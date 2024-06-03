Neurodevelopmental Disorder Linked To Gene Mutation In New Study

Thousands of cases of intellectual disabilities may be explained by a newly identified gene mutation. Also in the news: how body composition scans are better than BMI; summer may be linked to higher kidney stone risks; and more.

NBC News: Scientists Identify A Genetic Disorder That May Cause Intellectual Disability

A newly identified neurodevelopmental disorder may explain tens of thousands of cases of intellectual disability whose cause was previously unknown, according to a new study. The research, published Friday in the journal Nature Medicine, investigates the effects of mutations in the gene RNU4-2, which is found in all animals, plants and fungi. The gene plays an important role in gene splicing — the process of cutting out portions of genetic material and stitching others together. (Bendix, 5/31)

On nutrition and health —

NPR: Forget BMI. Body Composition Scans Are A Better Measure Of Your Health

The scale has never been a friend to Mana Mostatabi. Even back in high school, when she ran a quick 100m on the varsity track team, her BMI – a ratio of weight to height – put her in the overweight category. “My dad always joked that I should be a wrestler,” Mostatabi says due to her build. Many professional athletes flunk BMI tests. Some are considered obese despite their fitness, and many doctors say it isn’t a helpful metric to focus on. (Aubrey, 6/3)

Stat: BMI, Flaws Aside, Is Found To Be Useful Estimate Of Body Fat In Youth

The body mass index has long been slammed as a blunt instrument for evaluating health, even more so with new obesity drugs changing the conversation about weight and well-being. Now a study reasserts BMI’s value as a screening tool in children to detect high levels of body fat, a measure tied to greater risk of cardiovascular disease, early atherosclerosis, and a high BMI in adulthood. BMI is an equation that divides a person’s weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared. (Cooney, 6/3)

USA Today: People Face Higher Risk Of Kidney Stones During Summer Months

Warm weather brings days at the beach, sunscreen and ... kidney stones? Researchers say people who don't stay properly hydrated face a higher risk of these painful mineral deposits as temperatures and humidity rise in the summer. On top of that, they noted that in general people whose diet is packed with too much sodium, fat and sugar, could find themselves among the 1 in 10 Americans who will get a kidney stone in their lifetimes. (Alltucker, 6/3)

CBS News: Mediterranean Diet Associated With 23% Reduction In Mortality, Study Finds

The Mediterranean diet has long been regarded as a heart-healthy option, but a new study has found the diet may help lower the risk of death. For the study, published in JAMA Network Open Friday, researchers examined 25,315 women over 25 years, finding a higher adherence to the diet was associated with a 23% reduced risk of all-cause mortality. Decreased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality were also noted. (Moniuszko, 5/31)

In other health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: 1.5 Million Medline Adult Bed Rails Recalled After Two Senior Deaths

About 1.5 million adult bed rails have been recalled in the United States and Canada after being linked to the suffocation deaths of two elderly people. The bed rails, made by the Illinois-based company Medline Industries, pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. (McDaniel, 5/31)

USA Today: Cucumbers Recalled In 14 States Over Salmonella Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced a recall of cucumbers potentially contaminated with Salmonella. Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida is recalling cucumbers that were shipped to wholesalers and distributors in 14 states from May 17th through May 21st, 2024. (Powel and Hauari, 6/2)

The Atlantic: Why Extreme Syphilis Symptoms Are Showing Up Now

For some, the world suddenly goes blurry. Others describe it as having a dust storm in your eyes, or being shaken up in a snow globe. People might see flashing lights or black spots drifting through their field of vision, or acquire a sudden sensitivity to light, worse than walking into the sunlight after having your eyes dilated. If patients aren’t treated, some will inevitably go blind. Many medical providers never suspect the culprit: syphilis. (Gross, 6/2)

