JD Vance, Noting Voters Don’t Trust His Party On Abortion, Does An About-Face
The Republican vice presidential nominee projected a softer stance on the debate stage and parroted Donald Trump's view that abortion legislation is a state issue. Citing his actions as Minnesota governor, Democrat Tim Walz affirmed his support for women and their doctors to decide what's best.
Time:
J.D. Vance Pretends He’s Moderate On Abortion
J.D. Vance attempted to distort his own position on abortion in the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1, suggesting that he “never supported a national ban.” In the past, he has said that he “certainly would like abortion to be illegal nationally” and was “sympathetic” to the view that a national ban was needed to stop women from going to another state to get an abortion. Vance appeared to understand the political unpopularity of the Republican position on abortion. “My party, we’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American people’s trust back on this issue where they frankly just don’t trust us," he said, while maintaining that he agrees with his running mate Donald Trump that abortion rights should be decided at a state level. (Alter, 10/2)
Axios:
Vance: Republicans Must Earn U.S. Voters' Trust Back On Abortion
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said the Republican Party has to do a better job in "earning the American people's trust back" on the issue of abortion "where they frankly, just don't trust us." The big picture: The Republican vice presidential candidate sought to pivot to a more compassionate tone on the issue of abortion in the face of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's attacks, calling for public policy that would "give women more options," so they can afford to have and take care of children. (Habeshian and Reed, 10/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
Walz Defends Minnesota Law Allowing Abortion Throughout Pregnancy
Tim Walz defended his record on abortion as Minnesota governor, seeking to capitalize on one of Democrats’ strongest issues heading into November. Antiabortion groups have sought to portray Walz as an extremist on abortion. As Minnesota governor, Walz signed legislation enshrining abortion access in the state throughout pregnancy, which Republicans said left virtually no limits on the procedure. Walz said the bill restored Roe v. Wade, which provided a right to abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb, or about halfway through a typical pregnancy. (Kusisto, 10/1)
The two candidates' policy records on reproductive health care —
CBS News:
What To Know About JD Vance's Views And Policy Record
J.D. Vance, whose selection as Trump's running mate prompted the resurfacing of comments he made disparaging "childless cat ladies," has expressed support for fertility treatments and what he sees as pro-family policies. (Hubbard, 10/2)
CBS News:
What To Know About Tim Walz's Views And Policy Record
As governor, Tim Walz signed legislation codifying abortion rights in 2023, making Minnesota the first state to do after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The legislation also protects access to contraception, fertility treatments, sterilization and other reproductive health care. (Yilek, 10/2)