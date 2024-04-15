Pandemic Uptick Of Alcohol Health Issues Hit Middle-Aged Women Worst

New research shows that problems caused by increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic have impacted middle-aged women the hardest. Also in the news: lung cancer risks for some breast cancer patients, a device to treat tinnitus, lack of sleep, and more.

CBS News: Pandemic Alcohol-Related Health Complications Hit Middle-Aged Women Hardest, Pitt Study Finds

Middle-aged women experienced "stark" increases in alcohol-related health complications during the pandemic, according to research led by a University of Pittsburgh physician-scientist. The research published Friday in JAMA Health Forum sounds the alarm about the need for public health and clinical interventions to reverse the trend, scientists said. (Bartos, 4/12)

More health and wellness news —

Fox News: Some Breast Cancer Patients Could Be At Risk Of Another Type Of Cancer, Study Reveals

Women with breast cancer who have received chemotherapy are at an increased risk of developing lung cancer, a new study suggests. Epic Research, a health data group based in Wisconsin, found that women in this category have a 57% higher lung cancer risk than those who received radiation. In comparison to patients who received endocrine therapy, those who have undergone chemo have a 171% increase in lung cancer risk, the study found. (Stabile, 4/13)

NPR: An FDA Approved Device Offers A New Treatment For Ringing In The Ears

More than 25 million adults in the U.S., have a condition called tinnitus, according to the American Tinnitus Association. It can be stressful, even panic-inducing and difficult to manage. ... There's no cure, but there are a range of strategies to reduce the symptoms and make it less bothersome, including hearing aids, mindfulness therapy, and one newer option – a device approved by the FDA to treat tinnitus using electrical stimulation of the tongue. (Aubrey, 4/15)

AP: A Majority Of Americans Say They Would Feel Better If They Slept More, Poll Shows

If you’re feeling — YAWN — sleepy or tired while you read this and wish you could get some more shut-eye, you’re not alone. A majority of Americans say they would feel better if they could have more sleep, according to a new poll. The Gallup poll, released Monday, found 57% of Americans say they would feel better if they could get more sleep, while only 42% say they are getting as much sleep as they need. That’s a first in Gallup polling since 2001; in 2013, when Americans were last asked, it was just about the reverse — 56% saying they got the needed sleep and 43% saying they didn’t. (Hajela and Sanders, 4/15)

On opioids and psychedelics —

The New York Times: National Academy Asks Court To Strip Sackler Name From Endowment

The National Academy of Sciences is asking a court to allow it to repurpose about $30 million in donations from the wealthy Sackler family, who controlled the company at the center of the opioid epidemic, and to remove the family name from the endowment funds. The petition filed by the Academy in Superior Court in Washington, D.C., Thursday aims to modify the terms of the donations so the institution can use them for scientific studies, projects and educational activities. (Jewett, 4/12)

KFF Health News: Swap Funds Or Add Services? Use Of Opioid Settlement Cash Sparks Strong Disagreements

State and local governments are receiving billions of dollars in opioid settlements to address the drug crisis that has ravaged America for decades. But instead of spending the money on new addiction treatment and prevention services they couldn’t afford before, some jurisdictions are using it to replace existing funding and stretch tight budgets. (Pattani, 4/15)

Fox News: Psychedelic Drug Retreat Reports 183% Spike In Bookings As Health Experts Cite 'Huge Downside'

Psychedelic retreats are seeing spikes in interest these days. As substances like MDMA, ketamine and psilocybin ("magic mushrooms") become a more mainstream form of therapy for many people, one Vancouver, Canada-based psilocybin retreat is reporting an uptick in public awareness — noting a 183% spike in bookings year over year. (Stabile, 4/13)

