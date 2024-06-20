Research Roundup: Reused Masks Worn By Nurses At Start Of Pandemic Didn’t Properly Block Aerosols
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Lab Study: Sterilized Reused Respirators Not Effective Enough Against Aerosolized Particles
Less than 20% of reused filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) collected from nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic were in good enough condition to undergo sterilization, after which none retained at least 94% filtration of aerosol particles, finds a laboratory study comparing two sterilization methods after up to 15 to 30 days of use. (Van Beusekom, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Data Suggest Hybrid Immunity Protects Against Long COVID
A study yesterday in the Journal of Infection shows that hybrid immunity from both a fourth vaccination dose and previous COVID-19 illnesses may offer protection against developing long COVID, or post-COVID condition (PCC). (Soucheray, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Study Identifies Female Sex, Heart Disease As Long-COVID Risk Factors, Vaccination As Protective
Women and adults with preexisting conditions such as cardiovascular disease are less likely to recover from COVID-19 within 3 months, while vaccination and Omicron-variant infection were linked to a quicker recovery, reveals a study posted yesterday in JAMA Network Open. It also showed that more than one in five adults had protracted recoveries. (Van Beusekom, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Children With RSV During 2022-23 Needed More Advanced Support, Study Finds
A study in JAMA Network Open shows a 70% increase in the number of children requiring advanced respiratory support when hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the 2022-23 season. Advanced respiratory support includes high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), noninvasive ventilation (NIV), or invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). (Soucheray, 6/14)
CIDRAP:
US Study Finds Shifting Resistance Patterns In Staph Aureus
An analysis of Staphylococcus aureus samples from US outpatient settings reveals a shift in antibiotic-resistance trends, researchers reported late last week in JAMA Network Open. The study of S aureus isolates from more than 268,000 US Veterans Health Administration (VHA) patients found that the proportion of methicillin-resistant S aureus (MRSA) declined significantly from 2010 through 2019. But significant increases in resistance to non–beta-lactam antibiotics like tetracyclines and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) were observed, particularly in southern US states. (Dall, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Rapid Test For Urinary Tract Infections Wins Longitude Prize
The Longitude Prize on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was awarded to Sysmex Astrego AB yesterday for the development of a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility test for urinary tract infections (UTIs). The PA-100 AST System, developed at Sweden's Uppsala University, uses nanofluidic technology to detect bacteria in a urine sample in 15 minutes and identify the right antibiotic in as little as 45 minutes, and requires no specialized laboratory testing expertise. Sysmex Astrego was among more than 250 teams vying for the £8 million (US $10.2 million) prize, which aims to incentivize the development of transformative point-of-care tests that will improve antibiotic treatment decisions. (Dall, 6/13)