Mobile Phone Use Isn’t Linked To Brain Cancer After All
A review, commissioned by the World Health Organization, looked at 28 years of research data. Backing up scientific consensus, the review has dismissed a long-standing concern that exposure to radio emissions from phones causes brain cancer.
The Conversation:
A systematic review into the potential health effects from radio wave exposure has shown mobile phones are not linked to brain cancer. The review was commissioned by the World Health Organization and is published today in the journal Environment International. Mobile phones are often held against the head during use. And they emit radio waves, a type of non-ionising radiation. These two factors are largely why the idea mobile phones might cause brain cancer emerged in the first place. (Loughran and Karipidis, 9/3)
Medical Xpress:
Novel Light-Based Technique Shows 90% Accuracy In Early Prostate Cancer Detection
A U.K. researcher has used light to develop the first step towards a quicker, cheaper and less painful technique to detect cancer. (9/2)
Stat:
Dana-Farber CEO Laurie Glimcher To Step Down After Eight Years
Laurie H. Glimcher, chief executive of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said she would step down next month, ending an eight-year run capped by her surprise split with Dana-Farber’s longtime partner, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and decision to build a cancer center with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. (Edelman, 9/3)
KFF Health News:
Breast Cancer Rises Among Asian American And Pacific Islander Women
Christina Kashiwada was traveling for work during the summer of 2018 when she noticed a small, itchy lump in her left breast. She thought little of it at first. She did routine self-checks and kept up with medical appointments. But a relative urged her to get a mammogram. She took the advice and learned she had stage 3 breast cancer, a revelation that stunned her. “I’m 36 years old, right?” said Kashiwada, a civil engineer in Sacramento, California. “No one’s thinking about cancer.” (Reese, 9/4)
The Guardian:
Crucial Information Missing In Elle Macpherson Breast Cancer Story, Experts Warn
A leading breast cancer surgeon claims many media reports that the supermodel Elle Macpherson treated breast cancer with alternative therapies have left out crucial information, risking people being misinformed. (Davey and May, 9/4)