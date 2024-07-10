Perspectives: Is The Orphan Drug Act Successful?; It’s Absurd For Mothers To Be Punished For Prescriptions
New England Journal of Medicine:
Four Decades Of Orphan Drugs And Priorities For The Future
By many measures, the Orphan Drug Act has been a resounding success. Yet many rare diseases still lack treatments, and some manufacturers have used the law in ways that diverge from its original intent. (Michael S. Singha, M.D., J.D., M.P.H., et al, 7/6)
The Boston Globe:
New Mothers Should Not Be Penalized For Taking Prescription Medications
It is absurd for a mother to be reported to child welfare authorities for taking medication prescribed by her doctor. It harms the mother and baby because it creates a perverse incentive for the mother to go off medication while pregnant — which can lead to relapse, overdose, and worse health outcomes for mom and child. (7/10)