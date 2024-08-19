New Mechanical Heart Uses Clever Magnetic Tech From Rail Industry
The new BiVACOR artificial heart uses a magnetic levitating rotor to pump blood, eliminating wear issues seen with more traditional artificial heart pumps. The nation, meanwhile, is facing a shortage of donated blood—particularly the useful Type O variant.
CyberGuy:
A Mechanical Artificial Heart Is Using High-Speed Rail Tech To Keep Patients Alive
In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the first fully mechanical heart developed by BiVACOR has been successfully implanted in a human patient. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the field of cardiac care, offering new hope for those awaiting heart transplants. ... The primary purpose of the BiVACOR TAH is to serve as a bridge-to-transplant solution. ... Since 2011, adult heart transplants have increased significantly by 85.8%. This device could be a lifeline for many of those patients. (Knutsson, 8/18)
Fox News:
Blood Banks Searching For Type O Blood Amid Emergency Shortage: 'Always A Need'
The nation is facing an emergency blood shortage, according to the American Red Cross. Extreme heat and recent natural disasters are affecting the blood supply, the nonprofit says. Not only is there a shortage of donations across the country, but there is also a specific need for Type O blood, according to Vitalant, an Arizona-based nonprofit that operates blood banks nationwide. (Tsai, 8/18)
In recalls —
CBS News:
Recalled Cucumbers In Salmonella Outbreak Behind 449 Illnesses, CDC Says
An outbreak of salmonella linked to recalled cucumbers has sickened 449 people in 31 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update. The CDC is among the federal and state agencies investigating the outbreak, determining that cucumbers contaminated with salmonella made people sick. (Gibson, 8/16)
AP:
Perdue Recalls 167,000 Pounds Of Chicken Nuggets After Consumers Find Metal Wire In Some Packages
Check your freezer. Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after some customers reported finding metal wire embedded in the products. According to Perdue and the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall covers select lots of three products: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. (8/18)