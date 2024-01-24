Judge Allows ND Abortion Law To Stand That Puts Doctors In Legal Jeopardy
A North Dakota judge denied a preliminary injunction request from doctors who say that the state's abortion law allows them to be prosecuted for providing emergency care.
AP:
North Dakota Judge Won't Block Part Of Abortion Law Doctors Say Puts Them At Risk Of Prosecution
A North Dakota judge ruled Tuesday that he won’t block a part of a state law that doctors say puts them at risk of prosecution if they perform an abortion to save a patient’s life or health. State District Judge Bruce Romanick said the request for a preliminary injunction “is not appropriate and the Plaintiffs have presented no authority for the Court to grant the specific relief requested.” The lawsuit will continue to play out in court, with a jury trial set for August. (Dura, 1/23)
Abortion updates from Tennessee and Florida —
The Hill:
Tennessee Bill Targets Adults Who Take Minors Out Of State For Abortion
The Tennessee legislature introduced a bill on Monday that targets adults who take minors out of the state to have an abortion. The bill says that an adult who “recruits, harbors, or transports a pregnant unemancipated minor within this state for the purpose of” aiding them in getting access to actions that constitute “criminal abortion” under Tennessee law “commits the offense of abortion trafficking of a minor,” despite where the action occurs. (Suter, 1/23)
WUSF:
Abortion Rates Are Down In Florida, But Not For Out-Of-State Residents
Fewer Floridians had abortions in 2023 than in the previous two years, but the number of out-of-state patients coming for the procedure continues to grow. The Agency for Health Care Administration reports 7,130 out-of-state residents had abortions in Florida last year, up from 6,708 in 2022 and 4,873 in 2021. It marks a 46% increase over the past two years. (Colombini, 1/23)
Health News Florida:
Protesters Ask Florida Lawmaker To Withdraw His Bill Banning Nearly All Abortions
A group of abortion-rights supporters gathered Monday outside the Doral office of Republican state Rep. David Borrero, of Sweetwater. They came to protest against a bill (HB 1519) Borrero filed this legislative session that would ban nearly all abortions — with the only exception being if the mother’s life is at risk. (Zaragovia, 1/23)
Tampa Bay Times:
More Than 200 Republicans Have Donated To Get Abortion On Florida Ballots
A campaign to let Floridians vote on abortion rights protections raised more than $17 million in 2023, largely funded by women, a Times analysis of new data shows. And while donors are overwhelmingly Democratic, money has also come from more than 200 Republicans in the state. Nearly 1 million Floridians have signed petitions to put the amendment on November’s ballot, passing the necessary threshold earlier this month. Florida’s Supreme Court still must approve the initiative. Attorney General Ashley Moody has asked the body to reject it, arguing its language could mislead voters. (Nyayieka, 1/24)
In related reproductive health news —
North Carolina Health News:
NC Loses Eight Babies To Congenital Syphilis
Last year, congenital syphilis led to six stillbirths in North Carolina and two neonatal deaths, according to preliminary data. Syphilis, a bacterial infection transmitted by sexual contact, is typically seen more often in men. In recent years, however, it has been on the rise in women — and therefore, babies. (Fernandez, 1/24)
Axios:
U.S. Maternal Health: State Shares Of Rural Hospitals Without Maternity Care
More than half (55%) of the nation's rural hospitals don't offer maternity care, as challenging economics and labor shortages force more rural facilities to stop providing labor and delivery services. Hospitals have been increasingly scaling back or cutting maternity services for financial reasons — while demand for obstetrics care rises as more states ban abortion. (Millman, 1/23)