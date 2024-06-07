Juul Products Will Stay On Shelves As FDA Reverses Ban During Review
An earlier FDA order for Juul to stop selling its vape products has been lifted as the agency reviews new court decisions and considers updated information provided by the company.
FDA Reverses Marketing Ban On Juul E-Cigarettes
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it has reversed its ban on Juul e-cigarettes while it reviews new court decisions and considers updated information provided by the vape maker. The FDA first ordered the company to stop selling its products in 2022, but they have stayed on shelves pending an appeal. Juul has maintained its status as the No. 2 e-cigarette maker in the U.S. during this time. Now, the FDA says Juul's products are back under agency review. (Wile, 6/6)
US FDA Staff Raise No Major Concerns About Eli Lilly Alzheimer's Drug
An FDA analysis of trial data for Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab released on Thursday revealed no red flags, but raised questions about safety of the treatment for patients with early-stage disease. The drug is a potential rival to Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi, which won approval last July. (Satija and Steenhuysen, 6/6)
Nestle's Health Arm To Buy First-Ever Fecal Transplant Pill
Nestle Health Science will buy the rights to Seres Therapeutics' Vowst, the companies said on Thursday, gaining full access to the first-ever pill alternative to fecal transplants for a deadly infection. The drug was greenlit by the U.S. health regulator in 2023 to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) in adults, generally caused by the prolonged use of antibiotics, which can lead to potentially fatal diarrhea and inflammation of the colon. (Jain, 6/6)
Philadelphia Verdict Against Monsanto Over Roundup Weed Killer Reduced
A Philadelphia judge has substantially reduced a $2.25 billion verdict against agricultural giant Monsanto, ruling that a Pennsylvania man who contended he developed cancer from the company’s weed killer Roundup ought to receive $400 million. Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Susan Schulman’s ruling comes following a Philadelphia jury’s January verdict in favor of John McKivison. ... Exposure to Roundup, McKivison claimed, caused him to later develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. (Vadala, 6/6)
Thousands Of Children Got Tested For Lead With Faulty Devices: What Parents Should Know
A company that makes tests for lead poisoning has agreed to resolve criminal charges that it concealed for years a malfunction that resulted in inaccurately low results. It’s the latest in a long-running saga involving Massachusetts-based Magellan Diagnostics, which will pay $42 million in penalties, according to the Department of Justice. While many of the fault-prone devices were used from 2013 to 2017, some were being recalled as late as 2021. (Appleby, 6/7)
Why Prescription Drug Prices In The US Are So High
Americans spend more on prescription drugs than anyone else in the world. It’s true that they take a lot of pills. But what really has set the US apart is how much drugs cost. Unlike in most other countries, their prices are set without direct government intervention. A new law aims to change that for certain drugs for elderly and disabled patients who rely on the government’s Medicare health program. The pharmaceutical industry opposes the change, and the law faces a raft of lawsuits seeking to stop it from taking effect. (Langreth, 6/6)