NYC Police Charge UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect With Murder
When arrested Tuesday in Pennsylvania, it's reported that Luigi Nicholas Mangione, a 26 year-old from Maryland, was carrying a 3D-printed ghost gun and a manifesto citing anger with corporate America, including UnitedHealthcare. New York City police have charged Mangione with murder in the shooting of that company's executive Brian Thompson.
The Baltimore Sun:
Prosecutors Charge Maryland Man With Murder In Shooting Death Of UnitedHealthcare CEO
New York City prosecutors have charged Maryland native Luigi Mangione with murder in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to filings in New York Criminal Court. Mangione, a graduate of Baltimore’s Gilman School, faces five counts, as of Monday’s online court filing, including second-degree murder and gun charges. (Deal-Zimmerman, 12/10)
The New York Times:
Suspect Is Charged In C.E.O.’s Murder After Arrest In Pennsylvania
Mr. Mangione, officials said, had a gun and a silencer similar to the ones used in the Dec. 4 shooting, and a fake driver’s license that matched one used by the man suspected in the killing. He also carried with him a three-page handwritten manifesto condemning the health care industry for putting profits over patients. “These parasites had it coming,” it said, according to a senior law enforcement official who saw the document. It added: “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.” (Shanahan, 12/9)
AP:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Court Records Show
From January to June 2022, Mangione lived at Surfbreak, a “co-living” space at the edge of Honolulu tourist mecca Waikiki. Like other residents of the shared penthouse catering to remote workers, Mangione underwent a background check, said Josiah Ryan, a spokesperson for owner and founder R.J. Martin. ... At Surfbreak, Martin learned Mangione had severe back pain from childhood that interfered with many aspects of his life, from surfing to romance, Ryan said. (Sisak and Scolforo, 12/10)
The New York Times:
What Is A Ghost Gun?
The man held in the killing of a health care executive, arrested on firearms charges in Pennsylvania on Monday, possessed what investigators believe was a so-called ghost gun, said Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives for the New York police. Ghost guns, made with parts sold online, are typically easy and relatively inexpensive to assemble. An alluring selling point for many buyers is that ghost guns do not bear serial numbers, unlike traditional firearms made by companies and bought from licensed dealers. (Kilgannon, 12/9)