Nearly Half Of Dementia Cases Can Be Prevented Or Delayed: Study
In the new research, published in the Lancet medical journal, scientists found that addressing problems including vision loss, high cholesterol, and depression may help head off dementia. Also in the news: red meat and dementia risk; a 24/7 mental health care center in Maryland; and more.
Bloomberg:
Almost Half Of Dementia Cases Can Be Delayed Or Prevented, Study Finds
Almost half of dementia cases can be prevented or delayed by addressing health issues such as vision and hearing loss along with depression, researchers said, offering potential relief as cases of the condition continue to rise. Wearing head protection in contact sports and controlling levels of cholesterol, a blood fat that’s also been linked to dementia, are among 14 actions that should be encouraged by health officials and doctors to slow growth of the condition in the population, according to a report in the Lancet medical journal. (Mannion, 7/31)
Stat:
Report Identifies Two Treatable Factors That Can Lower Risk Of Dementia
Untreated vision loss and high LDL cholesterol have been added as two new potentially modifiable risk factors for dementia in a report released Wednesday by the Lancet Commission. (Rajeev, 7/31)
CNN:
Replacing Red Meat Cuts Dementia Risk By 20%, Study Says
Dementia risk rose by 14% when people ate about 1 ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two 3-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found. (LaMotte, 7/31)
More mental health news —
The Washington Post:
Maryland's Prince George’s County Opens First 24/7 Mental Health Care Center
The Dyer Care Center, named for inventor Leonard Dyer, is a first-of-its kind behavioral health crisis stabilization center in Maryland that has been in the works for four years. Funded by a $23 million grant from the Health Services Cost Review Commission, the center located in Clinton, Md., will be open to patients within the next 30 days. Once at the Dyer Care Center, patients can spend 23 hours there receiving specialized behavioral care that meets their immediate needs. (Uber and Mettler, 7/31)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Why It's So Hard To Find A Youth Therapist In New Hampshire Right Now
Jennifer’s been a foster parent in Keene for about six years. In that time, they’ve taken in a dozen kids, ranging from toddlers to teens. Being removed from home and placed in foster care can be traumatizing in itself, and one of the first things Jennifer typically does with a new foster child is try to set them up with a therapist. (Cuno-Booth, 7/31)
The Wall Street Journal:
For Decades, Mississippi Locked Up The Mentally Ill. It’s Trying Something Different.
A federal judge in 2019 ordered Mississippi to effectively stop cycling people in and out of psychiatric institutions and instead offer more community services. While some states, including California, are moving to make it easier to order mentally ill people into confinement, Mississippi is now trying to keep them out. It has been slow going. (Frosch and Evans, 7/31)
CBS News:
Hazelden Betty Ford Launches Program Focusing On Mental Health, Generational Trauma In Native American Communities
Hazelden Betty Ford has launched a free virtual program that helps Native American community members address generational trauma and the various struggles that come with it. Jason Delmont, a descendant of the Mendota Dakota helps lead the program. (Littlefield, 7/31)