Not-For-Profit Hospital In Pennsylvania Hacked By Ransomware Gang
The group behind the hack of the 114-bed, not-for-profit Wayne Memorial Hospital claimed it had data that it would leak soon. A data breach at Geisinger, meanwhile, is now expected to have affected the personal info of more than 1.2 million people.
Security Affairs:
Monti Gang Claims The Hack Of The Wayne Memorial Hospital In Pennsylvania
Another critical infrastructure healthcare suffered a security breach, this time the victim is the Wayne Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania. Wayne Memorial Hospital is a 114-bed not-for-profit hospital located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, United States. The Monti ransomware gang claimed the hack of the healthcare structure and added it to its Tor leak site. The extortion group claimed the theft of data and announced it would leak it at 07.8 2024. (Paganini, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Geisinger Data Breach May Have Hit 1.2M Patients
A data breach at Geisinger could have affected the personal information of more than 1.2 million individuals. A former employee at Nuance Communications, which provides information technology services to Geisinger, allegedly accessed patient data two days after being terminated, the health system said in a news release. (Hudson, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Cano Health Emerges From Bankruptcy
Primary care provider Cano Health emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware accepted the company’s reorganization plan that reduced its debt obligations and provided more than $200 million in new capital to support its business operations, according to a news release. (Turner, 7/1)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Health Care Spent Millions Monitoring Critics During Crisis
One night last year, a surveillance team camped outside a financial analyst’s English country home and videotaped him as he watched television with his partner. The team — contracted through a British private intelligence agency — put a tracker on the analyst’s car, watched his daughter go to school, and followed him into pubs and on errands, even during a bike ride. (Kruger, Bartlett, Arsenault and Koh, 7/1)
Health News Florida:
Steward Health Calls Off Sale Of Physician Network To Optum In Bankruptcy Setback
Steward Health Care’s proposed deal to sell its nationwide physician network to UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum is off, raising more questions about the company's efforts to bring its finances under control through bankruptcy. Dallas-based Steward owns more than 30 hospitals in eight states, including eight in Florida. (Mayer, 7/1)