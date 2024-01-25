Research Roundup: Long Covid; Maternal Covid; Breast Milk; Pediatric Bacterial Meningitis
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study: Vaccinated Patients Have Lower Risk Of Long COVID
Today researchers from the University of Michigan published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases more evidence that being vaccinated against COVID-19 significantly reduces the risk of developing long COVID. (Soucheray, 1/24)
CIDRAP:
Maternal COVID Infection Boosts Respiratory Distress Risk In Full-Term Babies
Full-term babies of mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy had triple the risk of experiencing respiratory distress (RD) compared to those who weren't exposed to the virus before they were born, researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) reported today. (Schnirring, 1/24)
ScienceDaily:
Study In Mice Uncovers New Protective Benefit Of Breast Milk
An immune component of breast milk known as the complement system shapes the gut environment of infant mice in ways that make them less susceptible to certain disease-causing bacteria, according to a new study. (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 1/24)
CIDRAP:
Researchers Detail Long-Term Burden Of Pediatric Bacterial Meningitis
Nearly one third of adults in a Swedish cohort who contracted bacterial meningitis as children have permanent neurologic disabilities as a result, a new JAMA Network Open study suggests. (Van Beusekom, 1/22)