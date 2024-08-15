- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
KFF Health News Original Stories
The FDA Calls Them ‘Recalls,’ Yet the Targeted Medical Devices Often Remain in Use
With medical devices, recalls are not always what they seem. In some recalls, including some of the most serious, the FDA and the manufacturers let doctors and hospitals continue to use the devices. (David Hilzenrath, )
New Lines of Attack Form Against the Affordable Care Act
While fighting potential fraud in government programs has long been a conservative rallying cry, recent criticisms of the Affordable Care Act represent a renewed line of attack on the program when repealing it is unlikely. (Julie Appleby, )
Most Black Hospitals Across the South Closed Long Ago. Their Impact Endures.
Taborian Hospital in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, was established to exclusively admit Black patients during a time when Jim Crow laws barred them from accessing the same health care facilities as white patients. Its closure underscores how hundreds of Black hospitals in the U.S. fell casualty to social progress. (Lauren Sausser, )
Political Cartoon: 'Mixed Messages?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Mixed Messages?'" by Ed Fischer.
Biden Admin Touts Billions In Savings As It Debuts Medicare Drug Discounts
The discounts, which will take effect in 2026, are a major milestone for Democrats and will apply to 10 often-prescribed medications: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and the insulins Fiasp and NovoLog.
Politico:
In A First, Medicare Has Set Prices For 10 Drugs, Saving Billions
The Biden administration on Thursday released the results of the first Medicare drug price negotiations, a milestone in Democrats’ decadeslong quest to have the nation’s largest payer use its leverage to lower prescription drug prices. The result is a $6 billion savings across 10 drugs when new prices take effect in 2026, according to the White House, and beneficiaries will save roughly $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs. “Empowering Medicare to negotiate prices not only strengthens the program for generations to come, but also puts a check on skyrocketing drug prices,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. (King, 8/15)
USA Today:
Medicare Negotiated Discounts On 10 Widely Used Prescribed Drugs
Older Americans on Medicare who take 10 widely-prescribed drugs such as Xarelto or Eliquis will get a break on the medications' list prices beginning in 2026. The Biden administration on Thursday announced Medicare negotiated discounts with pharmaceutical companies on 10 drugs prescribed to treat blood clots, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. The drugs include Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and the insulins Fiasp and NovoLog. (Alltucker, 8/15)
NPR:
Medicare Negotiated Drug Prices For The First Time. Here’s What It Got
President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to trumpet the announcement at an event on Thursday in Maryland, where they will each give remarks about lowering health care costs for Americans. It’s the first formal joint speaking appearance for Biden and Harris since he stepped aside from his bid for a second term and endorsed Harris last month. (Lupkin and Khalid, 8/15)
Read CMS' fact sheet for specific details —
Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Negotiated Prices for Initial Price Applicability Year 2026
In related news about Medicare costs —
Stat:
Arthritis Patients, Squeezed By Medicare, Turn To Cheaper IV Drugs
As many as 40,000 chronically ill seniors are choosing to endure uncomfortable, time-consuming intravenous infusions because Medicare doesn’t sufficiently cover far more convenient, and less distressing, at-home treatments with the arthritis drug Humira. (Howlett and Tamayo, 8/15)
CNN:
Kamala Harris’ Complicated History With Medicare For All Becomes A Trump Campaign Attack Line
Kamala Harris may be done with Medicare for All, but Medicare for All – with a new nudge from former President Donald Trump – isn’t done with her. The Trump campaign on Wednesday attacked Harris over her past support for a move to the single-payer, government-run health care system long championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Medicare for All gained broad support among progressive Democrats, especially those with eyes on the White House, before and during the early stages of the party’s 2020 presidential primary. (Krieg and Luhby, 8/14)
On the Affordable Care Act —
KFF Health News:
New Lines Of Attack Form Against The Affordable Care Act
The Affordable Care Act is back under attack. Not as in the repeal-and-replace debates of yore, but in a fresher take from Republican lawmakers who say key parts of the ACA cost taxpayers too much and provide incentive for fraud. Several House Republican leaders have called on two watchdog agencies to investigate, while Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) fired off more than half a dozen questions in a recent letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (Appleby, 8/15)
Dementia Deaths Tripled Over Just 2 Decades In Alarming Trend: Study
In 1999, about 150,000 people in the U.S. died from dementia, but that number jumped to 450,000 by 2020. Related news stories report on how high blood pressure and shingles can affect cognition and Alzheimer's risks as we age.
ABC News:
More People Are Dying From Dementia, According To New Study
Deaths from dementia have tripled in just 21 years, according to a new study published in The Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders. In 1999, about 150,000 Americans died from dementia, according to the study. By 2020, that number had tripled to over 450,000. (Shaik, 8/14)
CNN:
Alzheimer’s Risk Rose Up To 42% With Untreated High Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Some 46% of the 1.28 billion adults around the world with high blood pressure don’t know they have it, according to the World Health Organization. Yet living with uncontrolled hypertension may dramatically raise the risk of Alzheimer’s disease for people ages 60 and older, according to a new metanalysis. (LaMotte, 8/14)
CIDRAP:
Shingles May Pose A 20% Higher Risk For Long-Term Confusion, Memory Loss
An observational study today in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy suggesting that a single episode of shingles is tied to a 20% higher risk of long-term confusion and memory loss further supports receiving the vaccine against the disease. (Van Beusekom, 8/14)
The Washington Post:
Humans Undergo Midlife Molecule Changes In 40s And 60s, Stanford Study Says
For many, middle age is associated with midlife crises and internal tumult. According to new research, it is also when the human body undergoes two dramatic bouts of rapid physical transformation on a molecular level. In a new study, scientists at Stanford University tracked age-related changes in over 135,000 types of molecules and microbes, sampled from over 100 adults. They discovered that shifts in their abundance — either increasing or decreasing in number — did not occur gradually over time, but clustered around two ages. (Sands, 8/14)
AP:
Classes Across The Country Help Seniors Interact With A World Altered By AI
Older adults find themselves in a unique moment with technology. Artificial intelligence offers significant benefits for seniors, from the ability to curb loneliness to making it easier for them to get to medical appointments. But it also has drawbacks that are uniquely threatening to this older group of Americans: A series of studies have found that senior citizens are more susceptible to both scams perpetrated using artificial intelligence and believing the types of misinformation that are being supercharged by the technology. Experts are particularly concerned about the role deepfakes and other AI-produced misinformation could play in politics. (Merica, 8/13)
Montana Minors May Seek Abortions Without Parent's OK, Court Rules
Children deserve the same right to privacy as adults when making decisions affecting their bodies, the state Supreme Court says. Meanwhile, Arizona's high court ruled that election materials regarding abortion may include the words "unborn human being" when referring to an embryo or fetus.
AP:
Montana Supreme Court Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Permission For Abortion
Montana’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that minors don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state – agreeing with a lower court ruling that found the parental consent law violates the privacy clause in the state constitution. “We conclude that minors, like adults, have a fundamental right to privacy, which includes procreative autonomy and making medical decisions affecting his or her bodily integrity and health in partnership with a chosen health care provider free from governmental interest,” Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote in the unanimous opinion. (Hanson, 8/14)
AP:
Fetus Can Be Referred To As ‘Unborn Human Being’ In Arizona Abortion Measure Voter Pamphlet
An informational pamphlet for Arizona voters, who will decide in the fall whether to guarantee a constitutional right to an abortion, can refer to an embryo or fetus as an “unborn human being,” the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday. The Arizona Supreme Court justices sided with Republican lawmakers, who drafted the language sent to all voters in the state, over proponents of the ballot measure on abortion rights. (Govindarao, 8/14)
WOUB Public Media:
Decision On Ohio Abortion Ban Constitutionality Later This Month
A Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge was scheduled to put out a decision today on whether the state’s six-week abortion ban law could move forward. But that’s been delayed until Aug. 29. ... Last November, voters approved a reproductive rights amendment which the ACLU of Ohio and others maintain would make the six-week ban unconstitutional. But attorneys for Republican Attorney General Dave Yost have argued parts of the law should remain in force. Ohio legislators have not removed any abortion limits in state law, saying parts of them do not violate the new amendment. Ohio’s Republican legislative leaders who dominate the General Assembly have said courts should decide the fate of existing state abortion laws. (Ingles, 8/13)
Politico:
New York Dems’ New Strategy: Prove Every GOP Lawmaker Is A Hypocrite On Abortion
Democrats in New York, following significant losses two years ago, are deploying a now-familiar playbook in half a dozen battleground House races: Accuse Republicans of opposing abortion rights, an approach that has worked in tough races across the country. The party is reviving those anti-abortion attacks in New York and say, this time, they have proof of their claims: the incumbents’ voting records. They are painting first-term GOP representatives as hypocrites in a bevy of blistering attacks. (Ngo, 8/14)
Politico:
A Florida Referendum Is Putting Trump In A Bind On Abortion
Donald Trump still doesn’t have an answer on how he’ll vote on an abortion measure in his home state. And it’s about to become a lot harder for him to avoid it. Four months ago, Trump announced he favored leaving the issue of abortion to the states. Now, state-level referendums on the lightning-rod issue are making ballots across the country — including, on Monday, in the battleground state of Arizona, and on Tuesday in Missouri. (Allison and Sarkissian, 8/14)
Brain Injury Study Findings Could Have Major Impact On Life-Support Choices
A study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that some unconscious people are aware of what’s happening around them, raising ethical questions about whether someone would want to live that way. Plus: A brain implant study has surpassed expectations.
The Wall Street Journal:
Some Patients Who Appear Unconscious Know What’s Going On
As many 100,000 Americans with severe brain injuries are unresponsive, showing few or no signs that they are aware of themselves or their surroundings. But one in four people with this kind of injury can perform cognitive tasks on command, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The responses were detected with brain scans that show the patients are conscious but have no motor control. The findings could influence decisions about whether to continue life support or how caregivers interact with patients who appear unconscious but might be aware of what’s happening around them. (McGinty, 8/14)
Also —
The New York Times:
A.L.S. Stole His Voice. A.I. Retrieved It.
In an experiment that surpassed expectations, implants in a patient’s brain were able to recognize words he tried to speak, and A.I. helped produce sounds that came close to matching his true voice. (Mueller, 8/14)
Stat:
Lessons From ALS Patient Using Brain-Computer Interface At Home
Brain-computer interfaces are still years, and several FDA approvals, away from being available on the market. Even though industry leaders tout their eventual use for the general public, the first users of these technologies have been and will continue to be people with disabilities. (Broderick, 8/14)
Bill Aiming To Boost Online Safety For Youths Stalls In Divided House
After easy passage in the Senate, the measure is running into a thornier path forward in the House, where some Republicans raised concerns about censorship and FTC powers.
The Hill:
Kids Online Safety Bill Hits GOP Roadblock In House, After Easily Clearing Senate
A bill intended to boost privacy and safety for children online that had broad bipartisan support in the Senate is stalling in the House amid resistance from leadership, putting a spotlight on Republican divisions on tech policy. Supporters of the legislation are outwardly optimistic about advancing it before the end of the year, hoping momentum from the Senate passage will prove the House resistance to be a speed bump rather than a brick wall. (Brooks, 8/14)
The Baltimore Sun:
Baltimore County Students See Success With Talkspace Therapy App
Talkspace, a virtual therapy app that some Baltimore County Public Schools students can use for free, has shown success in its few months of implementation, school officials said Tuesday night. The two-year, $1.8 million contract with Talkspace allows students to talk to licensed therapists on an online messaging platform. In a survey of students who’ve used the app, 63% of respondents were still doing well mentally, said Patricia Mustipher, director of BCPS’ student support services. (Price, 8/14)
More on the gun violence epidemic —
Roll Call:
Surgeon General Hones Dual Focus On Mental Health, Gun Violence
The nation’s top doctor said the United States is “falling short” in protecting the public health of children and adolescents from the impact of social media and firearm violence — and both are areas where he wants Congress to take additional action. (Raman, 8/14)
The New York Times:
Trial In Texas School Shooting Asks: Could The Gunman’s Parents Have Stopped It?
The case, against the parents of a gunman who killed 10 people in Santa Fe, Texas, in 2018, is among the first in which school shooting victims are trying to hold parents liable in civil court. (Goodman and McGee, 8/14)
Texas Monthly:
A Good Guy With A Gun Vs. The National Rifle Association
A firearm-owning ER doctor who treats shooting victims in Houston argues, in a new book, for targeted reforms to help relieve our epidemic of weapon-related deaths. (Bostwick, 8/14)
Employers Are Suing Aetna After Price Transparency Policies Show True Costs
As employers are gaining insight into insurers' management via new price transparency policies, it's triggering a wave a lawsuits from employers "plagued" by soaring health care spending, Modern Healthcare reports. In other industry news; Allstate, Elevance Health, AdventHealth, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Price Transparency Prompts Aetna Lawsuits Over Health Plan Costs
Employers plagued by escalating healthcare spending are suing the health insurance companies that manage their benefits in a trend that could disrupt the group health plan market. A recent spate of policies has given employers greater insights into how insurers acting as third-party administrators manage their self-funded health plans. Several large businesses are using this information to support lawsuits alleging CVS Health subsidiary Aetna is not fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, also known as ERISA, to control health benefit costs. (Berryman, 8/14)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Allstate Selling Benefits Business For $2B
Allstate will sell its employer voluntary benefits business to StanCorp Financial Group (The Standard) for $2 billion, the company said in a press release last night. The Northbrook-based insurance giant said the sale was the first in a strategic plan to find other companies to take on the business of its health and benefits holdings. (Asplund, 8/14)
The CT Mirror:
Union Leaders Say Payroll Problems Persist For Home Care Workers
After home care workers complained for years about late paychecks, the state in March hired a new vendor to manage payroll for a network of personal care aides who serve people on Medicaid waivers aging at home. But so far, leaders of SEIU 1199 New England, which represents about 12,000 care aides, say troubles with payroll have persisted since the new agency, GT Independence, took over last spring. (Carlesso, 8/15)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Elevance Health Forms Mosaic Health With Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Elevance Health closed its deal with private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to form a primary care company, and named the venture Mosaic Health. Mosaic Health will provide primary care services from Millennium Physician Group and digital health services from Apree Health, two businesses of Clayton, Dubilier. (DeSilva, 8/14)
Health News Florida:
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Appeals The $208 Million Award In 'Maya' Trial
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is taking steps to appeal paying $208 million in damages to a family after a jury ruled it falsely imprisoned a 10-year-old girl, which contributed to her mother's suicide. The award was granted to the family of Maya Kowalski, and her case was profiled in a June 2023 Netflix documentary, “Take Care of Maya.” (Schreiner, 8/14)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
MetroHealth Pledges To Rebuild Community Trust As It Considers ‘Hospital In A Park’
MetroHealth System pledged to solicit input from neighborhood leaders and its own employees as it finalizes its “hospital in a park” building plan, the health system said during a meeting Wednesday with cleveland.com reporters and editors. (Washington, 8/14)
KFF Health News:
Most Black Hospitals Across The South Closed Long Ago. Their Impact Endures
In the center of this historically Black city, once deemed “the jewel of the Delta” by President Theodore Roosevelt, dreams to revitalize an abandoned hospital building have all but dried up. An art deco sign still marks the main entrance, but the front doors are locked, and the parking lot is empty. These days, a convenience store across North Edwards Avenue is far busier than the old Taborian Hospital, which first shut down more than 40 years ago. (Sausser, 8/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Clean Energy Investments May Pay Off For AdventHealth, OhioHealth
As the Creek Fire scorched central California in September 2020, first responders warned administrators at Valley Children’s Healthcare they might be forced to shut off power lines and electrical equipment to stop the fire from spreading. ... But the close call — and financial incentives from federal tax credits — helped Ratan Milevoj, assistant chief strategy officer at Valley Children’s in Madera, convince the board of trustees to invest in renewable energy. (Kacik, 8/14)
Also —
Axios:
Osteopaths Seek More Slots On Federal Research Panels
Osteopathic physicians have similar jobs and training to M.D.s. But they say they're lagging far behind when it comes to representation on federal panels that make key recommendations on medical research funding and policy. The disparity could keep federal dollars from programs that teach one-quarter of America's future physicians and perpetuate negative perceptions that hurt newly minted D.O.s' chances of getting into certain residencies. (Goldman, 8/15)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bay Area Health Care System Kaiser Using AI To Listen To Doctor Visits
The Kaiser health care system is now using artificial intelligence to listen in on appointments between doctors and patients, the nonprofit said Wednesday. The announcement comes after other Bay Area hospital systems, including Sutter Health, have deployed the technology, and after Kaiser told the Chronicle earlier this month it had been testing similar technology. (DiFeliciantonio, 8/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Fight Against DEI Programs Shifts To Medical Care
Black men and women are at least two times as likely as white Americans to die from strokes. Hospitals around the country have long sought to bring those numbers down. Now, the Cleveland Clinic, a prestigious hospital system, is being accused of illegally discriminating on the basis of race for operating a program to prevent and treat strokes and other conditions among minority patients. (Francis and Evans, 8/14)
Eli Lilly Sends Cease-And-Desist Letters To Halt Sales Of Copycat Obesity Drugs
Also, Stat delves into questions about how Eli Lilly can keep innovating at a fast pace.
Bloomberg:
Eli Lilly Demands Doctors Stop Selling Copycat Obesity Drugs Like Zepbound
Eli Lilly & Co. sent a wave of letters to US health care providers in recent days demanding they stop promoting copycat weight-loss drugs as supply of the company’s brand-name medicines improves. The cease-and-desist letters went to telehealth companies, wellness centers and medical spas, a Lilly spokesperson said. Several brick-and-mortar clinics also received letters, according to interviews and records reviewed by Bloomberg News. (Swetlitz and Muller, 8/14)
Stat:
Eli Lilly’s Billions: Can The Company Keep Inventing Drugs At This Pace?
On Tuesday, Eli Lilly unveiled a towering 346,000-square-foot laboratory in Boston’s Seaport District, a building that will house 500 of the company’s scientists — 300 of whom are still to be hired — who will focus on medicines that work by exploiting the basic mechanisms of human genetics. Another 200 people will be part of companies Lilly will incubate. It’s a sizeable and conspicuous bet. It’s also the latest attempt to deal with one of the biggest challenges in drug development: What should a company do when it wins big? (Herper, 8/14)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Bloomberg:
Avon Urged To Slow Bankruptcy While Cancer Victims Get Organized
Beauty brand Avon Products Inc. should slow down its bankruptcy case so that people who allegedly got cancer from the company’s products have time to study any potential payout plan, a lawyer said in court Wednesday. Victims deserve a special committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case, said Todd Phillips, a lawyer for people who claim Avon’s talc products are responsible for their health problems. (Church and Ma, 8/14)
Stat:
Gilead Sciences Wins U.S. Approval For Drug To Treat Autoimmune Liver Disease
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, an autoimmune liver disease mainly affecting women that causes decreased liver function, debilitating itching, and fatigue. The drug, called Livdelzi, will be sold by Gilead Sciences, following the $4.3 billion acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics, its developer, earlier this year. (Feuerstein, 8/14)
KFF Health News:
The FDA Calls Them ‘Recalls,’ Yet The Targeted Medical Devices Often Remain In Use
In 2016, medical device giant Abbott issued a recall for its MitraClip cardiac device — “a Class I recall, the most serious type,” the FDA said. “Use of this device may cause serious injuries or death,” an FDA notice about the recall said. But neither the manufacturer nor the FDA actually recalled the device or suspended its use. They allowed doctors to continue implanting the clips in leaky heart valves in what has become a common procedure. (Hilzenrath, 8/15)
Fatal Overdoses In San Francisco Fall For Second Straight Month
With 10 fewer deaths in July, city officials are optimistic that the overdose crisis might be turning a corner. Separately, data show San Francisco's homelessness problem is being driven more and more by drug and alcohol issues.
San Francisco Chronicle:
San Francisco's Fatal Overdoses Drop Again
In a hopeful sign that San Francisco’s devastating overdose crisis may be turning a corner, the city saw the number of fatal overdoses fall for the second consecutive month — to 39 in July. That’s the lowest single-month figure since the city began releasing monthly figures in January 2020. July’s numbers follow a decline seen in June, when 49 people died of overdoses — the lowest monthly number in nearly two years. “We’re cautiously optimistic,” Dr. Grant Colfax, city and county of San Francisco director of health, said at a news conference Wednesday. (Ho, 8/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
New S.F. Data Shows Drugs And Alcohol Increasingly Driving Homelessness
A growing portion of San Francisco’s homeless population is not from the city and more people are reporting the primary reason they became unhoused was alcohol or drug use, according to new city data obtained by the Chronicle. The findings are likely to further fuel the debate about who’s making up the city’s homeless population and why — as well as how to address the crisis. (Angst, 8/14)
AP:
Hidden Report Reveals How Workers Got Sick While Cleaning Up Ohio Derailment Site
The creeks around East Palestine, Ohio, were so badly contaminated by last year’s disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment that some workers became sick during the cleanup. Workers who reported headaches and nausea — while shooting compressed air into the creek bed, which releases chemicals from the sediment and water — were sent back to their hotels to rest, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press about their illnesses. The findings were not released to the public last spring, despite residents’ concerns about the potential health effects of exposure to the long list of chemicals that spilled and burned after the disaster. (Funk, 8/14)
Enlace Latino NC:
The Fight To Ease A Health Crisis Among North Carolina's Farmworkers
Lilian Melgar Martínez started her day at 5 a.m. to harvest tobacco and sweet potatoes in the fields of Duplin County in North Carolina. As temperatures sweltered and the work days stretched into night, sometimes she would faint. The demanding schedule was gradually taking a toll on her health as the relentless pressure from supervisors only intensified. Melgar Martínez has lived in the state for about 20 years, most of which has been as an agricultural worker. Along with her husband and their children, the family has worked in the fields for years. Despite their critical role in an agriculture industry that generates over $70 billion annually in North Carolina, they have faced persistent barriers to essential healthcare services, including annual exams, vaccinations, and screenings for chronic conditions. (Cotto, 8/14)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Cancer Is A Leading Cause Of Death Among Firefighters. New Laws In NH Aim To Reduce That Risk
A pair of new laws in New Hampshire aims to provide firefighters with more protection against cancers caused by their profession. Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters nationwide, according to the CDC. One law establishes a two-year cancer screening pilot program for active and retired firefighters. The other increases protections for firefighters from PFAS chemicals in their uniforms and firefighting gear, and aims to streamline the process of switching to PFAS-free apparel. Exposure to PFAS chemicals have been linked to certain types of cancers and other health issues. (Liu and Furukawa, 8/14)
The Texas Tribune:
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess Talks About Leaving The Texas Delegation
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess is leaving on his own terms. The North Texas Republican and former OB-GYN has served more than two decades in Congress, making his mark on both energy and health care policy through posts on several powerful committees. Known to colleagues as an affable and mild-mannered policy wonk, he was also tapped earlier this year to chair the powerful Rules Committee, which plays a major role in what bills make it to the floor, though he will relinquish the gavel after just four months. (Yu, 8/15)
Rapidly Spreading Mpox In Africa Declared A Global Health Emergency
This is the second such declaration by the World Health Organization in two years, coming amid concerns over potential further spread in Africa and beyond. Also in the news: a West Nile virus case in Illinois; the summer covid wave; state fairs and bird flu; and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Africa Mpox Outbreak A Global Health Emergency, WHO Declares
The rapid spread of Mpox in Africa constitutes an international health emergency, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, marking the second time in two years that the virus has triggered such a declaration by the United Nations agency. “The potential for further spread in Africa and beyond is very worrying,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general. “It’s clear that a coordinated response is essential to save lives.” (Bariyo, 8/14)
On West Nile virus, covid, and bird flu —
Chicago Tribune:
Will County Reports First Human Case Of West Nile Virus
The first human case of West Nile virus has been reported in Will County, state and county health officials said. The Will County resident, who is in their 70s, began feeling symptoms in July, a news release from the Will County Health Department said. This brings the number of human cases of West Nile virus to five individuals throughout Illinois, including three people from Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The first report of a human case in Cook County was last month. (Mullins, 8/14)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Summer COVID-19 Wave Reaches St. Louis
A summer wave of COVID-19 has swept across the country and into St. Louis, finding a region far better-equipped to face the virus than in years past but still vulnerable to its disruptions. (Merrilees, 8/14)
Side Effects Public Media:
State Fairs In The Time Of Bird Flu: Here’s Why Health Experts Advise Caution
Between July and October states across the country hold their annual state fairs. The events are known for things like Ferris wheels and corn dogs, sculptures made entirely from butter and the biggest pig in the state. But state fairs can also be places where it’s easier to spread disease –– bringing humans and animals from farms across the state into close contact. (Thorp, 8/14)
On rabies, Lyme disease, and Legionella —
The Colorado Sun:
No Human Cases Of Rabies So Far From Colorado Puppy Adoption Event
More than 35 people have been referred for rabies post-exposure treatment following last week’s announcement about a rabid puppy at a rescue adoption event. But Colorado has so far identified no human cases as a result of the event, as state health officials continue to plead with those who were at the event to come forward for screening. (Ingold, 8/15)
CIDRAP:
Medicare Data Estimate Lyme Disease Rate 7 Times Higher Than Surveillance Shows
Most Lyme disease (LD) diagnoses among more than 88,000 US Medicare beneficiaries over a 4-year period occurred in the summer among men and those living in high-incidence states, and its overall incidence was about seven times higher than that reported through public health surveillance, finds a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published yesterday in Emerging Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 8/14)
The Washington Post:
Legionella Bacteria Prompts FTC To Allow Work From Home
The Federal Trade Commission is allowing hundreds of employees to work from home for the rest of the month “out of an abundance of caution” after Legionella bacteria were found at its D.C. headquarters. The decision comes as the General Services Administration is testing more than 7,400 federally owned and leased spaces. Partial results for 1,628 spaces show that about one quarter of locations — including the headquarters of the General Services Administration itself at 1800 F St. NW — have Legionella bacteria levels that exceed thresholds, a GSA official said Wednesday. (Portnoy, 8/14)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Vaccines For Children Program Marks 30 Years Of Kids' Immunization Success, Yet Gaps Remain
Thirty years since its inception, the US Vaccines for Children (VFC) program has tracked several successes but still has areas for improvement, according to a Vital Signs report published yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since 1994, the VFC has provided childhood vaccines at no cost to eligible children, including American Indian or Alaska Native children, those insured by Medicaid or Indian Health Service (IHS), the uninsured, and kids who had received at least one vaccination at an IHS-operated center, Tribal health center, or urban Indian health care facility. (Soucheray, 8/14)
Research Roundup: Antimicrobial Resistance; Pneumonia; Leukemia; Aging Immune Systems
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Putting A Face On The 'Invisible Threat' Of Antimicrobial Resistance
While it's a different type of crisis than the COVID-19 pandemic, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most significant public health threats facing the world. The most widely cited study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, estimates that drug-resistant infections contributed to nearly 5 million deaths globally in 2019 and were directly responsible for 1.27 million. (Dall, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
Researchers To Study Delayed Antibiotic Strategy For Kids With Mild Pneumonia
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago announced last week that it has been awarded $12 million to study a new strategy for prescribing antibiotics in young children with mild pneumonia. (Dall, 8/14)
ScienceDaily:
New Research Poised To Transform Approach To Diagnosing And Treating Acute Leukemia In Children
Researchers announced a significant paradigm shift in the understanding of T-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), an aggressive and high-risk form of cancer, to one frequently driven by genetic changes in non-coding portions of our DNA. (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 8/14)
ScienceDaily:
New Clue Into The Curious Case Of Our Aging Immune System
A new study could help solve a long-standing mystery into why a key immune organ in our bodies shrinks and loses its function as we get older. (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, 8/14)
Viewpoints: Our Kids Will Suffer From Our Climate Change Mistakes; HHS Is Merely 'Climate Washing'
Opinion writers weigh in on these topics and others.
Los Angeles Times:
I'm A Pediatrician. I Know How Climate Change Threatens Children
Extreme heat especially affects children in low-income families or in cities that haven’t needed air conditioning in the past. A 2022 review of data from 47 children’s hospitals across the country found that pediatric emergency room visits jumped 17% in hot weather. (Debra Hendrickson, 8/15)
Stat:
HHS Is Climate Washing, Not Addressing Health Care Emissions
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has stated it will do all that it can to mitigate the health care industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. The evidence suggests it is climate washing. (David Introcaso, 8/15)
The New York Times:
Kamala Harris Needs To Seize The Narrative On Abortion
Protecting reproductive rights is one of Democrats’ strongest issues, and their ability to capitalize on it may decide a tight election. Chances are even better now with Kamala Harris, a candidate known for her unapologetic positions on the issue, at the top of the ticket. (Mary Ziegler, 8/15)
Stat:
Can AI Help Ease Medicine's Empathy Problem?
Modern medicine has an empathy problem. Artificial intelligence — done right — might be able to help ease it. (Evan Selinger and Thomas Carroll, 8/15)