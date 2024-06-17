Person Or Property? Texas High Court Won’t Weigh In On State Of Embryos
A Dallas IVF patient still may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to have her embryos declared as people. Also in the news: fallout from the Southern Baptist vote and a defense policy measure that includes provisions on abortion and transgender care.
The Washington Post:
Texas High Court Declines To Decide If Embryos Are People Or Property
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider whether frozen embryos are people or property in the eyes of the law — a ruling that could have had dramatic consequences in a state where in vitro fertilization is booming. “I’m happy that IVF stays the way it is,” said Patrick Wright, the attorney for the prevailing party in the case, who was sued amid a divorce. Yet he cautioned that the issue is likely to resurface during next year’s legislative session. “This is just the start. ”The case was brought by a Dallas-area woman after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and a Texas law making abortion a felony — punishable by up to life in prison — was “triggered” to take effect. (Hennessy-Fiske, 6/14)
NBC News:
Southern Baptist Convention’s Opposition To IVF Leaves Some Hurt And Grappling With Their Options
Some Southern Baptist women said they were already grappling with infertility or undergoing IVF in ways that align with their faith. (Harris, 6/14)
Reuters:
US House Approves Defense Policy Bill With Divisive Provision On Abortion, Transgender Troops
The U.S. House Of Representatives on Friday passed its version of the annual defense policy bill that included measures taking aim at abortion rights and treatment of transgender service members, divisive social issues which threaten to derail the must-pass legislation. The Senate Armed Services Committee will now work with the House to form a compromise version of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. (Stone and Cowan, 6/14)
CBS News:
Abortion, Wigs For Cancer Patients, IVF: Health Insurance Coverage Changes In Minnesota
This session, the Minnesota Legislature approved new coverage requirements for health insurance plans in an effort to reduce out-of-pocket care costs. Abortions, gender-affirming care, prosthetics and wigs for cancer patients are among the new mandates for health plans. The changes approved will go into effect January 1. (Cummings, 6/14)