Majority Of Older Adults Are Afraid To Get Covid Booster, Survey Finds
FiercePharma:
Older Adults Voice Safety, Efficacy Concerns With COVID Boosters As Fewer Than Half Take Up The Shots
Despite the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for older adults to have new bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, which were launched last year, so far only 42.4% of that age group have received the booster. (Renfrow, 5/3)
CIDRAP:
Monovalent MRNA COVID Vaccine 76% Effective Against Poor Outcomes
The estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) of the monovalent (single-strain) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was 76% against mechanical ventilation and in-hospital death for 6 months after the last dose, falling to 56% at 1 to 2 years, according to a study published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Van Beusekom, 4/28)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows HIV Status Does Not Change Treatment Outcome For Mpox
HIV status did not affect treatment outcomes in mpox patients treated with the antiviral tecovirimat (Tpoxx), according to findings published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (Soucheray, 5/2)
JAMA:
As Ozempic’s Popularity Soars, Here’s What To Know About Semaglutide And Weight Loss
Although semaglutide may not ring a bell, the drug has been popping up in news headlines and social media feeds since last year. That’s because the branded version called Ozempic has surged in popularity—and notoriety—for its off-label use as a weight-loss medication. (Suran, PhD, MSJ, 4/26)
ScienceDaily:
Ingestible 'Electroceutical' Capsule Stimulates Hunger-Regulating Hormone
Engineers have shown that by using an ingestible capsule that delivers an electrical current to the cells they can stimulate the release of the hormone ghrelin. This approach could prove useful for treating diseases that involve nausea or loss of appetite, such as anorexia or cachexia. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 4/26)