Humana Plans Considerable Changes To Medicare Advantage
According to Modern Healthcare, Humana has a five-step plan to improve its profit margins, including boosting its star ratings, stabilizing membership, and investing in primary care.
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Plans Medicare Advantage Investment
Humana plans to invest a “few hundred million” dollars in its struggling Medicare Advantage business this year, executives said Tuesday. “We’re focused on stars, of course, we’re investing in clinical excellence and membership strategies,” Chief Financial Officer Celeste Mellet said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. (Tepper, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth, Amedisys Plan Divesture Of Up To 128 Locations
UnitedHealth Group said in a court filing Friday its plans to sell at least 128 home health and hospice locations to ease the Justice Department's antitrust concerns around its acquisition of Amedisys. The divestiture plans were part of a filing in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland in a response to the Justice Department’s lawsuit to block the proposed acquisition. The government alleges the deal is unlawful because it would stifle competition in hundreds of markets. However, UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys allege the lawsuit essentially ignores the companies' proposed divestiture package. (Eastabrook, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
The Queen's Health Systems Layoffs To Hit About 100 Employees
The Queen's Health Systems plans to lay off about 100 employees as the organization looks to improve efficiency across its six hospitals and more than 70 other care sites. The Honolulu-based system said less than 1% of its estimated 9,500 employees would be impacted. Affected staff members would have the opportunity to apply for other positions within the organization. (DeSilva, 2/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
UCSF Benioff Hospital Sued Over Minority Internship Program
The conservative Pacific Legal Foundation has sued UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland over an internship program for minority high school students, alleging the program violates state and federal laws because it bases eligibility on race. The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, also names the UC Board of Regents as a defendant. It was filed on behalf of a 15-year-old Berkeley High School student, identified only as G.H., who applied for the program and was rejected. The student is white. (Ho, 2/11)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Mass General Brigham, IBM Collaborate On New Tool
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and IBM have teamed up to develop an AI tool for health systems and community health centers. The tool will be designed to predict local heat waves, identify patients at risk and send automatic warnings when extreme heat is expected, according to a Feb. 11 news release. The tool will also alert patients to available resources and help physicians take preventive steps by identifying and addressing health risks. (Diaz, 2/11)
KFF Health News:
Doctor Wanted: Small Town Offers Big Perks To Attract A Physician
For a rural community, this town of 1,750 people has been more fortunate than most. A family doctor has practiced here for the last 30 years. But that ended in December when Mark Newberry retired. To attract a new doctor, Havana leaders took out want ads in local newspapers, posted notices on social media, and sweetened the pot with a rent-free medical office equipped with an X-ray, an ultrasound machine, and a bone density scanner — all owned by the town. (Chang, 2/12)
Also —
Fierce Healthcare:
Walgreens Ordered To Pay $987M In COVID-19 Test Contract Case
Walgreens must pay more than $987 million as part of an arbitration award won by a virtual care company, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware sided with PWNHealth, upholding a previously determined arbitration award related to a contract dispute between the pharmacy retail giant and PWNHealth, which also does business as Everly Health Solutions. (Landi, 2/11)