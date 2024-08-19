Covid-19

Updated Covid Shots Might Get FDA Clearance As Soon As This Week

The shots, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, will target the KP.2 strain of the virus. There's no word on whether the FDA will address Novavax's shot targeting JN.1. Meanwhile, the CDC says KP.3.1.1 is now the dominant strain in the U.S. (Feeling lost? Both KP.2 and KP.3 are part of the FLiRT variants, which are subvariants of JN.1, which is a subvariant of omicron.)

CNN: FDA May Greenlight Updated Covid-19 Vaccines As Soon As This Week, Sources Say

The US Food and Drug Administration is poised to sign off as soon as this week on updated Covid-19 vaccines targeting more recently circulating strains of the virus, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the country experiences its largest summer wave in two years. (Tirrell, 8/18)

USA Today: KP.3.1.1 COVID-19 Variant: See Symptoms, Cases, Latest CDC Data

The KP.3.1.1 COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain of the virus, the latest projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show. The agency's Nowcast data tracker, which displays COVID-19 estimates and projections for two-week periods, projects the KP.3.1.1 variant is accounting for 36.8% of positive infections, followed by KP.3 at 16.8% in the two-week stretch starting Aug. 4. (Forbes, 8/16)

CIDRAP: COVID Activity Shows Signs Of Slowing In Parts Of US

COVID-19 activity remains elevated across most of the United States, but some regions of the country are seeing some declines, as the proportion of KP.3.1.1 variant continues to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest updates. Nationally, wastewater detections of SARS-CoV-2 are at the very high level for the second straight week. The highest levels are still in the West and South, followed by the Midwest and the Northeast. The CDC's latest update, however, shows downward trends from high levels in the South and Midwest. (Schnirring, 8/16)

KCUR: ‘Very High’ Levels Of COVID-19 Are In Missouri Right Now

Missouri is one of 27 states where levels of COVID-19 are currently “very high” in wastewater, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wastewater testing is used as a tool to track potential outbreaks and trends. While watershed data can’t tell researchers how many people are infected with COVID-19, the virus can be detected in a person’s waste even before they are symptomatic. (Shackelford-Nwanganga, 8/16)