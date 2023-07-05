Plan To Tackle Generic-Drug Shortages; Potential Lyme Disease Vaccine Shows Promise
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Brookings Experts Propose Steps To Prevent Generic-Drug Shortages
A new Brookings proposal outlines potential US policies to address the country's persistent generic-drug shortages. (Van Beusekom, 6/29)
The Lancet:
Safety And Immunogenicity Of A Novel Multivalent OspA-Based Vaccine Candidate Against Lyme Borreliosis
Lyme borreliosis, potentially associated with serious long-term complications, is caused by the species complex Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato. We investigated a novel Lyme borreliosis vaccine candidate (VLA15) targeting the six most common outer surface protein A (OspA) serotypes 1–6 to prevent infection with pathogenic Borrelia spp prevalent in Europe and North America. (Bezay, PhD, et al, 7/4)
CIDRAP:
Paxlovid Tied To 30% Lower Risk Of Severe COVID In Patients With Chronic Conditions
Paxlovid was linked to a 30% lower risk of all-cause emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalization, and death among vaccinated, nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients with serious chronic conditions but didn't appear to benefit those with only asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or no serious underlying conditions, concludes a Harvard University–led study. (Van Beusekom, 6/30)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Mirikizumab As Induction And Maintenance Therapy For Ulcerative Colitis
Mirikizumab, a p19-directed antibody against interleukin-23, showed efficacy in the treatment of ulcerative colitis in a phase 2 trial. (D'Haens, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 6/29)
FiercePharma:
Bausch + Lomb Scoops Up Novartis' Dry Eye Med Xiidra For $2.5 Billion
Novartis is passing off the dry eye disease drop Xiidra to eye health specialist Bausch + Lomb in a $2.5 billion deal, another step in the company's overhaul as it focuses on five core areas. (Becker, 6/30)
Reuters:
Pfizer-OPKO's Growth Hormone Drug Gets US Approval In Kids
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer Inc and partner OPKO Health Inc's treatment for growth hormone deficiency in children, the companies said on Wednesday. The approval, which comes after an initial rejection from the FDA in January last year, lifted Pfizer's shares marginally and Opko Health's nearly 19% in premarket trading. (Leo, 6/28)