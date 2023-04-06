Research Roundup: Pneumonia; IDH-Mutant Glioma; Obesity; And More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study: More Pneumonia Patients Could Be Switched Early From IV To Oral Antibiotics
A retrospective study of patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) suggests many more could be switched early from intravenous (IV) to oral antibiotics without compromising outcomes, researchers reported this week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 4/5)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Understanding The Genetic Risk Of IDH-Mutant Glioma
A recent study dissecting a germline susceptibility locus associated with the risk of glioma pinpoints a specific genetic variant and shows how it releases the brakes on an oncogene. (Batchelor, M.D., M.P.H. and Walsh, Ph.D., 4/6)
The Lancet:
Genetically And Environmentally Predicted Obesity In Relation To Cardiovascular Disease
Evidence indicates that the adverse health effects of obesity differ between genetically and environmentally influenced obesity. We examined differences in the association between obesity and cardiovascular disease (CVD) between individuals with a genetically predicted low, medium, or high body mass index (BMI). (Ojalehto, et al, 4/6)
ScienceDaily:
Study Shows How To Prevent A High-Fat Diet From Throwing Metabolism Out Of Whack
Eating lots of fats increases the risk of metabolic disorders, but the mechanisms behind the problem have not been well understood. Now, biologists have made a key finding about how to ward off harmful effects caused by a high-fat diet. (University of California - Irvine, 4/5)