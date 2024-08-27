Northwell Health Promises 5 Years Of Birth Services At Connecticut Hospital

In the wake of an antitrust probe into Northwell Health's merger with Nuvance Health, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has reached an agreement with Northwell to preserve labor and delivery services for five years at Sharon Hospital. In other news, McLaren Health Care says it's recovered from a cyberattack earlier this month.

Lakeville Journal: Northwell Health Commits To Five Years Of L&D At Sharon Hospital

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday that an agreement was reached with Northwell Health to maintain labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital for the next five years. (Klein, 8/26)

CBS News: McLaren Health Care Says It's Fully Operational After Cyberattack

McLaren Health Care announced on Monday that it is fully operational after experiencing a cyberattack earlier this month. In an update, the health system said its information technology platforms have been restored, and all temporary procedures that were enacted have been lifted. Officials said patient health records that were manually charted during the cyberattack will be put in the electronic system, which is expected to take several weeks. (Booth-Singleton, 8/26)

Crain's New York Business: NYC Health + Hospitals To Cut Primary Care Appointment Times

New York City Health + Hospitals is cutting new adult and pediatric primary care appointment times in half to move more patients through the door as wait times pile up. Doctors say the change will be untenable and could harm patient health. Beginning in September, the public hospital system plans to bring the time allotted for primary care intake appointments from 40 minutes to 20 minutes, according to doctors who have been briefed on the changes and internal documents reviewed by Crain’s. (Geringer-Sameth, 8/26)

Modern Healthcare: NAHC-NHPCO Alliance Names Dr. Steven Lander As CEO

Dr. Steven Landers will become the first CEO of the NAHC-NHPCO Alliance, a newly formed trade group representing the home health, hospice and palliative care industries. Landers will assume the role early next month, an alliance spokesperson said Monday. (Eastabrook, 8/26)

Border Belt Independent: Rural North Carolina Hospitals Say Recruiting Surgeons Is Key To Long-Term Success

Rural hospitals across the country often struggle to recruit doctors. Recruiting surgeons is even tougher. In southeastern North Carolina, the hospitals in Scotland and Robeson counties are investing in surgical programs that health care experts say are vital to the survival of rural hospitals. (Baldauf, 8/27)

Modern Healthcare: McKesson Corp To Aquire Controlling Stake In Core Ventures

McKesson said Monday it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures LLC, or Core Ventures, for $2.5 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to regulatory review. McKesson did not say when the deal is expected to close. (Hudson, 8/26)

Military.com: In The Past Decade, VA Has Recouped $2.4 Billion In Separation Pay, Bonuses From Disabled Vets

In the past decade, the Department of Veterans Affairs has recouped more than $2 billion from veterans who received separation pay from the Defense Department and later filed for disability compensation, an effort that has resulted in financial hardship for some former service members. According to data provided by the VA, the department has collected $2.44 billion from 112,834 veterans since 2013 under a law that department officials say prohibits it from paying disability compensation to those who received voluntary or involuntary separation pay or bonuses until the money has been recouped. (Kime, 8/26)

NPR: People Die Waiting For A Kidney Transplant. Should Donors Be Compensated?

More than 90,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney transplant. But an ongoing kidney shortage means a thousand people a month are removed from the waitlist, either because they die while waiting for a kidney or become too sick for a transplant. Elaine Perlman wants to change that. “Enough is enough,” she says. “The kidney shortage is a solvable problem.” Perlman is executive director of Waitlist Zero, a coalition supporting newly proposed federal legislation that would create a 10-year pilot program called the End Kidney Deaths Act. (O'Neill, 8/26)

