Never A Sniffle: Scientists Find Genetic Hints Behind Covid Symptom-Dodging
News outlets report on fascinating research into why about 1 in 5 people who contract covid experience no symptoms, even as others suffer aftereffects for months. It may all be linked to a particular gene. Separately, scientists link obstructive sleep apnea to severe covid.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Some People Never Get COVID Symptoms. We May Finally Know Why
About 1 in 5 people who contract the coronavirus exhibit no symptoms. Now, researchers at UCSF have uncovered a genetic mutation potentially responsible for the phenomenon of coronavirus super dodgers. (Vaziri, 7/19)
CNN:
New Studies Shed Light On How Genes Might Shape A Person’s Experience With Covid-19
About 20% of people who caught Covid-19 only knew they had it because it showed up on a routine screening test. They never had any symptoms. Others got it and couldn’t shake its aftereffects for months, going on to be diagnosed with long Covid. There are myriad factors that may determine how people fare after they catch Covid-19, including their viral dose; where the virus first entered the body — the nose or maybe mouth or eyes; their age and underlying health; and the genetic characteristics of the variant that infected them, to name a few. (Goodman, 7/19)
The Washington Post:
Genetic Variant Identified May Help Explain Asymptomatic Covid
Scientists have found a version of a particular gene that may explain why some people who test positive for the coronavirus never develop any covid-19 symptoms. The discovery could help scientists open new avenues for developing vaccines and treatments. On average, studies have found, at least 20 percent of people who contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus are asymptomatic. Scientists say these people might have quicker immune responses that fight the virus before symptoms can set in and lead to health complications. (Yarber, 7/19)
In news on sleep apnea and covid —
CIDRAP:
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Linked To Severe COVID-19
Yesterday in PLOS One, Israeli researchers report that a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea is associated with severe COVID-19 and longer hospitalization. The study was based on medical records and outcomes seen among 119 COVID-19 patients who were given questionnaires about sleep quality in the 6 to 8 weeks following hospitalization for the novel coronavirus. (Soucheray, 7/19)