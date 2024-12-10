- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
Here's today's health policy haiku:
TRAGIC OUTCOMES
Both are violent:
care denial for profit,
CEO murder.
- Carol Sakala
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
After ACA, Number Of Uninsured Americans Dropped By Half: Survey
The Commonwealth Fund 2024 Biennial Health Insurance Survey found that 8 percent of Americans had no health insurance in 2023. It also found that 3 in 5 underinsured adults said they avoided care because of the cost. Separately, a Gallup poll finds that 62% of Americans think it's the government's job to make sure everyone has health care coverage.
The Washington Post:
3 In 5 Underinsured Adults Said They Avoided Needed Care Because Of Cost
Some 8 percent of Americans, or an estimated 26 million people, lacked health insurance in 2023, according to the Commonwealth Fund 2024 Biennial Health Insurance Survey. Before implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, nearly twice as many people, 16 percent of the population, were without health coverage, the Commonwealth Fund reported, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (McMahan, 12/9)
The Hill:
Gallup Poll: Majority Of Americans Say Health Care Is Government Responsibility
Sixty-two percent of Americans say it’s the federal government’s responsibility to ensure everyone has health care coverage, a survey from Gallup found. The figure is the highest it’s been in more than a decade. It slipped to its low of 42 percent in 2013, during the difficult rollout of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as ObamaCare. (Irwin, 12/9)
The Texas Tribune:
Rule Giving DACA Recipients Access To ACA Coverage Blocked
A federal judge on Monday issued a court order temporarily blocking a Biden administration rule that would have granted some people brought into the country illegally as children access to health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, a decision that could affect tens of thousands of Texans. (Edison, 12/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Rural Providers Beg Employers: No Retirees In Medicare Advantage
Nemaha Valley Community Hospital CEO Kiley Floyd is pleading with her local school district not to switch its retired teachers from traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage. Floyd believes it’s her only hope to slow enrollment in the program in Seneca, the small city in northeastern Kansas where her 18-bed facility is located. Fee-for-service Medicare can't compete with the marketing, benefits and low premiums Medicare Advantage plans offer, she said. But insurers finance those perks by paying her critical access hospital 52 cents for every dollar billed, she said. (Tepper, 12/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Swiss Re Says Too Early To Tell If Obesity Drugs Will Reshape Insurance
Weight-loss drugs could be a boon for insurers, but it is too soon to tell whether the industry will be transformed, the head of Swiss Re’s life and health reinsurance arm said. The market for obesity drugs such as Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy is booming after studies found the treatments helped patients shed weight and showed promise for health problems ranging from heart-attack risk to alcohol abuse. Lower rates of obesity—which has long been a public health crisis in the U.S. and is linked to many chronic conditions—could lead to smaller health-related claims for insurers and better underwriting margins. (Vardon, 12/10)
Stat:
Costly U.S. Health Care System Could Take Lessons From Portugal
Getting to the MRI machine at one of this city’s largest public hospitals means taking a trip through time. Plastic waiting room chairs in radiology sit amid centuries-old blue and white Azulejo tiles, while a nearby chapel glimmers with Renaissance statuary and paintings. Hospital de São José’s ambulance bays, exam rooms, and labs, after all, occupy a former college the Jesuits started building in 1579. (McFarling, 12/10)
Stat:
Portugal's Health System Wrestles With Addressing Racial Disparities
Across the world, the Covid-19 pandemic laid bare the fact that widespread racial and ethnic inequities often determine whether people can access health care, and who survives. The United States was among nations that saw far higher death rates among its Black and immigrant communities. Was the same true in Portugal? No one knows. (McFarling, 12/10)
NYC Police Charge UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect With Murder
When arrested Tuesday in Pennsylvania, it's reported that Luigi Nicholas Mangione, a 26 year-old from Maryland, was carrying a 3D-printed ghost gun and a manifesto citing anger with corporate America, including UnitedHealthcare. New York City police have charged Mangione with murder in the shooting of that company's executive Brian Thompson.
The Baltimore Sun:
Prosecutors Charge Maryland Man With Murder In Shooting Death Of UnitedHealthcare CEO
New York City prosecutors have charged Maryland native Luigi Mangione with murder in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to filings in New York Criminal Court. Mangione, a graduate of Baltimore’s Gilman School, faces five counts, as of Monday’s online court filing, including second-degree murder and gun charges. (Deal-Zimmerman, 12/10)
The New York Times:
Suspect Is Charged In C.E.O.’s Murder After Arrest In Pennsylvania
Mr. Mangione, officials said, had a gun and a silencer similar to the ones used in the Dec. 4 shooting, and a fake driver’s license that matched one used by the man suspected in the killing. He also carried with him a three-page handwritten manifesto condemning the health care industry for putting profits over patients. “These parasites had it coming,” it said, according to a senior law enforcement official who saw the document. It added: “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.” (Shanahan, 12/9)
AP:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder, Court Records Show
From January to June 2022, Mangione lived at Surfbreak, a “co-living” space at the edge of Honolulu tourist mecca Waikiki. Like other residents of the shared penthouse catering to remote workers, Mangione underwent a background check, said Josiah Ryan, a spokesperson for owner and founder R.J. Martin. ... At Surfbreak, Martin learned Mangione had severe back pain from childhood that interfered with many aspects of his life, from surfing to romance, Ryan said. (Sisak and Scolforo, 12/10)
The New York Times:
What Is A Ghost Gun?
The man held in the killing of a health care executive, arrested on firearms charges in Pennsylvania on Monday, possessed what investigators believe was a so-called ghost gun, said Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives for the New York police. Ghost guns, made with parts sold online, are typically easy and relatively inexpensive to assemble. An alluring selling point for many buyers is that ghost guns do not bear serial numbers, unlike traditional firearms made by companies and bought from licensed dealers. (Kilgannon, 12/9)
Nobel Laureate Group Details Reasons Why RFK Jr. Should Not Lead HHS
“Placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of DHHS would put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences,” more than 75 laureates wrote in a letter to senators. Meanwhile, despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s criticism of the industry and history of vaccine skepticism, pharma is staying silent about the nomination.
The New York Times:
Nobel Laureates Urge Senate To Turn Down Kennedy’s Nomination
More than 75 Nobel Prize winners have signed a letter urging senators not to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The letter, obtained by The New York Times, marks the first time in recent memory that Nobel laureates have banded together against a Cabinet choice, according to Richard Roberts, winner of the 1993 Nobel in Physiology or Medicine, who helped draft the letter. (Rosenbluth, 12/9)
Stat:
Pharma Not Lobbying Against RFK Jr. For Trump's HHS Secretary
The pharmaceutical industry is not lobbying senators to stop the confirmation of long-time critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the top health care role in the Trump administration. RFK Jr., President-elect Trump’s pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, has lambasted the pharmaceutical industry and spread discredited ideas about vaccines. But his rhetoric has not yet compelled drugmakers to try to convince senators to oppose his confirmation. (Zhang and Wilkerson, 12/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Meet The Trump Nominees Selling Vitamins On The Side
President-elect Donald Trump’s top political appointees want you to buy supplements. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Trump’s pick for surgeon general, sells her own line of vitamins. Kash Patel, Trump’s choice to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, recommended pills on Truth Social in February that he said could “rid your body of the harms” from Covid-19 vaccines. (Mosbergen, 12/9)
AP:
Trump Appointees May Offer Clues On Administration's Abortion Policy
As Donald Trump’s Cabinet begins to take shape, those on both sides of the abortion debate are watching closely for clues about how his picks might affect reproductive rights policy in the president-elect’s second term. Trump’s cabinet picks offer a preview of how his administration could handle abortion after he repeatedly flip-flopped on the issue on the campaign trail. (Fernando, 12/9)
AI Has The Ability To Save Kids' Lives — And The Capacity To Cause Harm
The New York Times looks at technology that tries to detect self-harm, suicidal ideation, when students type concerning words on school-issued systems, and then alerts officials. On the flip side, NPR reports on a lawsuit that contends chatbots' encouragements can turn dark, inappropriate, or even violent.
The New York Times:
The Brave New World Of A.I.-Powered Self-Harm Alerts
Dawn was still hours away when Angel Cholka was awakened by the beams of a police flashlight through the window. At the door was an officer, who asked if someone named Madi lived there. He said he needed to check on her. Ms. Cholka ran to her 16-year-old’s bedroom, confused and, suddenly, terrified. Ms. Cholka did not know that A.I.-powered software operated by the local school district in Neosho, Mo., had been tracking what Madi was typing on her school-issued Chromebook. (Barry, 12/9)
NPR:
Lawsuit: A Chatbot Hinted A Kid Should Kill His Parents Over Screen Time Limits
A child in Texas was 9 years old when she first used the chatbot service Character.AI. It exposed her to "hypersexualized content," causing her to develop "sexualized behaviors prematurely." A chatbot on the app gleefully described self-harm to another young user, telling a 17-year-old "it felt good." The same teenager was told by a Character.AI chatbot that it sympathized with children who murder their parents after the teen complained to the bot about his limited screen time. (Allyn, 12/10)
AP:
California To Consider Requiring Mental Health Warnings On Social Media Sites
California, home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, would be the first U.S. state to require mental health warning labels on social media sites if lawmakers pass a bill introduced Monday. The legislation sponsored by state Attorney General Rob Bonta is necessary to bolster safety for children online, supporters say, but industry officials vow to fight the measure and others like it under the First Amendment. (Nguyễn, 12/9)
Next City:
Postpartum Depression Is Costing The United States Billions. Can Cities Help?
Amaryllis Castillo gets to work at 7:45 a.m. for her job as a certified home health aide. The mother of two, who was 26 weeks pregnant when we spoke, works a six-hour shift caring for elderly patients, taking them to activities and out for lunch. At 5 p.m., she clocks in for her second job providing customer service, which she works until 9 p.m. She does that from home, which allows her to be with her children, who are 12 and 2. (Somerstein, 12/9)
CIDRAP:
Problem-Solving, Social Support Tied To Native Americans' Emotional Health Amid Pandemic
A study of urban American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIANs) during the COVID-19 pandemic links problem-solving skills and social support to better emotional well-being. A team led by Denver Health Medical Center and University of Colorado researchers surveyed 1,164 AIAN adults who sought care at six urban health centers in Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Utah from November 2021 to May 2022. The average age was 42.5 years, and 61% were women. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)
KFF Health News:
A Centenarian Thrives Living Alone, Active And Engaged
“The future is here,” the email announced. Hilda Jaffe, then 88, was letting her children know she planned to sell the family home in Verona, New Jersey. She’d decided to begin life anew — on her own — in a one-bedroom apartment in Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan. Fourteen years later, Jaffe, now 102, still lives alone — just a few blocks away from the frenetic flashing lights and crowds that course through Times Square. (Graham, 12/10)
Politico:
Penny Acquittal Sharply Divides New York
The acquittal of Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely sharply divided the political establishment Monday in a case that has highlighted New York’s failure to adequately care for mentally ill and homeless residents. Jurors found Penny did not commit criminally negligent homicide when he placed Neely in a chokehold aboard an F train in February 2023. Neely later died, and a medical examiner ruled homicide as his cause of death. (Anuta and Coltin, 12/9)
Supreme Court Won't Hear PhRMA Appeal Of Arkansas' Contract Pharmacy Law
The drug industry's application for a hearing was declined by the Supreme Court Monday. Arkansas' law allows hospitals to use contract third-party pharmacies while participating in the federal 340B discount program. Other states have similar laws.
Reuters:
US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Drug Industry Challenge To Arkansas Contract Pharmacy Law
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the nation's leading drug industry group challenging an Arkansas law requiring pharmaceutical companies to offer discounts on drugs dispensed by third-party pharmacies that contract with hospitals and clinics serving low-income populations. (Pierson, 12/9)
Newsweek:
Antidepressant Recall Update As FDA Sets Risk Level
A commonly prescribed antidepressant has been recalled across the U.S. due to fears of contamination with a potentially cancer-causing chemical. 233,003 bottles of the drug, named Duloxetine, were voluntarily recalled by their distributor, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.—based in East Brunswick, New Jersey—on November 19. ... The recalled drugs have now been issued a "Class II" risk level by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Thomson, 12/9)
USA Today:
Will FDA Ban Red Dye 3? Food Additive Under Scrutiny In Petition
A red food dye prevalent in candies, drinks and other products could soon be banned in the United States if federal regulators side with a petition that is under review. The Food and Drug Administration has signaled that it may finally crack down on the use of the additive known as red dye No. 3, an artificial dye that gives a cherry-red coloring to thousands of American products. While the FDA has claimed that red 3 ... can be safe to consume, advocates have long called for its ban amid concerns that the food dye is linked to cancer and behavioral problems in children. (Lagatta, 12/9)
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Bans Perc And T.C.E., Two Chemicals Used In Dry Cleaning
The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday banned two solvents found in everyday products that can cause cancer and other serious diseases. It was a move long sought by environmental and health advocates, even as they braced for what could be a wave of deregulation by the incoming Trump administration. For decades, communities close to factories, airports, dry cleaners and other sites have lived with the consequences of exposure to trichloroethylene, or TCE, a toxic chemical used in cleaners, spot removers, lubricants and glue. (Tabuchi, 12/9)
Popularity Of Weight Loss Drugs Fuels Rise In Skin-Tightening Surgeries
CNN:
‘Lifting From Head To Toe’: Weight-Loss Drugs Boost Popularity Of Surgeries To Remove Extra Skin
Leah Rae Russell lost more than 200 pounds over a decade, but she says she wasn’t able to fully appreciate her accomplishment until she took a final step: tightening and removing about 3 pounds of skin hanging from her chest and stomach. The change has been so dramatic, she often doesn’t recognize herself when she looks in the mirror. (Goodman, 12/9)
NPR:
Food Recalls: What To Know About Recent Outbreaks, Food Safety Tips
A Gallup poll in July found Americans' confidence in the government to ensure a safe U.S. food supply had sunk to a record low. "While 57% express at least a fair amount of confidence in the government to keep food safe," the organization said, "28% of Americans do not have much confidence and 14% have 'none at all.'" (Chappell and Aubrey, 12/9)
Newsweek:
Fentanyl Detected In Gulf Of Mexico Dolphins
The effects of the opioid epidemic may not be limited to humans, with dolphins found to have fentanyl in their systems. A large proportion of bottlenose dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico were found to have human pharmaceuticals in their bodies, including fentanyl, muscle relaxants and sedatives, according to a study published in the journal iScience. The dolphins are thought to have accumulated these drugs from eating fish and shrimp, which we also consume, suggesting that there could be risks to human health from environmental pharmaceuticals. (Thomson, 12/9)
Newsweek:
Hundreds Of Vials Of Deadly Viruses Missing After Lab Breach
Hundreds of vials containing live viruses have gone missing from a laboratory in Australia, sparking an investigation. Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced today that 323 samples of live viruses—including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus—went missing in 2021 in a "serious breach of biosecurity protocols. (Thomson, 12/9)
Bloomberg:
‘Disease X’ Trackers Confront Logistics Quagmire In Congo
Scientists racing against time to contain an outbreak of a mysterious flu-like illness in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have more to contend with than identifying its cause. Just reaching the epicenter of the outbreak of “Disease X” requires about 48 hours from the capital, Kinshasa. It’s also the rainy season there, slowing the progress of experts as well as testing kits and other medical supplies to the area in the forested country’s southwestern Kwango province. (Kew and Gale, 12/9)
Early Myeloma Treatment May Prevent It From Turning Cancerous, Study Finds
Johnson & Johnson submitted to the FDA trial data that it hopes will lead to the first approved treatment for smoldering myeloma. Also in the news: 3D mammograms gain popularity; companies want to study GLP-1s for use in Parkinson's treatment; and more.
Stat:
ASH 2024: Early Treatment May Prevent Multiple Myeloma, Study Finds
It’s been decades since Vincent Rajkumar, a multiple myeloma physician and researcher at the Mayo Clinic, remembers first feeling that he was treating patients far too late. Myeloma, he explained in an interview, is unique among cancers in that it is only considered cancer once patients experience organ damage like renal failure and bone lesions. It would be better, he believed, to start treating patients sooner — rather than watching and waiting until after all that suffering has begun. (Chen, 12/9)
Reuters:
GSK's Drug Combo Shown To Cut Risk Of Death By 42% In Type Of Blood Cancer
British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Monday its experimental cancer drug Blenrep in combination with other treatments reduced the risk of death by 42% in multiple myeloma, a common type of blood cancer, at or after first relapse compared to an existing treatment. An interim analysis of data from a trial dubbed 'DREAMM-7' showed the drug in combination with the drug bortezomib plus the steroid dexamethasone showed statistically significant overall survival results compared to a standard of care daratumumab combination as a second line or later treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, GSK said. (12/9)
The New York Times:
3-D Mammograms Are Overtaking Traditional Scans. Are They Better?
Women going in for routine mammograms are increasingly being screened with a new type of imaging tool: digital breast tomosynthesis. The new technology, which is sometimes referred to as 3-D mammography or D.B.T., lets doctors look at the breast in greater detail. Some research has shown that it can detect slightly more cancers with fewer false positive results than conventional mammograms — though it’s still too early to know whether these benefits will translate to fewer cancer deaths. (Agrawal, 12/9)
Reuters:
AbbVie's Parkinson's Disease Drug Improves Patient Mobility In Late-Stage Study
AbbVie's (ABBV.N) experimental drug to treat early Parkinson's disease helped significantly improve patients' ability to carry out daily tasks such as eating and walking, months after the drugmaker disclosed its success in a separate study. The late-stage study tested the safety and efficacy of flexible doses of the once-daily drug, tavapadon, ranging from 5 milligrams (mg) to 15 mg, as a monotherapy, the company said on Monday. (Sunny, 12/9)
Stat:
GLP-1s For Parkinson's? This Startup Really Wants Pharma To Study It
On the 77th floor of One World Trade Center, in an office with panoramic views of Manhattan, executives from pharma and biotech companies like Regeneron and Merck heard the pitch: Please help us study GLP-1s in Parkinson’s disease. (Aguilar, 12/10)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows Global Decline In Antimicrobial Use During COVID Pandemic Was Short-Lived
An analysis of global antimicrobial sales data suggests the decline in outpatient antimicrobial consumption (AMC) during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic was transient and likely linked to non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), such as lockdowns, Japanese researchers reported last week in Clinical Microbiology and Infection. ... While several studies have documented global decreases in AMC in 2020 and 2021, the persistence of the downward trend is unknown at the global level. (Dall, 12/9)
CareMax Bankruptcy Could Mean 530 Employee Layoffs, If Deal Proceeds
The Miami-based senior care provider filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and has entered an agreement to sell to an affiliate of Revere Medical. If the deal goes through, 530 employees may be looking for new jobs. Other industry news includes: cancer therapy startup; AI in medicine; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
CareMax Layoffs Could Hit 530 Workers If Bankruptcy Sales Proceed
Senior care provider CareMax may lay off 530 employees if deals to sell its management services organization and clinical care center businesses are completed. Miami-based CareMax filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and announced it had entered an agreement with an affiliate of Revere Medical, a medical provider group, to sell its management services organization. Revere is backed by private equity company Kinderhook Industries, which purchased Steward Health Care's physician group in a $245 million deal in October. (DeSilva, 12/9)
Reuters:
Revance Agrees To Lower Take-Private Offer By Crown Labs
Crown Laboratories would buy the anti-wrinkle injection maker Revance Therapeutics at a roughly 50% lower price compared to an original agreement signed in August, the companies said on Monday, sending the latter's stock tumbling 20%. The lowered takeover price follows months of delay in the deal after Revance, which makes a rival to AbbVie's blockbuster product Botox, faced a dispute with its partner Teoxane. (12/9)
Reuters:
Relmada Discontinues Late-Stage Trials For Depression Drug, Explores Sale
Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD.O) said on Monday it would discontinue the two late-stage studies planned for the development of its depression drug and explore strategic alternatives including a sale. ... The stock fell more than 70% last week after the company said its depression drug, esmethadone, was "unlikely" to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial. The drug was being tested in patients with major depressive disorder as an adjunct to be used along with other approved antidepressants. (12/9)
Stat:
Tasca Therapeutics, An Oncology Startup, Launches With $52 Million
Tasca Therapeutics, the first startup created by new VC firm Cure Ventures, has raised $52 million to develop a new breed of cancer therapies. Tasca is developing small molecule treatments that target and bind to specific pockets on the pockmarked surface of proteins. The hope is that the medicines can lock onto cancer-associated proteins and kill the cancer cells. (DeAngelis, 12/10)
Bloomberg:
VC Firm Dimension Raises $500 Million To Bet On AI And Medicine
Dimension Capital, a venture firm targeting life sciences and technology startups, has raised $500 million just two years after debuting its first fund. The New York-based firm aims to tap into trends such as the growth of artificial intelligence and the rise of new ways to develop medicine — particularly the use of technology in the search for new drugs. (McBride, 12/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Cala Health Raises $50M From J&J Innovation, Ascension Ventures
Cala Health, a bioelectric medicine company, raised $50 million in a growth round, with participation from existing vendors including Johnson & Johnson Innovation, OSF Ventures and Ascension Ventures, among others. The round, which was co-led by Vertex Growth Fund and Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, will help the company accelerate efforts to bring its products to market. (12/9)
Arizona Reports 2 Bird Flu Cases; California Has Possible 2nd Youth Infection
In other state health news: Idaho's abortion ban heads to federal appeals court; North Carolina school nurses assist in Helene recovery; Ohio county see's shocking increase in child fatalities; and more.
CIDRAP:
Arizona Confirms 2 Avian Flu Infections As California Probes Second Potential Case In A Child
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) on December 6 reported the state's first human avian flu patients, both of whom were exposed to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Pinal County. If confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the cases would push the national total to 60 and the number of state reporting human cases to eight. (Schnirring, 12/9)
CIDRAP:
Nevada Reports Its First Avian Flu Detection In Dairy Cattle As Virus Hits Iowa Layer Farm
The Nevada Department of Agriculture on December 6 reported the state's first avian flu detection in dairy cattle, which involved a herd in Nye County, located northwest of Las Vegas. Since H5N1 was first detected in US dairy cows in March, the virus has now infected herds in 16 states. Though Nye County borders California, the area isn't adjacent to the Central Valley epicenter of California's ongoing outbreaks in dairy cattle. (Schnirring, 12/9)
AP:
Idaho's Strict Abortion Ban Faces Scrutiny In Federal Appeals Court Hearing
A federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments Tuesday afternoon over whether Idaho should be prohibited from enforcing a strict abortion ban during medical emergencies when a pregnant patient’s life or health is at risk. The state law makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless the procedure is necessary to prevent the death of the patient. (Boone, 12/10)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado’s Brown Teeth Led A Dentist To Benefits Of Fluoride In Drinking Water
In the early-1900s, a dentist arrived in Colorado Springs and made an observation that was something like: Holy cow, the people in this town have strong but ugly teeth. Residents’ teeth looked gawdawful — stained dark brown with what the dentist, Dr. Frederick S. McKay, called “mottled enamel.” But there was a shockingly low incidence of tooth decay in those chocolate-colored chompers. (Ingold, 12/9)
North Carolina Health News:
School-Based Health Centers, Nurses, Help Bridge Gap After Helene
When the remnants of Hurricane Helene tore through western North Carolina, nurses based in schools and medical personnel from school-based health centers jumped in to help. One counselor and a colleague visited a family in a home that had been washed downriver, where they listened to a child’s terrifying story about swimming through her bedroom, said Charley Thompson, communications manager with Blue Ridge Health. The Hendersonville-based system supports more than three dozen school-based health centers in western North Carolina. (Fernandez, 12/10)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Cuyahoga County Children Died At ‘Alarming’ Rate In 2023, New Report Shows
Cuyahoga County saw “an alarming increase” in the number of children dying last year, according to a new report, and officials are meeting Tuesday to discuss what to do about it. There were 190 child deaths in the county in 2023, according to the Cuyahoga County Child Fatality Review Board’s latest report, which analyzes the causes and rates of deaths for those under 18 years old. (Durbin, 12/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
18 John Carroll School Students Hospitalized For Illness; Fire Officials Find No Cause
Eighteen students at The John Carroll School in Bel Air became ill Monday, and fire officials said they weren’t able to determine why. The sicknesses unfolded before noon, when two students required medical attention during the private Catholic high school’s Mass, school officials said in a Facebook post Monday. Shortly after, numerous other students began to fall ill for unknown reasons, officials said. (Hubbard, 12/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
1 Of 4 State Center Buildings In Baltimore Cleared From Legionella
The Maryland Department of General Services’ latest round of testing on the State Center office buildings has cleared one of the four of Legionella, which was found in the complex’s water systems in November. (Bazos, 12/9)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Business Groups Sue To Block Higher Minimum Wage In Missouri
Business groups have challenged a Missouri constitutional amendment that increases the state’s minimum wage and gives more workers access to paid sick leave. Voters passed Proposition A with 57% approval in November. It raises the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour, tying future increases to inflation, and gives more workers paid sick leave. The Board of State Canvassers certified the results of the election on Thursday. The groups, including the state’s chamber of commerce, the Missouri Grocers Association and the National Federation of Independent Businesses, filed suit the next day. (Lippmann, 12/9)
Viewpoints: Majority Agree FDA Should Cover Alzheimer's Care; Congress Must Reinstate Lorna Breen Act
Kansas City Star:
Congress, Americans Want FDA To Cover Alzheimer’s Medicines
When our newly elected members of Congress take office in January, they’ll confront long lists of competing priorities. Some may find it difficult to know where to start. But voters’ wishes are clear on at least one subject. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly support policies that help patients with Alzheimer’s disease. (Neil Newhouse, 12/8)
Stat:
An Easy Way Congress Can Support Health Care Workers’ Mental Health
Health care professionals are the U.S. health care system. They’re at the heart of every life saved and every patient cared for, in return facing challenges and strain unimaginable to most of us. Yet, despite alarming levels of burnout and untreated mental health conditions exacerbated by the weaknesses of the system in which they serve, Congress has allowed the groundbreaking law supporting their mental health to expire. (Corey Feist and Trina Spear, 12/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Home Residents Deserve Better
The pandemic gave much of the country a glimpse of the sorry state of some nursing homes. But there have always been troubled nursing homes, places you wouldn’t choose for a dear relative. (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 12/9)
The New York Times:
The Power Struggle Behind Trans Youth Health Care
In this episode of “The Opinions,” the New York Times Opinion columnists Lydia Polgreen and M. Gessen discuss the historic Supreme Court case United States v. Skrmetti, its implications for gender-affirming care for minors in Tennessee and what it could mean for how the federal government interprets “equal rights” moving forward. (M. Gessen, and Lydia Polgreen, 12/9)