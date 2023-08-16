Less Than Half Of Those In Need Of Opioid Treatment Get It: Survey
The New York Times covers a KFF study that showed less than half of U.S. adults with a substance use disorder have received treatment. Meanwhile, in San Francisco, data show that overdose deaths in 2023 could surpass the deadly total reached in 2020.
The New York Times:
Addiction Treatment Eludes More Than Half Of Americans In Need
Roughly three in 10 adults have been addicted to opioids or have a family member who has been, and less than half of those with a substance use disorder have received treatment, according to a new survey conducted by KFF, a health policy research group. The survey, which polled more than 1,300 adults in July, underscores the broad and often harmful influence of opioid addiction across the nation, which recorded around 110,000 fatal drug overdoses last year alone. (Weiland, 8/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
SF Drug Overdoses In 2023 Could Surpass Deadly 2020, Data Shows
More people died from accidental fentanyl overdoses in San Francisco in July than almost any other month since the city began releasing overdose death data three years ago, according to preliminary figures released by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s office Tuesday. (Ho and Toledo, 8/15)
The New York Times:
Restaurant Workers With Narcan Are On The Front Lines Of The Opioid Epidemic
Kevin Foehrkolb was tending bar on a routine Saturday night last September at Kent House Irish Pub in Towson, Md., when he heard a commotion from the corner booth where a group of regular customers were playing the card game Magic: The Gathering.“ They were the type to drink beer, not get rowdy or do shots,” he said. When he ran over, he saw that one man’s face had turned yellow and his eyes had rolled back in his head. He was overdosing. (Krishna and Park, 8/15)
On the opioid settlements —
Reuters:
Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Moves Toward Second Bankruptcy Filing
Mallinckrodt on Tuesday said it was preparing to seek bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years after struggling to make a required $200 million settlement payment to opioid victims. The drugmaker, one of the largest makers of opioids, said it is negotiating a restructuring support agreement with its stakeholders, while deferring deadlines for missed debt payments and opioid settlement payments to next week. (Jain and Knauth, 8/15)
Forbes:
Meet The Man Who Fought The Sacklers On Their Opioid Bankruptcy Deal
For Michael Quinn, a partner in the New York City law firm of Eisenberg & Baum, the Supreme Court decision is a temporary victory in a battle he’s been fighting on behalf of his clients for years. During Purdue’s original bankruptcy proceedings, he represented the famous photographer Nan Goldin and activists from around the country who, he says, “are really concerned about getting accountability in this case from the Sacklers.” (Brady, 8/15)