Mississippi Lacks Black Doctors, Even as Lawmakers Increasingly Target Diversity Programs
Fake Therapist Fooled Hundreds Online Until She Died, State Records Say
Pain Doesn't Belong on a Scale of Zero to 10
Political Cartoon: 'Deflated?'
Mississippi Lacks Black Doctors, Even as Lawmakers Increasingly Target Diversity Programs
Administrators at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine are trying to recruit more Black students — and more Hispanic and Choctaw Nation students, for that matter. But they face several obstacles, including a recent swell of Republican opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. (Lauren Sausser, )
Fake Therapist Fooled Hundreds Online Until She Died, State Records Say
A Florida woman with no training in mental health services pretended to be a licensed social worker during online therapy sessions with Brightside Health patients. (Brett Kelman, )
Pain Doesn’t Belong on a Scale of Zero to 10
A popular scale for measuring pain doesn’t work, but medicine still has no better alternative. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, )
Political Cartoon: 'Deflated?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Deflated?'" by Hilary Price.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHY ENDANGER EVERYONE?
Train derails and spills,
brings fumes through toxic burn-off.
Unnecessary
- Sandra Tanenbaum
Summaries Of The News:
National Protections For Workers In Extreme Heat Proposed By Biden
The Biden administration released a proposal that would put in place the first-ever national protections for people who work in extreme heat. The measure, if finalized, would require rest breaks and access to shade and water.
The Hill:
Biden Proposes First-Ever Nationwide Worker Protections From Heat
As the nation sizzles, the Biden administration is proposing the nation’s first-ever standards aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat. If finalized, the proposal would mandate that employers provide rest breaks and access to shade and water for workers who face extreme heat risks. They would also be required to identify heat hazards and develop heat illness and emergency response plans. However, it’s not clear whether the standards will ever actually take effect: they’re unlikely to be finalized by the end of Biden’s term, and a Trump administration is not expected to move them past the finish line. (Frazin, 7/2)
Los Angeles Times:
California's Extended Heat Wave Raising Fire Risk, Power Cuts Likely
Authorities are warning of extreme health and wildfire risks across California this week, as the longest heat wave of the year is set to kick off Tuesday, bringing triple-digit temperatures, with little overnight cooling, to the vast majority of the state. (Toohey, 7/1)
In other environmental health threats —
CBS News:
Dengue Fever Alert Issued In Florida Keys After Confirmed Cases
Health officials have issued an alert in the Florida Keys after two people were confirmed to have dengue fever. The local alert comes days after the CDC issued a health advisory warning of an increased risk of dengue infections in the country. The two confirmed dengue cases in the Keys were locally acquired, which means the people didn't get sick while traveling. (7/1)
ABC News:
High Levels Of Bacteria In Water Lead To Multiple Beach Closures Across The US
Beaches in several states across the country have been closed to swimmers over the last few days due to harmful levels of bacteria in the water. In Massachusetts, at least 37 beaches were closed as of Monday afternoon due to "bacterial exceedance," according to the state's Department of Public Health (MDPH). Many of the beaches tested positive for high levels of a type of fecal bacteria, and beachgoers were warned not to swim or enter the water in those locations to avoid risk of illness, according to the health agency. (Kekatos, 7/1)
CIDRAP:
Salmonella Outbreak From Backyard Poultry Expands To 38 States
In a new update on a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry—first announced in May—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 86 more illnesses and 9 more affected states, raising the national total to 195 cases from 38 states. (Schnirring, 7/1)
FTC Investigating Teva Over Contested Patents On Inhalers
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Teva Pharmaceuticals to provide internal documents about its patents on asthma and COPD inhalers. The move is part of a larger dispute over minor tweaks made by pharmaceutical companies to products to fend off generics competition, resulting in higher prices for patients.
The Washington Post:
FTC Opens Investigation Into Teva, Escalating Patent Fight With Pharma Industry
The Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into Teva Pharmaceuticals, citing the company’s refusal to take down about two dozen patents for its asthma and COPD inhalers, according to confidential agency documents reviewed by The Washington Post. The FTC last week sent a civil investigative demand — effectively a subpoena — ordering Teva to provide internal communications, analysis and financial data related to the contested patents listed in a federal registry known as the Orange Book. The agency has argued that pharmaceutical companies such as Teva have wrongly made minor tweaks to their products to keep patents in the Orange Book and fend off generic competition. Teva charges hundreds of dollars for inhalers in the United States that the company sells for a fraction of the price overseas. (Diamond, 7/1)
Reuters:
Judge Won't Block Mississippi Law On Discounts For Hospitals' Contract Pharmacies
A federal judge in Mississippi on Monday refused to block a Mississippi law requiring drugmakers to offer discounts on drugs dispensed by third-party pharmacies that contract with hospitals and clinics serving low-income populations. U.S. District Judge Halil Ozerden in Gulfport, Mississippi, denied motions for preliminary orders blocking the law in separate lawsuits by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the nation's leading drug industry group, and by Novartis. (Pierson, 7/1)
Military.com:
Express Scripts' Tricare Pharmacy Contract Could Be Costing Military Families Money, Lawmakers Warn
Two dozen Democrat and Republican lawmakers have raised issues about Express Scripts, the company that oversees the U.S. military's pharmacy program, charging that the benefits manager engages in tactics that squelch competition and raise prices. The lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., wrote Defense Department leadership last week questioning the DoD's sole-source contract with Express Scripts, which manages the Tricare retail pharmacy network and prescription home delivery programs. (Kime, 7/1)
USA Today:
Drug Coverage Changes Put Americans In A Medical (And Monetary) Bind
Paying more for less is a recurring theme for Americans these past few years, and it’s even true in health care, a new study shows. Health insurers are covering fewer drugs, putting more restrictions on their drug coverage, but still raising costs for consumers, prescription drug comparison site GoodRx found after reviewing more than 3,700 Medicare Part D plans from 2010 to 2024. (Lee, 7/1)
In other pharmaceutical news —
CNN:
In New Criteria For Alzheimer’s, Some See Much-Needed Progress While Others Fear Profit May Be Driving ‘Diagnostic Creep’
With another pricey Alzheimer’s disease treatment expected to receive an approval decision soon, the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association has published the final version of its new diagnostic criteria for the disease. And for the first time, the criteria call on doctors diagnosing the disease to rely on biomarkers — pieces of beta amyloid and tau proteins picked up by lab tests or on brain scans — rather than pen-and-paper tests of memory and thinking. (Goodman, 7/1)
Reuters:
Scientist Defeats J&J Lawsuit Over Cancer Research
A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary against a scientist who published a paper linking talc-based consumer products to cancer, finding that the research was not fraudulent or libelous. U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner on Friday found that Dr. Jacqueline Moline, the chair of occupational medicine at Northwell Health, did not engage in fraud, libel or false advertising when she published an influential 2020 paper concluding that exposure to asbestos-contaminated talcum powder products can cause mesothelioma. Moline's conclusions were protected by her free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, and J&J's lawsuit did not show that the underlying research was "verifiably false," Caster wrote. (Knauth, 7/1)
Biden Administration Allocates $206M To Address Shortage Of Geriatricians
The money will go toward academic programs that focus on training doctors to care for the elderly. Family members and caregivers also may benefit from initiatives to help them care for aging loved ones. Meanwhile, news moms are suing for the right to breastfeeding pump breaks.
Axios:
Biden Administration Invests In Geriatric Care Training
The Biden administration is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to train primary care clinicians to better serve older adults, officials announced Monday. America faces a shortage of geriatricians, who specialize in health care for patients over 65 years old. (Goldman, 7/2)
The 19th:
Nursing Parents Are Suing Employers To Get PUMP Act Accommodations
When Jasmine Emery wasn’t driving the #400/405 bus, she’d use her short breaks to gingerly attach her breast pump under her uniform and hope passengers wouldn’t barge in or hear its suctioning over the hiss and clatter of metro Detroit. The milk went into a cooler, tucked under a frozen water bottle. There was nowhere to clean her pump when she was done. It was 2021, and Emery was just back from maternity leave after the birth of her third child. (Carrazana, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
AMA’s Dr. Bruce Scott To Prioritize Physician Burnout
Dr. Bruce Scott, the new president of the American Medical Association, has a one-year term to make a difference and has already identified a priority: making the industry less reliant on non-physician providers. In an interview, the Kentucky-based otolaryngologist said he is concerned about the increase in providers who have not attended medical school, and one way to slow that trend is by addressing physician burnout. He also is targeting prior authorization. (DeSilva, 7/1)
KFF Health News:
Mississippi Lacks Black Doctors, Even As Lawmakers Increasingly Target Diversity Programs
Jerrian Reedy was 9 when his father was admitted to the hospital in Hattiesburg, about two hours northeast of New Orleans, after sustaining three gunshot wounds. Reedy recalled visiting his dad in the intensive care unit that summer in 2009, even though children weren’t typically permitted in that part of the hospital. “Just seeing him laid up in bed, in a hospital bed, it was traumatizing, to say the least,” Reedy said. (Sausser, 7/2)
KFF Health News:
Fake Therapist Fooled Hundreds Online Until She Died, State Records Say
Hundreds of Americans may have unknowingly received therapy from an untrained impostor who masqueraded as an online therapist, possibly for as long as two years, and the deception crumbled only when she died, according to state health department records. Peggy A. Randolph, a social worker who was licensed in Florida and Tennessee and formerly worked for Brightside Health, a nationwide online therapy company, is accused of helping her wife impersonate her in online sessions, according to an investigation report from the Florida Department of Health. (Kelman, 7/2)
Not-For-Profit Hospital In Pennsylvania Hacked By Ransomware Gang
The group behind the hack of the 114-bed, not-for-profit Wayne Memorial Hospital claimed it had data that it would leak soon. A data breach at Geisinger, meanwhile, is now expected to have affected the personal info of more than 1.2 million people.
Security Affairs:
Monti Gang Claims The Hack Of The Wayne Memorial Hospital In Pennsylvania
Another critical infrastructure healthcare suffered a security breach, this time the victim is the Wayne Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania. Wayne Memorial Hospital is a 114-bed not-for-profit hospital located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, United States. The Monti ransomware gang claimed the hack of the healthcare structure and added it to its Tor leak site. The extortion group claimed the theft of data and announced it would leak it at 07.8 2024. (Paganini, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Geisinger Data Breach May Have Hit 1.2M Patients
A data breach at Geisinger could have affected the personal information of more than 1.2 million individuals. A former employee at Nuance Communications, which provides information technology services to Geisinger, allegedly accessed patient data two days after being terminated, the health system said in a news release. (Hudson, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Cano Health Emerges From Bankruptcy
Primary care provider Cano Health emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware accepted the company’s reorganization plan that reduced its debt obligations and provided more than $200 million in new capital to support its business operations, according to a news release. (Turner, 7/1)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Health Care Spent Millions Monitoring Critics During Crisis
One night last year, a surveillance team camped outside a financial analyst’s English country home and videotaped him as he watched television with his partner. The team — contracted through a British private intelligence agency — put a tracker on the analyst’s car, watched his daughter go to school, and followed him into pubs and on errands, even during a bike ride. (Kruger, Bartlett, Arsenault and Koh, 7/1)
Health News Florida:
Steward Health Calls Off Sale Of Physician Network To Optum In Bankruptcy Setback
Steward Health Care’s proposed deal to sell its nationwide physician network to UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum is off, raising more questions about the company's efforts to bring its finances under control through bankruptcy. Dallas-based Steward owns more than 30 hospitals in eight states, including eight in Florida. (Mayer, 7/1)
Nebraskans Call Out Sneaky Language On Abortion Petitions
The Secretary of State's office has received a slew of affidavits from voters who want their names removed from petitions. The majority stem from a petition by Protect Women and Children, which wants the 12-week abortion ban codified in the constitution. In Kansas doctors challenged a law requiring they collect data on patient's reasons for abortions.
AP:
Some Nebraskans Say Misleading Words Led Them To Sign Petitions On Abortion They Don't Support
Tea Rohrberg was heading into her county’s treasurer’s office in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday when she says she was approached by a man and asked if she wanted to sign a “pro-choice petition.” Because she believes access to abortion is a right all women should have, she readily signed. But Rohrberg soon learned from a different volunteer that she had actually signed a petition being circulated by Protect Women and Children, which seeks to ask voters in November to codify Nebraska’s new 12-week abortion ban in the state constitution. (Beck, 7/1)
NPR:
New Abortion Laws Take Effect In Kansas, But Doctors Are Challenging One In Court
A Kansas judge allowed a group of abortion providers to expand an existing lawsuit and challenge a new law requiring them to collect information about their patients’ reasons for ending their pregnancies. The law was slated to take effect Monday, along with two other laws backed by anti-abortion groups. But a Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokesperson said Monday that the Kansas health department “has stated that it will not enforce this intrusive law for now.” A health department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Conlon, 7/1)
The New York Times:
Abortion Rights Supporters Put A Winning Strategy To The Test In Arkansas
In states like California, Ohio and Michigan, supporters of abortion rights have been undefeated in using ballot measures to ensure constitutional access to the procedure. But their approach is about to face perhaps its toughest test yet in Arkansas, a state with a near-total abortion ban and where conservative and evangelical values run deep. ... Organizers have until Friday to gather enough signatures to get their initiative on the November ballot, and are optimistic of at least passing that first hurdle. (Cochrane, 7/1)
Politico:
‘A Battle To The Death’: The Next Abortion Cases En Route To The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court’s decision to sidestep key legal questions in its abortion decisions this term sets up another showdown as early as next year. And the next wave of lawsuits around the procedure — including challenges targeting the ability of patients to cross state lines for abortions, the regulation of abortion pills, and minors’ ability to get an abortion without parental consent — is already moving toward the high court. (Ollstein, 7/1)
In other reproductive health news —
ProPublica:
The Failure To Track Data On Stillbirths Undermines Efforts To Prevent Them
From a public health perspective, fetal death certificates provide essential data that helps shed light on stillbirth, the death of an expected child at 20 weeks or more of pregnancy. They serve as the underpinning for much of the research on stillbirth, as well as an evaluation of care in pregnancy and delivery. Tracking the cause of death is key to understanding how to prevent stillbirth, which research shows may be possible in nearly 1 in 4 stillbirths. ProPublica, which has spent the past two years reporting on stillbirths, has found that state and federal health agencies, lawmakers and local hospitals have failed to prioritize data collection needed to accurately track and understand stillbirth or provide parents with that critical information. (Hwang, Chou and Eldeib, 7/2)
Wyoming's Ban On Transgender Minor Care Takes Effect
Puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth are now restricted in Wyoming. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, students on university and college campuses are allowed to carry guns. In Mississippi, a law restricting young people's social media use was blocked.
Wyoming Public Radio:
Wyoming’s Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors Goes Into Effect
Wyoming’s ban on gender-affirming care went into effect July 1, restricting medical treatment like puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth. The Equality State is one of 25 states to pass such a law — part of a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced in recent years. (Merzbach, 7/1)
CBS News:
Students Now Permitted To Carry Guns On West Virginia College Campuses
Starting Monday, students on West Virginia University's campus were allowed to carry guns on campus grounds and all college campuses throughout West Virginia. It's thanks to the West Virginia Campus Self-Defense Act. "Personally, I think it's a great idea. I was having a conversation with some of my buddies, and we all thought that was something that would occur in the near future, and we all thought that was a good idea," said West Virginia student Bryce Biggs. (Pintar, 7/1)
Charlotte Ledger:
NC Wants To Offer Hospitals Federal Payouts To Forgive Medical Debt
In an initiative that appears to be the first of its kind nationwide, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials unveiled a plan today to boost federal payouts to hospitals that take specific steps to ease the burden of medical debt for low-income patients. (Crouch, 7/1)
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Bill Could Make Involuntary Medication Easier
Nick Craciun believes he talked to aliens and saw the devil himself. Yet despite criminal charges, homelessness, and inpatient psychiatric care for treatment of bipolar disorder, the 22-year-old denies having mental illness and refuses medication, his parents say. He’s now in a jail cell in Billerica, charged with assaulting his father. (Laughlin, 7/1)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Medicaid Wants To Cover Nutrition, Housing
For people who can’t afford safe housing or nutritious food, doctor visits and hospital stays can only do so much to fix health problems. That’s the premise behind a plan to allow Colorado’s Medicaid program, which provides government-funded health insurance for people with low incomes, to cover the costs of housing and nutrition services. (Brown, 7/1)
Reuters:
Mississippi Law Restricting Children's Social Media Use Blocked
A federal judge on Monday blocked Mississippi from enforcing a new law that requires users of social media platforms to verify their ages and restricts access by minors to their sites if they lack parental consent, saying it was likely unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden in Gulfport, Mississippi, sided with tech industry trade group NetChoice in finding the law unduly restricted its users' free speech rights in violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. (Raymond, 7/1)
The New York Times:
These Doctors Were Censured. Wisconsin’s Prisons Hired Them Anyway.
While serving time in a Wisconsin prison in 2021, Darnell Price watched a golf-ball-size lump on his thigh grow as large as a football. Mr. Price pressed for a thorough examination, he said, but the prison’s physician, Dr. Joan Hannula, did not order a biopsy. Months later, when Mr. Price moved to another prison, a different doctor ordered the test and diagnosed him with Stage 4 soft-tissue cancer. Soon after, the state’s Department of Corrections took the extraordinary step of granting him compassionate release, a measure reserved for the terminally ill or elderly. (Koran, 7/2)
That Bout With Covid Might Cause Myriad Ailments Later On, Study Finds
Scientists suspect inflammation is at least partly responsible for IBS, mini strokes, and a host of other issues that begin years later, even if a person had only a mild infection. Separately, although the threat of bird flu in humans is low, scientists warn that could change rather quickly.
The Wall Street Journal:
Mini-Strokes, Gut Problems: Scientists See Links to an Old Bout of Covid
Scientists suspect that one culprit behind your new illness might be the infection you got a couple of years ago. The link between new health problems and your past health history appears to be particularly prevalent with Covid. A new Nature Medicine study found that health problems stemming from even mild Covid infections can emerge as many as three years afterward. The study found a greater risk three years later of problems in the gut, brain and lungs, including irritable bowel syndrome, mini-strokes and pulmonary scarring. This is different from what most people think of as “long Covid,” the debilitating chronic condition that can include fatigue, brain fog and racing heartbeat. (Reddy, 7/2)
USA Today:
COVID 2024: Current Guidelines On Vaccines, Symptoms, Isolation Period
As cases of COVID-19 are on the rise and with a new variant of the disease emerging this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending updated vaccines ahead of the fall and winter virus season. "Make a plan now for you and your family to get both updated flu and COVID vaccines this fall, ahead of the respiratory virus season," CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Thursday. (7/1)
CIDRAP:
New ADHD Diagnoses Doubled During COVID-19, Study Suggests
New diagnoses of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in Finland doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the largest increase in females aged 13 to 30 years, University of Helsinki researchers report in JAMA Network Open. The team analyzed nationwide data on new ADHD diagnoses, prevalence, and medication use among 5.6 million participants from registries in 2015, 2020), and 2022. The average participant age was 44.1 years, and 50.6% were female. (Van Beusekom, 7/1)
In bird flu updates —
Reuters:
Scientists Wary Of Bird Flu Pandemic 'Unfolding In Slow Motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts. Many of them have been monitoring the new subtype of H5N1 avian flu in migratory birds since 2020. But the spread of the virus to 129 dairy herds in 12 U.S. states signals a change that could bring it closer to becoming transmissible between humans. Infections also have been found in other mammals, from alpacas to house cats. (Steenhuysen and Rigby, 7/2)
Bloomberg:
Bird Flu Shot Hopes Dim As Tracing Woes Undercut Covid Lessons
US scientists haven’t gotten a handle on how to effectively track bird flu, three months after a Texas dairy worker was diagnosed with the virus. That’s impeding the ability to create a vaccine to protect against the spread among people. Bird flu’s health risk to the general public remains low, according to US officials. But if the virus becomes more dangerous, it’s unclear we’ll have a shot that works, according to Kate Broderick, a vaccine developer at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, who’s helped develop shots against Ebola and Zika. (Smith and Nix, 7/1)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Has Nation's Worst Outbreak Of Bird Flu Among Dairy Cattle
Colorado’s outbreak of bird flu among dairy cattle is now the worst in the country, with more cases in the past month than any other state, according to the latest state and federal data. (Ingold, 7/2)
Potassium Chloride Capsules Recalled For Irregular Heartbeat Risk
Included in the voluntary recall are 114 batches of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals extended-release capsules. In other news: Only 18% of eligible Americans are up to date on lung cancer screenings; hoarding disorder rises; an anti-noise advocacy group sues the EPA; and more.
WGCU:
Potassium Chloride Capsules Recalled For Potentially Deadly Medical Risk
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling 114 batches of potassium chloride extended-release capsules because of failed dissolution. Information from the Mahwah, N.J., company posted on the PR Newswire said the failed dissolution of the capsules may cause high potassium levels, also known as hyperkalemia, which can result in irregular heart beat that can lead to cardiac arrest. (7/1)
The Washington Post:
Fewer Than 1 In 5 Eligible Americans Up To Date With Lung Cancer Screenings
Only about 18 percent of eligible Americans were up to date with their lung cancer screenings in 2022, with compliance rates varying by state and region, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. American Cancer Society researchers analyzed data from the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a population-based, nationwide survey of Americans. (Docter-Loeb, 7/1)
Axios:
Hoarding Concerns Rise As America Ages
The rise in hoarding disorder as America ages requires a national response, a new Senate report shared first with Axios says. The prevalence and severity of hoarding disorder increases with age — and the U.S. population is growing older, making this a crucial moment for policymakers to address the condition. (Goldman, 7/2)
NPR:
Advocates Are Suing The EPA To Enforce Noise Pollution Law
Last June, an anti-noise advocacy group, Quiet Communities, sued the Environmental Protection Agency for not doing its job to limit the loud sounds people are exposed to in everyday life. The group is now waiting to hear if it will be able to argue its case in front of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. If the judge ultimately rules in the group’s favor, the EPA will have to do what Congress told it to do more than half a century ago, when it passed the Noise Control Act: protect public health and the environment from harmful noise pollution. (Silberner, 7/1)
Stat:
Prosthetic Leg Performance Enhanced By Electrode-Implant Surgery
A novel surgical technique could dramatically improve walking for people with below-the-knee amputations and help them better control their prosthetics. A study published Monday in Nature Medicine showed that trial participants who received the procedure could walk faster, were more stable on uneven terrain, and had an increased spatial awareness, or proprioception, in their residual limb. Phantom pain in their limbs lessened, too. (Broderick, 7/1)
Parsing Policy: The Real Reason Medicine Costs So Much; Why Fewer Docs Want To Be A Pediatrician
Opinion writers discuss these topics and others.
Stat:
To Curb Rising Healthcare Costs, Start Challenging Junk Patent Listings
Why do Americans pay so much more for common medications than people in other countries? Why does an inhaler that costs $7 in France cost almost $500 in the United States? These are just a few of the questions the Senate Judiciary Committee looked to answer in a recent hearing. The common answer? Dominant corporations use a variety of patent-related strategies to protect their power, maximize their profits, and squash their competition. (Dick Durbin and Lina M. Khan, 7/2)
The New York Times:
Why Doctors Aren’t Going Into Pediatrics
The elephant in the exam room is that pediatricians earn less than specialists in almost every other medical field in the United States. A key reason is that so many children live in poverty and therefore qualify for Medicaid, which pays far less for care than private insurance and even less than Medicare. (Dr. Aaron E. Carroll, 7/1)
KFF Health News:
Pain Doesn’t Belong On A Scale Of Zero To 10
Over the past two years, a simple but baffling request has preceded most of my encounters with medical professionals: “Rate your pain on a scale of zero to 10.” I trained as a physician and have asked patients the very same question thousands of times, so I think hard about how to quantify the sum of the sore hips, the prickly thighs, and the numbing, itchy pain near my left shoulder blade. I pause and then, mostly arbitrarily, choose a number. “Three or four?” I venture, knowing the real answer is long, complicated, and not measurable in this one-dimensional way. (Elizabeth Rosenthal, 7/2)
Stat:
The Rare Pediatric Disease Voucher Program Creates New Treatments. I Have New Data To Prove It
The Food and Drug Administration’s rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program, which has been providing incentives for lifesaving innovations since 2012, is doomed to disappear unless Congress reauthorizes it before the end of September. Some lawmakers have downplayed its impressive track record based on unfounded allegations. I have data showing it works. (Pamela K. Gavin, 7/2)
Idaho Statesman:
Idaho Has Long Waged A War On Women, And It Isn’t Just Banning Access To Abortions
Idaho is at war against women and has been for decades. The war is undeclared but undeniable when viewed through the lenses of justice and healthcare. Idaho imprisons women at thee times the national rate. Idaho puts more women in prison than any other state, and the rate is accelerating. From 2022 to 2023, Idaho men’s incarceration rate increased by 2% and women’s by 9.3%. There is collateral damage to children, and 81% of incarcerated women in Idaho have dependent children. (Dr. Carrie Roller, 6/30)