Research Roundup: Antimicrobial Resistance; Pneumonia; Leukemia; Aging Immune Systems
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Putting A Face On The 'Invisible Threat' Of Antimicrobial Resistance
While it's a different type of crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most significant public health threats facing the world. The most widely cited study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, estimates that drug-resistant infections contributed to nearly 5 million deaths globally in 2019 and were directly responsible for 1.27 million. (Dall, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
Researchers To Study Delayed Antibiotic Strategy For Kids With Mild Pneumonia
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago announced last week that it has been awarded $12 million to study a new strategy for prescribing antibiotics in young children with mild pneumonia. (Dall, 8/14)
ScienceDaily:
New Research Poised To Transform Approach To Diagnosing And Treating Acute Leukemia In Children
Researchers announced a significant paradigm shift in the understanding of T-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), an aggressive and high-risk form of cancer, to one frequently driven by genetic changes in non-coding portions of our DNA. (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 8/14)
ScienceDaily:
New Clue Into The Curious Case Of Our Aging Immune System
A new study could help solve a long-standing mystery into why a key immune organ in our bodies shrinks and loses its function as we get older. (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, 8/14)