan coverage or Managed Medicaid services, according to the care provider's website. An MD Anderson representative said the health care center was notified by BCBSTX earlier this year that it would be ending its Letter of Agreement. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people 65 and over. Medicaid is a state and federal program that assists in covering medical costs based on income eligibility. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies and offer additional coverage on top of Medicare. (McClenagan, 10/28)
NPR:
When It Comes To Improving U.S. Health Care, What 20 Years Of War Can Teach Us
When the ambulances started rolling in and news trickled out that multiple police officers had been shot, Kathy Barnard braced herself for one of the worst days in her 26 years on the job. One thing gave her confidence though. “I pray we never, ever experience that again, but there were military doctors on duty. I had military nurses on duty,” said Barnard, a nurse manager at Atrium Health in Charlotte, N.C. (Lawrence, 10/30)
Workplace Violence Nearly 5 Times More Likely For Health Care Workers
Federal data show that health care workers are 4.9 times more likely to experience workplace violence than private industry workers, due in part to staff and resource shortages. Meanwhile, Walgreens continues with layoffs, cutting 3.6% of its support center team employees.
Axios:
Hospitals, Clinics Among America's Most Violent Workplaces
Hospitals and clinics remain among the most violent workplaces in America, continuing to strain health workers in the aftermath of the pandemic experience. The situation is bad enough that the American Hospital Association and the FBI last week announced that they're collaborating on resources to help hospitals make threat assessments and work to mitigate risks. (Goldman, 10/30)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Walgreens Layoffs Hit 256 Workers In Another Round Of Cuts
Walgreens Boots Alliance is laying off more employees in another round of corporate personnel cuts.The struggling pharmacy chain is laying off 256 employees, or 3.6%, of its support center team employees and cutting about 215 open and unfilled roles, Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman confirmed Tuesday in a statement to Crain’s. (Davis, 10/29)
Modern Healthcare:
CVS To Offer MinuteClinic For Primary Care To Aetna Members
CVS Health's MinuteClinic is becoming an in-network primary care provider for select Aetna plan members. Aetna commercial, individual and family health plan members in San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta and south Florida have the option to use MinuteClinic as an in-network primary care provider, with members in North Carolina becoming eligible in the coming weeks, said Dr. Creagh Milford, retail health president at CVS Health. (Hudson, 10/29)
Sacramento Bee:
Health Insurance For $10 Or Less? Sacramento Leaders Trumpet ‘The Best Deal In Town’
If you don’t have health insurance, you should know that there’s a place you can go starting Nov. 1 to shop and find “the best deal in town” on a health insurance policy. That place is Covered California, and two-thirds of the 5.9 million state residents who have signed up for a health plan at the site pay a monthly premium of $10 or less for a health plan that covers them if their families experience unexpected medical challenges. That monthly payment of $10 or less buys peace of mind, said U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, a physician and Elk Grove Democrat who’s had to counsel patients who didn’t have insurance. (Anderson, 10/30
Modern Healthcare:
Prospect Medical Holdings Sued Over Crozer Health Management
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday against Prospect Medical Holdings for its alleged mismanagement of Crozer Health facilities. The attorney general's office is seeking a preliminary injunction to preserve existing service lines and the appointment of a receiver to manage Crozer's facilities until a new owner is secured, Henry said at a Tuesday press conference. (Hudson, 10/29)
Modern Healthcare:
Scrub Capital Aims To Bring Clinician Perspective To Investing
A group of clinicians brought together over an interest in venture capital has evolved into a full-fledged investment firm. Scrub Capital, a digital health-focused venture capital firm, publicly launched on Tuesday after six months of operating quietly. The firm, which has 650 clinician members, is setting the target for its first fund at $10 million and will invest in digital health and medical device companies. (Turner, 10/29)
KFF Health News:
Florida Medical Device Maker Exactech Declares Bankruptcy
Exactech, a Florida device manufacturer that faces more than 2,000 state and federal lawsuits from patients who allege the company sold defective hip and knee implants, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday. The Gainesville-based company said in a statement it was restructuring and would be sold to an investor group of private equity and “alternative asset” firms, which would provide about $85 million in financing to fund the company’s operations. (Schulte, 10/29)
KFF Health News' Bill of the Month:
Toddler’s Backyard Snakebite Bills Totaled More Than A Quarter Million Dollars
This spring, a few days after his 2nd birthday, Brigland Pfeffer was playing with his siblings in their San Diego backyard. His mother, Lindsay Pfeffer, was a few feet away when Brigland made a noise and came running from the stone firepit, holding his right hand. She noticed a pinprick of blood between his thumb and forefinger when her older son called out, “Snake!” (Fortiér, 10/30)
NPR:
Sex And Love Addiction Support Groups Are Getting Destigmatized
People struggling with compulsive behavior around love and sex have long been the brunt of sleazy jokes and lurid misrepresentation. TV shows and movies use sad, so-called sex addicts sitting on folding chairs in support groups as punchlines. But cultural stigmas around sex and love 12-step programs are being challenged by a rising generation of young women active in recovery — and on social media. (Ulaby, 10/30)
KFF Health News:
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (10/29)
Hospitalizations Increased After Asthma Med Flovent Was Dropped
ABC News reports a 17.5% increase in asthma-related hospitalization in the three months after Flovent was discontinued and a 24.1% increase in the next three to six months. Other pharma news covers the IV fluid shortage, Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla, weight loss drugs as an employer perk, and more.
ABC News:
Discontinuation Of Popular Asthma Medication, Flovent, Linked With Increased Hospitalization
Data from over 3 million people who had been using Flovent showed a 17.5% increase in asthma-related hospitalization in the three months after Flovent was discontinued, and a 24.1% increase in the following three to six months. ICU admissions for asthma in those previously using Flovent increased 17.4% three months after discontinuation, and 23.1% three to six months after discontinuation. The data included children and adults. It was analyzed by two teams at EPIC Research, who came to similar conclusions. These findings have not gone through the usual peer-review process. (Parekh and Avery, 10/29)
CNN:
Some ER Patients Are Half As Likely To Receive IV Fluids Since Disruptions From Hurricane Helene
Patients visiting emergency departments for dehydration or nausea are half as likely to receive IV fluids now than they were before Hurricane Helene exacerbated supply shortages, according to an analysis of health records by Truveta Research. When the storm hit western North Carolina last month, flooding and other damage halted production at Baxter’s North Cove manufacturing facility. The site typically provides about 60% of IV fluids to hospitals across the US, and the disruptions have led to multiple new shortages. (McPhillips, 10/29)
Stat:
Eli Lilly Says Modified Dosing Of Its Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla May Be Safer
A change in the dosing regimen of Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla resulted in a lower rate of brain swelling among patients in a clinical trial, new data reported Tuesday show. But it’s unclear whether the new dosing schedule, if approved by regulators, will convince doctors that the treatment is safer for patients. (Chen, 10/29)
Stat:
Alzheimer's Drug From Roche Shows Potential In Early Study
An experimental Alzheimer’s therapy from Roche successfully cleared a protein that’s a hallmark of the disease from patients’ brains, the company reported Wednesday, adding to evidence that the drug shows promise. (Joseph, 10/30)
Bloomberg:
Ozempic Copycats Spurring Employer Interest In Covering Weight-Loss Drugs
Telehealth companies Hims & Hers Health Inc., Noom Inc. and Sesame Inc. have lured individual customers with low-cost versions of popular weight-loss shots like Ozempic and Wegovy. Now, they’re going after employers, too, as the medications become an in-demand perk. After Noom began offering a compounded copy of Wegovy for $149 a month, Chief Executive Officer Geoff Cook said he was “actually a little surprised” by the level of employer interest. (Constantz and Muller, 10/29)
Human Bird Flu Cases In Wash. And Calif. Bring Total To 36 Nationwide
Nine new cases of human infection have been confirmed, but according to the CDC, all cases occurred on farms that have been affected by bird flu. In other public health news: respiratory illnesses on the rise; health impacts of climate change; and more.
CIDRAP:
More Human Avian Flu Cases In Washington State, California
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are 6 confirmed human cases of H5 avian flu in Washington state, as well as 3 more cases in California, raising the national total of human cases to 36 in the United States. In both Washington and California, the new cases have occurred in workers on affected farms. (Soucheray, 10/29)
CIDRAP:
CDC Offers New Details On Lassa Fever Case In Iowa
Early information suggests the patient may have had contact with rodents while in West Africa, the CDC said. Lassa virus is endemic in West Africa and spread via contact with urine or droppings of infected rodents. Rarely, the virus can be transmitted person-to-person through direct contact with a sick person's blood or other body fluids, through mucous membranes, or through sexual contact, the CDC said. (Soucheray, 10/29)
The New York Times:
C.D.C. Warns Of Unusual Rise In Walking Pneumonia Cases
Infections with the bacteria that causes walking pneumonia have risen significantly this year, particularly among young children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this month. The bacteria, called Mycoplasma pneumoniae, spreads through coughs and sneezes and can cause respiratory illnesses. Cases have risen among adults and children, but the most notable increase has been among children between 2 and 4, which experts say is striking given that the bacteria typically infects older children. Data suggests that doctors have diagnosed a growing number of children in this age group with infections after they sought treatment in emergency rooms for pneumonia. (Blum, 10/29)
CIDRAP:
WHO Report Shows Global Tuberculosis Cases Are Rising
Tuberculosis (TB) is on the rise and has once again overtaken COVID-19 as the world's leading infectious disease killer, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO). (Dall, 10/29)
WUSF:
Dengue Spreads In Tampa Area After Hurricanes Bring Ideal Mosquito Conditions
The state’s recent onslaught of warm, wet weather is bringing back the mosquitoes. And while you might be used to dealing with the tropical bug, now may be a good time to take extra precautions. “This is one of the most active arbovirus years for the state of Florida that I’ve seen in my 17 plus years in the state mosquito control industry,” said Adriane Rogers, executive director of Pasco County Mosquito Control. (Kukday, 10/29)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Silicon Valley Firm Allegedly Conspired To Sell Fraudulent N95 Masks
A Silicon Valley company is accused of conspiring to sell fraudulent N95 face masks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advoque Safeguard LLC, headquartered in San Jose, conspired to sell hundreds of thousands of face masks mislabeled as N95s in spring 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The company faces one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded devices into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead. (Ellis, 10/29)
CBS News:
Staph Food Poisoning Blamed For 46 Illnesses At Jessup Seafood Distributor, Health Officials Say
Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) food poisoning from an outside dish sickened dozens of employees at the NAFCO Wholesale Fish Distribution Facility on October 21 in Jessup, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The health department said 46 workers became ill after outside food prepared by an employee was shared at the facility in the 7700 block of Chesapeake Court. The tests were conducted on clinical specimens from ill individuals and on remnants of the food items eaten by the employees, the health department said. (Thompson, 10/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Battle Brewing Over How Much Red Meat You Eat
Get ready for a big debate over the amount of red meat on your plate. Scientists advising the U.S. government on its next round of dietary guidelines have drafted recommendations that would tell Americans to limit how much red meat they eat. It is part of an effort to nudge us to eat more plant foods, including beans, peas and lentils. The draft recommendations have drawn an immediate outcry from the meat industry, setting up a potential fight over the final guidelines—expected late next year—and the amount of red meat we should have in our diets. (Petersen, 10/28)
Axios:
Extreme Heat Set Records For Health Perils In 2023
Climate change exposed people to an average of 50 more days of health-threatening temperatures around the world last year and drove heat-related deaths to record highs, according to an annual report published Wednesday. The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change represents the most up-to-date assessment of the connection between health and climate change and includes sweeping recommendations for the U.S., including a call for ending fossil fuel expansion specifically because of the health consequences. (Bettelheim, 10/30)
Bloomberg:
Climate Change Is Driving Sleep Loss As Nights Get Warmer
Climate change is increasingly disrupting people’s sleep. High nighttime temperatures led to 5% more hours of sleep lost worldwide over the past five years compared to the period between 1986 and 2005, according to the latest edition of the Lancet’s study of climate and health. It marks the first time the prestigious medical journal has examined this metric. Sleep loss peaked in 2023, the hottest year on record, when there was a 6% rise. (Rudgard, 10/30)
California County Extends Health Aid To Prisoners Reentering Society
Santa Clara County's Justice-Involved Reentry Initiative already has 100 youth and adults enrolled in the program, which offers medical and behavioral health services, officials say. Also: Florida's low flu vaccination rate in nursing homes; Michigan teachers face health care rate hikes; and more.
The Mercury News:
Santa Clara County: Officials Announce Program To Provide Health Services To Those Released From Prison
Santa Clara County is one of the first in the state to implement a program that would provide health services to people who are set to be released from prison or jail through Medi-Cal, county officials said at a press conference in San Jose on Tuesday. The Justice-Involved Reentry Initiative would provide medical and behavioral health services for Medi-Cal eligible adults and youth in state prisons, county jails and youth correctional facilities 90 days before their release. Officials said Tuesday that they had already enrolled 100 people in the county’s pilot program. (Delacruz, 10/29)
Modern Healthcare:
State Medicaid Pay Is Too Low, Insurers Say. States Disagree
Twenty-five of 41 states surveyed increased Medicaid capitation payments for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 to reflect rising acuity in the aftermath of mass eligibility redeterminations, according to a report the health policy research institution KFF published last week. Michigan, for example, boosted rates in April to address escalating costs. But health insurance companies argue the raises did not do enough to steady their finances. (Tepper, 10/29)
CIDRAP:
In Florida Nursing Homes, Only 11% Say Staff Flu Vaccination Is Required Despite High-Risk Setting
Only 11% of infection-prevention leads at 3,700 Florida nursing homes and assisted-living facilities (ALFs) said their facility requires influenza vaccination for healthcare workers despite the high risk to residents, shows a survey published last week in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Van Beusekom, 10/29)
CBS News:
Ann Arbor Teachers Sound Alarm Over New Health Care Rate Hikes
Teachers in Ann Arbor Public Schools are saying new health care premium increases would make it difficult for them to continue teaching in the district. This followed the Board of Education's March announcement that it was suddenly facing a $25 million "budget shortfall." Fred Klein, president of the Ann Arbor Education Association, said although the increase came from insurance companies, the district decides how to divide costs. (Bruckner, 10/29)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. To Pay Drug Users Up To $100 A Week For Sobriety Under New Program
San Francisco will begin paying city welfare recipients up to $100 for every week they stay sober, the latest city strategy to combat a drug epidemic that has claimed over 500 lives this year. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey — who represents the South of Market and Mission Bay — unveiled the “Cash Not Drugs” bill in July, and the plan to pay welfare recipients when they test negative for illegal substances passed the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. (Toledo, 10/29)
Los Angeles Times:
14 Sent To Hospital After Suspected Overdoses At Men's Central Jail
Three weeks after one man died from a suspected overdose at a downtown jail, authorities said another seven Men’s Central Jail inmates were hospitalized early Tuesday morning following another potential drug exposure incident. ... In addition to taking lifesaving measures — including giving the men the overdose-reversing drug naloxone — deputies requested help from the Los Angeles Fire Department. (Blakinger and Uranga, 10/29)
Stateline:
Overdose Deaths Are Rising Among Black And Indigenous Americans
The recent decline in overdose deaths hides a tremendous disparity by race: Deaths have fallen only among white people while continuing to rise among people of color, according to a new Stateline analysis of federal data.Health experts in nonwhite communities say they’re finding strategies that work in their areas, but that they still struggle for recognition and funding to address the problems, especially among Black and Native people. (Henderson, 10/29)
KFF Health News:
For People With Opioid Addiction, Medicaid ‘Unwinding’ Raises The Stakes
It was hard enough for Stephanie to get methadone treatment when she moved to Florida from Indiana last year. The nearest clinic was almost an hour’s drive away and she couldn’t drive herself. But at least she didn’t have to worry about the cost of care. As a parent with young children who was unable to find a job after moving, Stephanie qualified for Medicaid despite Florida’s tight eligibility rules. The state insurance program for people with low incomes or disabilities covers the methadone she needs to reduce her opioid cravings and prevent withdrawal sickness. (Krisberg and Colombini, 10/30)
Viewpoints: Weight Loss Drugs Should Be Available To All; Biomedical Innovation Is Taking A Beating
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Los Angeles Times:
I Should Be Able To Treat Obesity The Same Way In East L.A. And Beverly Hills
Obesity kills 300,000 Americans annually. It is associated with increased risk of more than 200 other diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer and dementia. According to modeling by my colleagues at the USC Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy & Government Service, the average American will soon have obesity. Black and Latino individuals experience higher rates of severe obesity compared to non-Latino white people, translating into higher rates of chronic diseases. (Anne L. Peters, 10/28)
Stat:
The Biden-Harris Administration Has Throttled Biomedical Innovation
With the rallying cry of corporate greed, each year of the Biden-Harris administration has brought successive government interventions in the health care system — broadly directed at the life sciences industry including large companies employing thousands of Americans, entrepreneurs and the many creative, scrappy small businesses driving revolutionary innovation. Through one-size-fits-all administrative actions and partisan legislation, the Biden-Harris administration has both stifled innovation and made it harder for new drugs to reach patients. (Vrushab Gowda and Brian J. Miller, 10/30)
Dallas Morning News:
Transgender Care Researcher Shouldn’t Have Hidden The Truth
The question of mental health is an important one here. Children with gender dysphoria are hurting. They often deal with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. They are bullied and excluded. Many are on the autism spectrum. (10/29)