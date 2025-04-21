Medical Journals Accused Of Left Tilt, Told To Verify Publication Standards

Interim U.S. attorney Edward Martin Jr. sent letters to three journals demanding details about how research articles are selected and the role the NIH plays “in the development of submitted articles.” Meanwhile, as Harvard researchers and others grapple with lost funding, France woos U.S. scientists.

The New York Times: Trump-Allied Prosecutor Sends Letters To Medical Journals Alleging Bias

A federal prosecutor has sent letters to at least three medical journals accusing them of political bias and asking a series of probing questions suggesting that the journals mislead readers, suppress opposing viewpoints and are inappropriately swayed by their funders. The letters were signed by Edward Martin Jr., a Republican activist serving as interim U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. He has been criticized for using his office to target opponents of President Trump. (Rosenbluth and Robbins, 4/18)

Bloomberg: Trump’s Feud With Harvard Imperils Critical Research Into ALS

David Walt received a presidential medal in January for inventions that have enabled genetic screening for in vitro fertilization, better disease diagnosis and improved crop resistance. His latest work involved early detection of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, with the goal of developing new drugs to manage the debilitating loss of muscle control from that condition. But on Tuesday morning, Walt got an unwelcome update: The Department of Health and Human Services was ordering work to stop on his $650,000 government contract, part of an effort to force Harvard University to comply with the Trump administration’s demands. (Lorin and Kao, 4/18)

Bloomberg: Macron Seeks To Attract Researchers To France In Jab At US

French President Emmanuel Macron is making a not-so-subtle pitch to lure away US-based researchers who have been affected by Donald Trump’s policies. “Here in France, research is a priority, innovation is a culture, and science is a boundless horizon. Researchers from around the world, choose France, choose Europe!” Macron said on X on Friday, hours after he hosted US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump’s envoy Steven Witkoff to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and trade. (Nussbaum, 4/18)

Politico: Massachusetts Governor Says Trump's Policies Are Harmful To Science

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Sunday said the Trump administration’s “bad for science” policies will send America’s researchers into the arms of China and other nations. Addressing the administration’s ongoing battle with Harvard University and its cuts to scientific and medical research, the Massachusetts Democrat said on CBS’ “Face the Nation”: “Research labs are shutting down, scientists and researchers are leaving the United States and going to other countries to do their work. And essentially, Donald Trump is giving away intellectual assets.” (Cohen, 4/20)

More health news from the Trump administration —

USA Today: RFK Jr. Suggests Compensating Families Of Some People With Autism

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. − who has long spread debunked claims surrounding autism and vaccines − suggested compensating families of some Americans with autism, calling them "injured." (Kuchar, 4/20)

KFF Health News: On Autism, Kennedy Turns Against Science And Reality

During his first news conference as Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 16 ticked off things he thinks kids with autism will never do, including paying taxes, holding a job, and going on a date. Kennedy’s comments go against science and reality. (Lofton, 4/18)

CBS News: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin Says Trump Deregulatory Actions Won't Have Adverse Effects On People And The Environment

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said Sunday that he can "absolutely" guarantee Trump administration deregulations won't have an adverse health impacts on people and the environment. "We have to both protect the environment and grow the economy," Zeldin said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." (Hubbard, 4/20)

Politico: EV Firefighting Program Gets The Ax At HHS

The Trump administration has halted a federal program to protect firefighters from dangerous chemicals, including those emitted by burning electric vehicles. The firefighter health program was swept up in the administration’s massive restructuring of the Department of Health and Human Services. Its demise threatens efforts to keep firefighters safe from cancer-causing chemicals as hard-to-control blazes become more frequent and intense, writes Ariel Wittenberg. (Skibell, 4/18)

