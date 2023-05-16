Medicaid Work Requirements Still Part Of Debt Discussions
Republicans appear to be holding firm on wanting work requirements for Medicaid recipients as a condition for raising the debt ceiling. Other impacts of the United States defaulting on its loans are discussed.
Politico:
GOP Grows More Optimistic About Work Requirement Demands In Debt Talks
Republicans are feeling increasingly optimistic they can force President Joe Biden to make concessions on work requirements for safety net programs as part of the debt limit talks taking place this week. Democrats are floating a rough proposal within their ranks that includes potential new restrictions on the emergency aid program known as the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families as part of the debt limit talks, according to two Republicans and three other people familiar with the conversations who were granted anonymity to discuss internal conversations. But House Republicans, who are aware of the movement, are still demanding further concessions on work requirements for food assistance and believe they have the leverage to force them, possibly before Biden leaves for the G-7 meeting in Japan Wednesday. (Hill, 5/15)
Military.com:
How Veterans Benefits Could Be Delayed In June By A US Default
Billions of dollars of veterans benefits could be imperiled if the U.S. defaults on its debts, though the full extent of the fallout is uncertain because of the unprecedented nature of a default. About $12 billion in veterans benefits are expected to be paid out June 1 -- the same day the Treasury Department has named as the earliest day a default could happen if Congress doesn't act to avoid it. (Kheel, 5/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Debt-Ceiling Talks’ Late Start Amps Up Pressure On Congress
President Biden said Monday that the next meeting with congressional leaders will come Tuesday, while responding “no” when asked if there were updates regarding the talks with Republicans. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said that the two sides remain “far apart” and that he would like a deal to be done by this weekend. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated in an updated forecast Monday that the U.S. could become unable to pay its bills on time as soon as June 1 unless Congress acts. (Restuccia and Andrews, 5/15)
NPR:
What The Debt Ceiling Standoff Could Mean For Your Retirement Plans
And what exactly does the debt ceiling have to do with retirement plans? Morning Edition's A Martínez asked Joel Dickson, the global head of advice methodology at the investment firm Vanguard. Dickson says it's clear that there will be increased market volatility as the threat of a default gets closer and if it comes to pass. (Treisman, 5/15)