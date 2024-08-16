Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on AMR, extreme heat, dementia, homelessness, Zyn, and more.
CIDRAP:
Putting A Face On The 'Invisible Threat' Of Antimicrobial Resistance
While it's a different type of crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most significant public health threats facing the world. There's hope that the story of Mallory Smith — who died in 2017 at age 25 — and the stories of others whose lives have been upended by antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, can help "move the needle" on AMR. (Dall, 8/13)
Stat:
How Extreme Heat Impacts Disabled Americans Differently
STAT spoke with five individuals who've had to find ways to navigate the particular challenges that heat presents people with different disabilities. (Broderick, 8/16)
North Carolina Health News:
How To Better Connect And Communicate With People With Dementia
Attendees of the Dementia Caregiver Conference learned how to better connect and communicate with people with dementia. (Vitaglione, 8/14)
The War Horse:
Does Sleeping on the Street Make This Disabled Marine Corps Veteran a Criminal?
Unsheltered veterans are uniquely vulnerable to losing not only their possessions but also their benefits. And with the number of homeless veterans growing last year, the Supreme Court ruling and its ripple effects threaten a decade of gains in securing housing for men and women who served the country. (McCarthy, 8/15)
The Washington Post:
Nurse, 97, Began Working At Hospital During WWII And Hasn’t Stopped
“I love people, and my health is good, so I’m happy to do what I can,” said Grace Carr of Allentown, Pa., who has worked at the same hospital for 80 years. (Free, 8/10)
The Washington Post:
How Zyn Became ‘In’ Amid Right-Wing Fervor For Nicotine
How did Zyn become a Big Tobacco lifeline, a social media sensation and a culture war symbol? The answer involves Sweden, Chuck Schumer and the “Hawk Tuah Girl.” (O'Neill, 8/15)