Administration News

MedPage Today: Trump's NIH Pick Co-Founded New Journal A new journal purports to improve the publishing process through open access and public peer review, but it was co-founded by researchers who challenged the U.S. response to COVID-19 -- including President Trump's pick to lead the NIH, Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD. Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, PhD, have founded the Journal of the Academy of Public Health, where "good scientists can publish whatever their studies conclude," Kulldorff said in a post on X. (Fiore, 2/11)

The Washington Post: President’s DEA Pick Served 22 Years At The Agency President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Terry Cole to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, elevating a longtime law enforcement official who spent more than two decades at the agency and now serves as Virginia’s top public safety official. The nomination came more than two months after Trump’s first selection, Florida sheriff Chad Chronister, announced his withdrawal amid withering criticism from conservative figures. (Ovalle and Vazquez, 2/11)

Military.Com: What's In Store For VA Disability Benefits With New Office Of Management And Budget Chief? During his confirmation hearing Jan. 21, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins pledged to preserve veterans benefits and not "balance the budgets on the backs of veterans." But the confirmation of Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, who contributed to two conservative playbooks that support significant changes to VA disability benefits, has put veterans service organizations on guard against any potential shifts in VA compensation. (Kime, 2/11)

Modern Healthcare: What NIH's Grant Funding Cuts Mean For Providers Cutting federal grant funding will limit access to care and stymie research, providers warn. Last week, the National Institutes of Health said it will cap the indirect cost payment rate for new and existing grants at 15%. Academic medical centers use that funding to cover the cost of administrative and infrastructure expenses tied to research. (Kacik, 2/11)

Stat: As Outcry Builds Over Trump Cuts To NIH Payments, Drugmakers Are MIA For decades, academic scientists funded by the National Institutes of Health conducted research into the function of a lung protein that is genetically altered in people with cystic fibrosis. The foundational scientific discoveries eventually led Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop and win approval for the first medicines to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis. Those medicines have transformed the lives of people living with the disease and turned Vertex into one of the world’s largest and most valuable drug companies. (Feuerstein, 2/11)

The New York Times: Court Halt On Trump Cuts For Medical Research Is Extended Nationwide A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to hold off on a plan that would cut $4 billion in federal funding for research at the nation’s universities, cancer centers and hospitals. The funds disbursed by the National Institutes of Health cover the administrative and overhead costs for a vast swath of biomedical research, some of which is directed at tackling diseases like cardiovascular conditions, cancer and diabetes. (Jewett and Rosenbluth, 2/11)

NPR: Judge Orders HHS, CDC And FDA To Restore Webpages And Data A federal judge has ordered federal health agencies to restore websites and datasets that were abruptly pulled down beginning in late January, prompting an outcry from medical and public health communities. The temporary restraining order was granted in response to a lawsuit filed against the federal government by Doctors for America (DFA), a progressive advocacy group representing physicians, and the nonprofit Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group. (Stone, 2/11)

The CDC, FDA, and HHS have until Tuesday to put back information about HIV, contraception, and other topics that affect "everyday Americans, and most acutely, underprivileged Americans, seeking healthcare," U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled. A separate federal judge expanded an order blocking the Trump administration from cutting medical research funds.

Report: Nearly $500 Million In Food Could Go To Waste After USAID Pause

Monday's report from USAID's inspector general says the food remains "at ports, in transit, and in warehouses at risk of spoilage, unanticipated storage needs, and diversion." The Trump administration fired the inspector general Tuesday. Also: a Republican effort to try to save USAID, what a U.S. exit from the World Health Organization would mean for smallpox defenses, and more.

CBS News: Almost $500 Million In Food Is At Risk Of Spoilage After USAID Pause, Report Says

Almost $500 million in food aid is at risk of spoilage as it sits in ports, ships and warehouses after funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, was paused by the Trump administration, according to a Feb. 10 report from a government watchdog. The report from USAID's inspector general highlighted the risks of "safeguarding and distribution" of $8.2 billion in unspent humanitarian aid after the Trump administration ordered almost all staff to be placed on leave and ordered a review of U.S. foreign assistance programs. (Picchi, 2/11)

Politico: Trump Fires USAID’s Inspector General After Report Critical Of Funding Freeze

The Trump administration fired the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development on Tuesday — a day after he put out a report criticizing the foreign aid freeze, a USAID official and a former State Department official said. Paul Martin is the latest of some 20 inspectors general that President Donald Trump has ousted, despite objections from lawmakers and the watchdogs themselves that his methods of removing them violate statutes. (Toosi, 2/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Republicans Try To Save USAID Food Program

One of the first efforts to restore a program run by the U.S. Agency for International Development has begun—and it is coming from Republicans. Congressional Republicans from farm states are trying to save a $1.8 billion U.S. food-aid program that purchases U.S.-grown food and is administered by USAID, which has been largely closed by the Trump administration in recent weeks. (Peterson, 2/11)

The New York Times: Foreign Aid Contractors Sue To Overturn Trump Administration’s USAID Order

A group of nongovernmental organizations, contractors and small businesses that rely on American foreign aid to carry out humanitarian and development programs abroad filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against the Trump administration and its efforts to phase out the U.S. Agency for International Development. (Demirjian, 2/11)

Bloomberg: Uganda Seeks $82 Million AIDS Funding To Bridge US Support Cut

Uganda’s flagship agencies for its HIV/AIDS initiatives need 300 billion shillings ($82 million) in extra funding to narrow a gap created after the US froze foreign assistance. Uganda AIDS Commission and AHF Uganda Cares require the funds to ensure uninterrupted access to treatment, laboratory monitoring and essential services in managing the virus, the Kampala-based parliament said, citing UAC Planning Director Vincent Bagambe. (Ojambo, 2/12)

