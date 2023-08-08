Ohioans Decide Today On Referendum That Could Upend Abortion Vote

The outcome of today's election — which will decide whether to raise the threshold for amending the state constitution from 50% to 60% — likely will have broader implications for the 2024 election and beyond. Turnout for the special election has already blown away expectations.

The New York Times: What’s At Stake In Ohio’s Referendum On Amending The State Constitution

Ohioans will finish voting on Tuesday on a referendum with an ostensibly straightforward question: Should it be harder to amend the State Constitution? But the results could have far-reaching consequences for another, more explosive issue on the ballot in November: whether to establish a right to abortion. That subtext has turned what would normally be a sleepy summer election on an off year into a highly visible dogfight that has taken on national importance and already drawn nearly 600,000 early voters. The few polls taken leave it unclear which side has an edge, and there are plausible scenarios in favor of both. (Wines, 8/8)

Politico: Ohio’s Proxy War Over Abortion Reaches Its Final Battle

The outcome of Tuesday’s election will have immediate implications for the fate of Ohio’s abortion rights ballot measure this November, but many predict it will shape the two parties’ strategies on ballot measures more broadly. (Fernandez and Ollstein, 8/7)

CNN: How Ohio's Ballot Vote Could Preview The 2024 Politics Of Abortion

The ballot initiative Ohio voters will decide Tuesday is likely to demonstrate again the continuing public resistance to last year’s Supreme Court decision ending the nationwide constitutional right to abortion – while also offering an early indication about how broadly that backlash may benefit Democrats in the 2024 election. (Brownstein, 8/8)

Abortion news from Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, and Texas —

AP: Cost Of Missouri Abortion-Rights Petition Challenged In Court Again

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists on Monday filed a court challenge against an initiative petition to legalize abortion. In the lawsuit, Rep. Hannah Kelly, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and activist Kathy Forck argued that the cost estimate that will be provided to voters considering whether to adopt the constitutional amendment is too low. (Ballentine, 8/7)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Atty. Gen. Kaul Moves To Speed Up Abortion Ban Court Challenge

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday filed a motion seeking to expedite a decision in his challenge against Wisconsin's abortion ban — a move that comes less than a week after liberals gained control of the state Supreme Court. The case, which is currently before Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper, is expected to make its way to the state's high court. (Opoien, 8/7)

The Hill: DeSantis Says He Does Not Support Punishments For Women Who Violate Abortion Bans

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that he would not support punishments for women who violate abortion bans. “Not at all,” DeSantis responded when NBC’s Dasha Burns asked whether he supported punishments for those who violate an abortion ban. “No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman. I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers.” (Sforza, 8/7)

KFF Health News: How The Texas Trial Changed The Story Of Abortion Rights In America

During the five decades that followed Roe v. Wade, lawsuit after lawsuit in states across the country chipped away at abortion rights. And again and again, the people who went to court to defend those rights were physicians who often spoke in clinical and abstract terms. “The entirety of abortion rights history is a history of doctors appearing in court to represent their own interests and the interests of pregnant people,” said Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas-Austin. (Varney, 8/7)

