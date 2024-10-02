Obamacare’s History Back In Public Eye

While Republican JD Vance tried to sell viewers on the notion that Donald Trump sought bipartisanship changes to the Affordable Care Act, Democrat Tim Walz reminded them that the GOP's repeated efforts to repeal and replace the health care law failed, starting with the late John McCain's thumbs-down vote.

HuffPost: JD Vance Completely Rewrote History On Donald Trump And Obamacare

In the presidential debate three weeks ago, GOP nominee Donald Trump made a breathtaking claim about his record on health care: He said that he had tried to “save” the Affordable Care Act when he was president. During Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate, JD Vance repeated that claim and then took it one step further: that Trump had not only tried to save the health care law, but did so with help from Democrats. (Cohn, 10/2)

Arizona Republic: VP Debate: Tim Walz Credits John McCain For Saving Affordable Care Act. What To Know

After Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, made the misleading claim that Donald Trump saved the Affordable Care Act from destruction, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, responded by referring to a memorable vote by the late Sen. John McCain in July 2017. While McCain was not known as a health care champion, he cast a "thumbs down" vote that blocked the repeal of portions of the Affordable Care Act that is widely considered to be a pivotal moment in U.S. health care history. (Innes, 10/1)

CBS News: Video: JD Vance Asked About Trump's "Concepts Of A Plan" For Health Care

One of the top problems facing Americans is the high cost of health care. At the last presidential debate, former President Donald Trump said he had "concepts of a plan" for replacing the Affordable Care Act. Watch Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz discuss their campaigns' health proposals. (10/1)

WMUR: Get The Facts: Checking VP Candidates Debate Claims On Affordable Care Act, Project 2025

JD Vance claims former President Donald Trump's actions "salvaged" the Affordable Care Act. Tim Walz, meanwhile, claims Project 2025 would require a registry of pregnancies and will limit access to contraception and infertility treatments. (Barrett, 10/2)

On gun violence and transgender health care —

The Hill: On Gun Violence, Vance Presses For School Security While Walz Emphasizes Commitment To Second Amendment

Asked about American gun violence at their vice presidential debate on Tuesday, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) backed increased security at schools while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) emphasized that solutions need to respect Second Amendment rights. Vance first brought up school security after he was asked if parents should face charges for gun crimes committed by their children. He said it would depend on the situation if parents should be responsible, then added, “I don’t want my kids to go to school in a school that feels unsafe.” ... Walz argued that there are clear solutions that work, as other countries, such as Finland, do not see the school shootings the U.S. experiences. He spoke about his personal experience as a gun owner, alluded to Vice President Harris’s gun ownership and said solutions aren’t about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. (Cochran, 10/1)

The Washington Post: Tim Walz Says His Son, Gus, Witnessed A Shooting At A Rec Center

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, witnessed a shooting last year at a St. Paul recreation center in which a teenager was shot in the head — something the Democratic vice-presidential nominee said as he argued for policies to reduce gun violence at Tuesday night’s debate. (McDaniel and Wells, 10/2)

Politico: Here's Which Topics Didn't Come Up At The Debate

“Tampon Tim”: Republicans have tried to paint Democrats as too far left on transgender rights — and Walz, in particular, has become a target. But it didn't get any mention on stage. Another related topic that didn’t come up? Trans student athletes’ ability to compete on sports teams aligned with their gender identity. (Mutnick and Gramer, 10/1)

