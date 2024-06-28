Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on menopause, food as medicine, the telehealth industry, and more.
The New York Times:
Could Delaying Menopause Improve Women’s Health And Longevity?
Scientists who study longevity and women’s health have come to realize that the female reproductive system is far more than just a baby-maker. The ovaries, in particular, appear to be connected to virtually every aspect of a woman’s health. (Gupta and Smith, 6/24)
The Boston Globe:
Grassroots Groups Were Pioneers In The Concept Of Food As Medicine
It was 1988, and people were dying. By the end of the year, more than 80,000 cases of AIDS would be reported in the United States since the start of the epidemic, with more than 60,000 deaths. At the Ritz, a group of restaurateurs, chefs, caterers, and others from the food world gathered. They wanted to find a way to help. ... The result was Aid & Comfort, a benefit inspired by one that took place in San Francisco the previous year. It was an extravaganza, held at the Boston Garden with the goal of raising $250,000. (First, 6/26)
Undark:
The Fuzzy Science On Whether Fido Is Actually Good For You
Research suggesting that pet ownership improves health is largely funded by the pet care industry. Does that matter? (Schulson, 6/24)
Stat:
Ateev Mehrotra, The Researcher The Telehealth Lobby Loves To Hate, Isn’t Backing Down
He hardly seems the part of the telehealth industry’s public enemy No. 1. He’s unassuming, self-effacing, soft-spoken, with the bearing of a professor. But as telehealth lobbyists seize on this moment years after pandemic lockdowns to win new protections and incentives from Capitol Hill, Ateev Mehrotra is the industry’s chief critic — determined to warn congressional committees that the booming virtual care business comes with tradeoffs. (Ravindranath, 6/24)
The Washington Post:
Hotter Days Correlated With Less Complex Political Speech In Study
An analysis of more than 7 million speeches by lawmakers suggests that politicians use simpler language on high-temperature days, which researchers say may point to a potential effect of a warming climate on cognition. (Blakemore, 6/22)