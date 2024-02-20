New Covid Vaccine Study Finds Some Potential Adverse Effects
The Hill reports that the largest multi-country study yet into covid vaccinations linked the shots to increased risks of certain adverse effects, including myocarditis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. Separately, another study found official U.S. covid death stats are likely an undercount.
The Hill:
Largest Multicountry COVID Study Links Vaccines To Potential Adverse Effects
A new study on COVID-19 vaccines that looked at nearly 100 million vaccinated individuals affirmed the vaccines’ previously observed links to increased risks for certain adverse effects including myocarditis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. The study was conducted by the Global COVID Vaccine Safety project and took into account 99,068,901 vaccinated individuals across eight countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand and Scotland. (Choi, 2/19)
In other covid news —
Minnesota Public Radio:
Review Of COVID Death Stats Finds Likely Undercount In Official Numbers
COVID-19 deaths in the United States were likely undercounted in official statistics during the first 30 months of the pandemic, according to a new scientific paper from a national team that includes a University of Minnesota researcher. (Sepic, 2/18)
CIDRAP:
Canadian Data Show Moderate To Good Vaccine Efficacy Against COVID, Flu
The Canadian Sentinel Practitioner Surveillance Network (SPSN) data reveal mid-season vaccine effectiveness (VE) against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB.1.5 variant of 47% against medically attended outpatient COVID-19 and 67% among previously infected people. The same test-negative case-control study reports that the flu vaccine is 63% effective against medically attended outpatient infection with the influenza A H1N1 strain and 40% against H3N2. (Van Beusekom, 2/19)
The Washington Post:
CDC Easing Covid Isolation Guidance Worries Vulnerable People
Concerns among medically vulnerable people are growing as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepares to drop its long-standing recommendation that those with covid isolate for five days. People with compromised immune systems worry that co-workers will return to the office while they’re still contagious. At the same time, the few remaining policies guaranteeing paid leave for employees with covid are largely coming to an end. New York, the only state that still requires paid leave for covid isolation, is considering ending that benefit this summer. (Nirappil and Sun, 2/17)
Also —
The Hill:
House COVID Panel Leader Threatens To Subpoena HHS For Lack Of Cooperation
The chair of the House panel investigating the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to subpoena Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officials Friday over a lack of cooperation with the committee’s investigation unless they answer another round of specific questions. In a letter sent to HHS Assistant Secretary for Legislation Melanie Egorin, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) expressed frustration with Egorin’s recent public testimony and what he said was a persistent lack of cooperation from the agency on producing documents related to the virus’s origins, vaccine messaging and policies about COVID closures. (Weixel, 2/16)