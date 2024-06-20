- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- ‘We’re Flying Blind’: CDC Has 1M Bird Flu Tests Ready, but Experts See Repeat of Covid Missteps
- Experts: US Hospitals Prone to Cyberattacks Like One That Hurt Patient Care at Ascension
- A Tale of Two States: Arizona and Florida Diverge on How To Expand Kids’ Health Insurance
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
- Political Cartoon: 'The Last Straw?'
- From The States 2
- Massachusetts 911 Outage, Blamed On Firewall Glitch, Exposes System's Risks
- FLiRT Variant Is Fueling Covid Reinfections In California
- Health Policy Research 1
- Research Roundup: Reused Masks Worn By Nurses At Start Of Pandemic Didn't Properly Block Aerosols
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
‘We’re Flying Blind’: CDC Has 1M Bird Flu Tests Ready, but Experts See Repeat of Covid Missteps
Three months into the U.S. bird flu outbreak, only 45 people have been tested. Laboratories that are the foundation of diagnostic testing have yet to get approval to detect the bird flu virus. They say their path forward has been slowed by miscommunication and uncertainty from the CDC and FDA. (Amy Maxmen, )
Experts: US Hospitals Prone to Cyberattacks Like One That Hurt Patient Care at Ascension
Clinicians working for Ascension hospitals in multiple states described harrowing lapses, including delayed or lost lab results, medication errors, and an absence of routine safety checks to prevent potentially fatal mistakes. (Rachana Pradhan and Kate Wells, Michigan Public, )
A Tale of Two States: Arizona and Florida Diverge on How To Expand Kids’ Health Insurance
Both Florida and Arizona want to expand eligibility for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, but their approaches to charging low-income families premiums for the coverage showcase the nation’s ideological divide on helping the disadvantaged. (Daniel Chang, )
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. ( )
Political Cartoon: 'The Last Straw?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'The Last Straw?'" by Hilary Price.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A PATIENT'S WOEFUL CRY
Confusion and stress.
Customer service is down.
This bill – what the heck?
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Rate Of Uninsured Americans Forecast To Reach 8.9% Over Next 10 Years
More than 25 million people currently lack coverage, CBO reports. Also, researchers found that ailing Americans spend roughly two weeks a year working among colleagues rather than staying home to tend to their illnesses.
Modern Healthcare:
CBO: Uninsured Rate Projected To Hit 8.9% By 2034
The uninsured rate is poised to climb over the coming decade, the Congressional Budget Office predicts in an article published in the journal Health Affairs Tuesday. The uninsured rate is 7.7% this year with 26 million people lacking health coverage, up from an all-time low of 7.2% in 2023, according to the CBO. The nonpartisan legislative branch agency projects the share will rise to 8.9% in 2034. (Early, 6/18)
In other news about insurance and sick leave —
WUFT:
Americans Spend More Than Two Weeks A Year Working While Sick
A recent poll by the market research company Talker Research found that the average American works 84 hours, or just over two work weeks a year, while sick with a cold or other virus. About half the 2,000 adult workers surveyed said they would rather just power through their day than call in. A third worry about looking overly dramatic by staying home to rest and recover. (Levesque, 6/18)
KFF Health News:
A Tale Of Two States: Arizona And Florida Diverge On How To Expand Kids’ Health Insurance
Arizona and Florida — whose rates of uninsured children are among the highest in the nation — set goals last year to widen the safety net that provides health insurance to people 18 and younger. But their plans to expand coverage illustrate key ideological differences on the government’s role in subsidizing health insurance for kids: what to charge low-income families as premiums for public coverage — and what happens if they miss a payment. (Chang, 6/20)
The Star Tribune:
Charges Link Five Minnesotans To Phony Medicaid Billing, Lavish Spending
Five people have been charged with bilking Minnesota's Medicaid programs out of more than $10 million by billing the state for phony or exaggerated medical transportation or home care services. State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that the charges are related to two ongoing state-federal fraud investigations, and said that in some cases the accused individuals spent ill-gotten gains on lavish cars, clothing and furniture. (Olson, 6/19)
The CT Mirror:
Athena Sells 5 Of Its CT Nursing Homes To New York Provider
Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs. (Altimari and Carlesso, 6/19)
Medicare Patients To Get Access To Amazon RxPass' $5-A-Month Plan
Amazon Pharmacy is extending its RxPass prescription plans to Medicare enrollees. The service allows customers to fill and have delivered as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications—for $5 a month. Other Medicare news reports on its star ratings.
The Hill:
Amazon Pharmacy Expands RxPass Subscriptions To Medicare Enrollees
Amazon Pharmacy will expand its subscription service to enrollees of Medicare insurance plans, the company announced Tuesday. The expansion will be available to more than 50 million Medicare beneficiaries, who will have access to RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy’s subscription prescription service, the company said. (Nazzaro, 6/18)
CNET:
Amazon's RxPass: How To Use The Online Pharmacy Perk
If you're interested in RxPass as an option to potentially save money on prescription medications, here's what to know. (Aguilar and Rendall, 6/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Star Rating Changes Could Cut $19.5B In Bonuses
Medicare Advantage insurers that have earned high quality scores in the past stand to lose up to $19.5 billion over 10 years in bonus payments under a policy proposal on the books at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS first floated this change two years ago and has not issued a regulation to carry it out. But as the agency reacts to court rulings that spurred it to roll back another methodological change to the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings program, health insurance industry experts think the time may be ripe for CMS to revisit its plans. (Tepper, 6/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Pay To Blame For Dropped Contracts: Scripps
Last year, Scripps Health declared it would pull two medical practices from Medicare Advantage networks, risking losing patients in exchange for ridding itself of insurers tying it up in red tape and paying less than it considered adequate. So far, so good, according to Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “We don't regret making the decision, that's for sure,” he said. (Berryman, 6/18)
Massachusetts 911 Outage, Blamed On Firewall Glitch, Exposes System's Risks
Although dispatchers couldn't receive calls, they were able see the phone numbers of callers and reach out to them. Also in the news: Utah and Florida target transgender rules while Texas looks at maternal mortality and a memory loss care center.
The New York Times:
‘We Just Always Expect It To Work’: 911 Outage Shows System’s Perils
The abrupt failure of Massachusetts’ 911 system on Tuesday was a stark example of the disastrous consequences that can occur when an emergency network that is supposed to be reliable is, without warning, suddenly unreliable. The outage, lasting two hours, prompted a scramble among emergency agencies as they directed the public to reach out directly to the local authorities at less-familiar phone numbers or, as a last resort, go in person to their local firehouse. (Bogel-Burroughs, 6/19)
AP:
Firewall To Deter Cyberattacks Is Blamed For Massachusetts 911 Outage
A firewall designed to prevent cyberattacks and hacking was to blame for the 911 outage that hit Massachusetts this week, state officials said Wednesday. While some calls didn’t go through, the state said the system “allows dispatch centers to identify the phone number of callers and return those calls.” As a result, the Department was not aware of any emergencies being negatively affected by the outage. (Casey, 6/19)
On transgender health and IVF coverage for gay men —
The Salt Lake Tribune:
Utah Votes To Ignore Biden Administration's Title IX Protections For Trans Students
With federal funding for public schools in the balance, Utah lawmakers voted Wednesday to instruct state entities to ignore an expansion of Title IX under President Joe Biden that offers protections for transgender students. Around a hundred protesters — many wrapped in transgender flags — chanted “vote no” outside the doors of the Utah House chamber as representatives convened before voting to adopt the pair of resolutions. (Stern and Nesbitt, 6/20)
CBS News:
Florida Appeals Federal Judge's Transgender Treatment Ruling
Florida has appealed a federal judge's ruling that blocked state restrictions on treatment for people with gender dysphoria and wants the ruling put on hold while the appeal plays out. Lawyers for the state filed a notice Tuesday that is a first step in asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the June 11 ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle. The state also filed a motion in district court seeking a stay of Hinkle's ruling during the appeal. (6/19)
Fox News:
NYC Council Members Urge City To Provide IVF Coverage For Gay Male Employees
The New York City Council is urging Mayor Eric Adams to take action and extend in vitro fertilization (IVF) coverage to gay male employees in the wake of a lawsuit. The council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus sent a letter to Adams last week that said gay men are denied benefits extended to straight couples and single women. The lawmakers argue that an "exclusionary and outdated" statutory definition of "infertility" denies gay men access to IVF. (Pandolfo, 6/19)
In news from Texas —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Maternal Mortality Committee Changes Cause Alarm
The chair of Texas’ maternal mortality review committee expressed concerns Tuesday with recent changes to the body, including the Legislature’s elimination of the community advocate position and the Department of State Health Services commissioner’s recent appointment of an anti-abortion doctor to the committee. (Klibanoff, 6/18)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Town Aims For First-Of-Its-Kind Memory Loss Care Center
Addy Lois Dunn’s memory became a concern after she began running red lights and forgetting well-worn routes. She would soon be diagnosed with dementia, and her family, including her son, Randy Dunn, would rally to her care. That was more than 20 years ago. Addy is now gone. She died in February 2012 at 74. Yet, her battle inspired Randy, who is now the mayor of Quitman, a small East Texas town. And he is part of a group on a multi-year quest to establish a new kind of care for Texans living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. (Huff and Simpson, 6/19)
FLiRT Variant Is Fueling Covid Reinfections In California
As the Golden State sees a summer surge in cases, public health officials are worried their preparedness plans might not be enough to tackle more growing threats.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Summer COVID-19 Swell Drives Rising Reinfections In California
As the COVID-19 summer swell intensifies, many people who have previously recovered from the virus are falling ill again due to new variants known as FLiRT. UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong noted that this trend is becoming more common with omicron offshoots, as the coronavirus falls into a predictable pattern of surging approximately every six months and evolving to evade protections developed against previous versions. (Vaziri, 6/18)
The Mercury News:
COVID: Can California Remember Emergency's Lessons As New Fears Loom?
Inside secret warehouses strategically placed around the state, California is storing a massive cache of vital medical supplies, including masks, gloves and life-saving medicines, seeking to be better-equipped than it was during the COVID crisis. Four years after our lives were upended by the coronavirus, with a new viral threat looming, public health experts are asking: What else have we learned from the pandemic? (Krieger, 6/19)
More from California —
The Mercury News:
San Jose Homeless Encampments Face Shigella Outbreak, Public Health Department Says
An outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness Shigella has been identified in encampments of people experiencing homelessness in San Jose since June 3, according to Santa Clara County’s public health department. There have been three confirmed cases of Shigella related to the outbreak, as well as four cases under evaluation and at least 19 suspected cases, said Dr. Monika Roy, assistant health officer and communicable disease controller for Santa Clara County. Two of the cases have resulted in hospitalization, which is how officials learned of the outbreak, she added at a Tuesday news conference. (Pender, 6/18)
Los Angeles Daily News:
Half-Cent Sales Tax To Tackle Homelessness In LA County Qualifies For Ballot
A proposed measure to establish a permanent half-cent sales tax in Los Angeles County to fund affordable housing and homeless services has qualified for the November ballot, campaign organizers announced on Tuesday, June 18. (Tat, 6/19)
Los Angeles Times:
Thousands Of Seniors Face Hunger As L.A. Ends A Free Meal Program
Tim Icely did everything he was supposed to do to save up for retirement. He worked 27 years in hospitality and hotel management before he was furloughed during the pandemic and forced to retire at 74. Icely is now 76, single with no dependents and no spouse, living on his own in Van Nuys. Half of his Social Security check goes toward rent, and sometimes it feels as though he’s tiptoeing on the edge of disaster. (Deng, 6/19)
CalMatters:
Some California State Workers Return To Offices With Tainted Water
Bacteria known to cause sometimes-deadly respiratory infections have been found in a midtown Sacramento state office complex, as more than 200,000 state workers started returning to their offices at least twice a week. Legionella, which could lead to a serious pneumonia named Legionnaires’ disease, have been detected in the water system of the five-building East End Complex, which houses three major state departments. (Yu, 6/18)
Bloomberg:
LA Schools Ban Cellphones, Citing Distractions And Health
The Los Angeles Unified School District approved an all-day ban on cellphones, saying the devices distract children from learning, erode mental health and stifle personal connections. The 400,000-student district, the nation’s second-biggest school system, said it will study ways to implement the program when it takes effect in January, including whether to force students to store cellphones in locked pouches or special lockers. (Juell, 6/18)
Haven't Had Covid? Scientists Find How Nasal Cells Help In Dodging Infections
Specialized immune cells may help some people reliably avoid catching covid. Separately, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that although initially closing schools during the pandemic was a good move, the shutdowns shouldn't have lasted so long.
The Guardian:
Covid Immune Response Study Could Explain Why Some Escape Infection
Scientists have discovered differences in the immune response that could explain why some people seem to reliably escape Covid infection. The study, in which healthy adults were intentionally given a small nasal dose of Covid virus, suggested that specialized immune cells in the nose could see off the virus at the earliest stage before full infection takes hold. Those who did not succumb to infection also had high levels of activity in a gene that is thought to help flag the presence of viruses to the immune system. (Devlin, 6/19)
CBS News:
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Keeping Schools Shut Down For So Long Amid COVID "Was Not A Good Idea"
The initial closure of schools was not a mistake, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings," but he questioned the length schools were kept shut. "Shutting down everything immediately — and we didn't shut it down completely — but essentially major social distancing and even schools was the right thing," Fauci said. "How long you kept it was the problem, because there was a disparity throughout the country. If you go back and look at the YouTube, I kept on saying, 'Close the bars, open the schools. Open the schools as quickly and as safely as you possibly can.' But initially to close it down was correct. Keeping it for a year was not a good idea." (Moniuszko, 6/18)
ABC News:
There May Be An Increase In COVID Cases This Summer. Experts Say This Is Why Many Shouldn't Be Concerned
Wastewater data from the CDC shows that although viral activity levels are still low nationally, levels have more than doubled in the western U.S. over the last month. Additionally, COVID emergency department visits for the week ending June 8 rose 12.6% from the week prior, according to CDC data. Traditionally, the U.S. has seen increases in COVID every summer, typically after the Fourth of July, but public health experts said Americans will likely see a "drift upwards" rather than a surge. (Kekatos, 6/18)
On bird flu —
KFF Health News:
‘We’re Flying Blind’: CDC Has 1M Bird Flu Tests Ready, But Experts See Repeat Of Covid Missteps
It’s been nearly three months since the U.S. government announced an outbreak of the bird flu virus on dairy farms. The World Health Organization considers the virus a public health concern because of its potential to cause a pandemic, yet the U.S. has tested only about 45 people across the country. “We’re flying blind,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. With so few tests run, she said, it’s impossible to know how many farmworkers have been infected, or how serious the disease is. (Maxmen, 6/20)
Medical Xpress:
20-Year Review Of Avian Flu In Cats Reveals Rising Danger From Latest Strain
A University of Maryland review of scientific literature suggests domestic cats can contract the rapidly evolving bird flu H5N1, potentially putting owners, veterinarians and others at risk if the virus continues to circulate unabated. (Cutlip, 6/17)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (6/18)
Preventive Task Force Urges More Intervention For Kids With High BMI
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is shifting its guidance on childhood obesity. The panel now recommends that physicians take behavioral interventions—though not with new GLP-1 drugs—for kids 6 or older with a high body mass index.
NPR:
Prevention Task Force Recommends Intensive Counseling For Kids With Obesity
A panel of experts has updated their recommendations for doctors screening children for obesity. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends intensive behavioral interventions for kids aged 6 and older with a high body mass index. These recommendations were published Tuesday in JAMA.The new advice replaces the task force’s 2017 guidance which recommended that primary care providers should simply screen children for obesity. (Noguchi and Wroth, 6/18)
In related news —
NBC News:
Lack Of Sleep Linked To High Blood Pressure In Children And Teens, New Research Finds
Children and teenagers who regularly get too few hours of sleep may be at higher risk of developing high blood pressure, new research indicates. The findings may change how doctors talk with kids and their parents about hypertension. An analysis of data from more than 500 children and teens with hypertension revealed an association between shorter-than-recommended sleep times and high blood pressure, according to the study, published Wednesday in Pediatrics. (Carroll, 6/18)
More about weight loss drugs —
Bloomberg:
Eli Lilly Broadens Crackdown on Fake and Compounded Zepbound
Eli Lilly & Co. broadened its effort to crack down on fake and off-brand versions of hit obesity drug Zepbound, saying it has filed more lawsuits against companies selling compounded versions of the treatment. The drugmaker filed a handful of new lawsuits on Thursday against medical spas, wellness centers and other businesses, claiming they had referred to their products using Lilly’s brand names of Mounjaro and Zepbound. Lilly doesn’t provide its drug ingredients to compounders, the company said in a letter to patients. (Kresge and Muller, 6/20)
Nature:
Cheaper Versions Of Blockbuster Obesity Drugs Are Being Created In India And China
Blockbuster weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy could soon become a lot cheaper — and reach more people — thanks to Chinese and Indian pharmaceutical companies. A long queue of companies is developing copies of the complex biological drugs, and some are racing to create modified or improved versions to compete in the global market. “There is huge potential for companies from India, China, that can help create access to these drugs,” says Abhijit Zutshi, chief commercial officer of the pharmaceutical giant Biocon, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, who oversees its generics business and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Mallapaty, 6/19)
Axios:
Sanders Hopes Pressure Will Lower Ozempic Price
Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to use the bully pulpit to lower the price of wildly popular anti-obesity drugs the same way he helped push drugmakers to limit inhaler and insulin costs. But this bid could be much more of an uphill climb. (Sullivan, 6/20)
The New York Times:
Doctors Test The Limits Of What Obesity Drugs Can Fix
Lesa Walton suffered for years with rheumatoid arthritis. “It was awful,” said Ms. Walton, 57, who lives in Wenatchee, Wash. “I kept getting sicker and sicker.” She also had high blood pressure, and she was obese. Doctors told her to diet and exercise, which she did, to no avail. Then she found a doctor who prescribed Wegovy, one of the new obesity drugs. Not only did she lose more than 50 pounds, she said; her arthritis cleared up, and she no longer needed pills to lower her blood pressure. (Kolata, 6/18)
The New York Times:
South Africa Runs Out Of Insulin Pens As Global Supply Shifts To Weight-Loss Drugs
South Africa’s public health care system has run out of the human insulin pens that it provides to people with diabetes, as the pharmaceutical industry shifts production priorities to blockbuster weight-loss drugs that use a similar device for delivery. Novo Nordisk, the company that has supplied South Africa with human insulin in pens for a decade, opted not to renew its contract, which expired last month. No other company has bid on the contract — to supply 14 million pens for the next three years, at about $2 per pen. (Nolen, 6/19)
Novant Health Ends Effort To Purchase Two North Carolina Hospitals
A federal appellate court backed an FTC push to block Novant Health's planned $320 million purchase from Community Health Systems. Meanwhile, Steward Health Care has pushed back its planned auction of eight of its Massachusetts hospitals by three weeks.
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Court Win Prompts Novant, CHS To Call Off Hospital Sale
Novant Health ended its 16-month pursuit of a $320 million deal to acquire two North Carolina hospitals from Community Health Systems after a federal appellate court on Tuesday dealt it a harsh blow. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit hit Novant's proposed acquisition of Mooresville-based Lake Norman Regional Medical Center when a panel voted 2-1 to grant the Federal Trade Commission's motion to stop that proposal pending appeal. (Hudson, 6/18)
The Boston Globe:
Steward Hospital Sales Delayed By At Least Three Weeks
Less than a week before bids were due for eight of its Massachusetts hospitals, bankrupt Steward Health Care has pushed back its planned auction of the facilities by three weeks amid mounting questions about who will take over their operations. The new bid deadline is July 15, with the auction set for July 18, according to a Steward filing in US Bankruptcy Court in Houston. (Weisman, 6/19)
KFF Health News:
Experts: US Hospitals Prone To Cyberattacks Like One That Hurt Patient Care At Ascension
In the wake of a debilitating cyberattack against one of the nation’s largest health care systems, Marvin Ruckle, a nurse at an Ascension hospital in Wichita, Kansas, said he had a frightening experience: He nearly gave a baby “the wrong dose of narcotic” because of confusing paperwork. Ruckle, who has worked in the neonatal intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph for two decades, said it was “hard to decipher which was the correct dose” on the medication record. (Pradhan and Wells, 6/20)
Modern Healthcare:
NAHC, NHPCO To Combine Into Single Trade Organization
The nation’s two largest trade groups representing home health, hospice and palliative care are merging. The National Association for Home Care and Hospice and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization said Tuesday the executive officers of the trade groups signed a letter of intent June 10 to become a single organization. (Eastabrook, 6/18)
On health care workers —
Crain's Cleveland Business:
University Hospitals To Cut More Than 300 Positions
University Hospitals is eliminating more than 300 positions amid challenges in the healthcare industry. The health system announced Wednesday, June 19, that it was reducing its leadership structure by more than 10% as part of an organizational reset. (Bennett, 6/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Nurses Union To Pay HCA Healthcare $6.2M Over 2020 Strike
A local unit of SEIU has been ordered to pay HCA Healthcare's Riverside Community Hospital $6.2 million for conducting a 10-day strike in 2020. An arbitrator last month ordered the payment after it was found last year that nurse labor union SEIU Local 121RN violated a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital by holding the strike in June 2020. (DeSilva, 6/19)
In legal news —
Modern Healthcare:
Done Global Disagrees With Ruthia He, David Brody’s Charges
Digital behavioral health startup Done said it "disagrees" with criminal charges filed against its founder and CEO Ruthia He and clinical president Dr. David Brody. Done, sometimes called Done Global or Done Health, said in a statement posted to its website Tuesday it is continuing normal operations following last week's arrest of He and Brody over allegations including fraud. (Turner, 6/18)
Reuters:
Judge Questions 'Unusual' DOJ Plan To Pay Lead-Testing Device Victims
A federal judge on Tuesday questioned what she called an "unusual" provision of an agreement between the U.S. Justice Department and lead-testing device maker Magellan Diagnostics that would compensate victims of lead poisoning without any court supervision. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston raised her concerns during the first hearing on Magellan's agreement last month to pay $42 million to resolve criminal charges that it concealed a malfunction in its lead-testing devices that led to patients receiving inaccurately low results. (Raymond, 6/18)
FDA Warns Dollar Tree, Says Retailer Didn't Remove Tainted Applesauce
Lead-contaminated applesauce pouches, linked to over 500 cases of illness in children, remained on some Dollar Tree shelves even after they'd been recalled, the FDA says. Meanwhile, scientists have detected microplastics in human penises for the first time, highlighting the spread of the material.
Los Angeles Times:
Dollar Tree Left Applesauce On Shelves After Recall, FDA Says
Dollar Tree failed to effectively recall lead-tainted applesauce pouches linked to reports of illness in more than 500 children, leaving the products on some store shelves for two months, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. The FDA sent a warning letter to Dollar Tree this month and placed Negasmart, the Ecuadorean distributor of WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches, under import alerts after the October recall of the products found to be contaminated with “extremely high” levels of lead and chromium. (Aleccia, 6/19)
CNN:
Microplastics Discovered In Human Penises For The First Time
Scientists have found microplastics in human penises for the first time, as concerns over the tiny particles’ proliferation and potential health effects mount. Seven different kinds of microplastics were found in four out of five samples of penis tissue taken from five different men as part of a study published in IJIR: Your Sexual Medicine Journal on Wednesday. (Guy, 6/19)
Stat:
New Study Bolsters Evidence Rare Genetic Mutation Can Delay Early Alzheimer’s
For members of a large extended Colombian family, an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis is practically a grim guarantee. But new research further supports the idea that a rare genetic mutation can delay the devastating disease’s onset. (Wosen, 6/19)
Stat:
Substance Abuse Experts Have A New Worry: Gambling Addiction
Downstairs was a sensory overload: Roulette wheels spun, slot-machine chimes rang, and dealers hurried to scoop up stacks of casino chips resting in front of busted blackjack hands. Many gamblers held a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other. It was perhaps a strange setting for a conference about substance use treatment. But there may have been no better venue than the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for the stark warning being offered in a ballroom upstairs: America’s addiction professionals are ignoring gambling. (Facher, 6/19)
The Denver Post:
Researchers Find Link Between Moms’ Experience Of Racism And Kids’ Aging
Two Colorado researchers looked at 205 pairs of mothers and children from non-white ethnic groups living in Massachusetts, in cooperation with scientists elsewhere. When mothers reported they’d experienced more types of racial discrimination, such as mistreatment at work or when looking for housing, their children appeared to be biologically “younger” than their chronological ages of between 3 and 7. (Wingerter, 6/18)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
During A Heat Wave, High Indoor Temperatures Can Also Prove Dangerous, Study Shows
Most of the public’s attention is focused on skyrocketing outdoor temperatures that can cause serious medical complications such as heat stroke. But for many people, especially those who lack access to air-conditioning, temperatures inside can become dangerous, as well. ... In a recently published article reviewing the research on indoor overheating, Drexel researchers noted that many vulnerable people, including the very old and young, spend most of their time indoors — but may not be able to adequately cool their houses in a heat wave. (Whelan, 6/19)
The New York Times:
How Heat Affects The Brain
High temperatures can make us miserable. Research shows they also make us aggressive, impulsive and dull. (Smith, 6/19)
Bipartisan House Group Aims To Halt Chinese Supply Sources For Fentanyl
They will seek to boost sanctions, target money launderers, and explore trade reforms to cut off supply from China in an attempt to impact the opioid epidemic. Also in the news: limited military health care on Guam, a rise of streptococcal toxic shock in Japan, and more.
Axios:
U.S. House Targets China Over Fentanyl Trade In Opioid Crackdown
House members from both parties are forming a new group to crack down on China's role in the U.S. fentanyl epidemic as part of a more aggressive push to cut off illicit supply of the lethal drug. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids kill tens of thousands of Americans every year, tearing apart families while fracturing communities and disrupting the labor market. (Saric, 6/20)
Military.com:
The Military On Guam Has No Intensive Care Unit For Newborns In Critical Condition. Some Don't Make It.
In late 2022, a baby born to an active-duty U.S. military family on Guam needed immediate, advanced medical care for a life-threatening pulmonary condition. With no neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, on the island that meets U.S. standards, a specialty neonatal team was dispatched from U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan, to provide care. The team arrived 24 hours later, but the newborn was too ill to move. (Kime, 6/18)
The Washington Post:
A Deadly Bacterial Infection Is On The Rise In Japan. What Is STSS?
A record number of cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) in Japan this year has focused attention on the rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection. There have been 1,019 cases of STSS in the first six months of 2024, surpassing the total number recorded last year in the country. Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases warned of a rise in cases in March, after 77 deaths from the illness were recorded. The majority of the cases at that time were of people above the age of 50. (Masih and Vinall, 6/19)
Reuters:
Vaccine Group Gavi Seeks $11.9 Billion To Immunize World's Poorest Children
The global vaccine organization Gavi is likely to seek around $11.9 billion from governments and foundations on Thursday to fund immunization efforts in the world’s poorest countries over five years, board documents reviewed by Reuters showed. The amount will be finalized at a meeting on Thursday in Paris, where donors will make pledges for the organization’s plan for 2026-2030. A separately funded $1 billion scheme to boost vaccine production in Africa, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, will also launch on Thursday. (Rigby, 6/20)
Research Roundup: Reused Masks Worn By Nurses At Start Of Pandemic Didn't Properly Block Aerosols
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Lab Study: Sterilized Reused Respirators Not Effective Enough Against Aerosolized Particles
Less than 20% of reused filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) collected from nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic were in good enough condition to undergo sterilization, after which none retained at least 94% filtration of aerosol particles, finds a laboratory study comparing two sterilization methods after up to 15 to 30 days of use. (Van Beusekom, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Data Suggest Hybrid Immunity Protects Against Long COVID
A study yesterday in the Journal of Infection shows that hybrid immunity from both a fourth vaccination dose and previous COVID-19 illnesses may offer protection against developing long COVID, or post-COVID condition (PCC). (Soucheray, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Study Identifies Female Sex, Heart Disease As Long-COVID Risk Factors, Vaccination As Protective
Women and adults with preexisting conditions such as cardiovascular disease are less likely to recover from COVID-19 within 3 months, while vaccination and Omicron-variant infection were linked to a quicker recovery, reveals a study posted yesterday in JAMA Network Open. It also showed that more than one in five adults had protracted recoveries. (Van Beusekom, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Children With RSV During 2022-23 Needed More Advanced Support, Study Finds
A study in JAMA Network Open shows a 70% increase in the number of children requiring advanced respiratory support when hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the 2022-23 season. Advanced respiratory support includes high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), noninvasive ventilation (NIV), or invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). (Soucheray, 6/14)
CIDRAP:
US Study Finds Shifting Resistance Patterns In Staph Aureus
An analysis of Staphylococcus aureus samples from US outpatient settings reveals a shift in antibiotic-resistance trends, researchers reported late last week in JAMA Network Open. The study of S aureus isolates from more than 268,000 US Veterans Health Administration (VHA) patients found that the proportion of methicillin-resistant S aureus (MRSA) declined significantly from 2010 through 2019. But significant increases in resistance to non–beta-lactam antibiotics like tetracyclines and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) were observed, particularly in southern US states. (Dall, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Rapid Test For Urinary Tract Infections Wins Longitude Prize
The Longitude Prize on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was awarded to Sysmex Astrego AB yesterday for the development of a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility test for urinary tract infections (UTIs). The PA-100 AST System, developed at Sweden's Uppsala University, uses nanofluidic technology to detect bacteria in a urine sample in 15 minutes and identify the right antibiotic in as little as 45 minutes, and requires no specialized laboratory testing expertise. Sysmex Astrego was among more than 250 teams vying for the £8 million (US $10.2 million) prize, which aims to incentivize the development of transformative point-of-care tests that will improve antibiotic treatment decisions. (Dall, 6/13)
Viewpoints: How Likely Is It You'll To Be Exposed To Bird Flu?; Ozempic Can Do Much More Than Weight Loss
Editorial writers discuss H5N1, weight-loss drugs, pharmaceutical advertising, and more.
The New York Times:
How Scared Should You Be Of Bird Flu?
How worried you should be about H5N1, the bird flu virus spreading on dairy farms in the United States, depends on who you are. (Jennifer B. Nuzzo, 6/19)
Bloomberg:
Ozempic's Addiction-Fighting Potential Is Being Ignored
The anecdotes are increasingly impossible to ignore: Many people taking the new obesity drugs, whether Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy or Eli Lilly & Co.’s Zepbound, aren’t just eating less, they’re drinking and smoking less, too. (Lisa Jarvis, 6/20)
The New York Times:
It’s Time To Ban Pharmaceutical Advertising
“Zofran girlies rise up.” Seeing that phrase on my screen as I idly scrolled TikTok made me stop and watch the whole video, but probably not for the reasons its creator wanted. (Jessica Grose, 6/19)
Scientific American:
The World Desperately Needs A New Pandemic Treaty
Here’s why a pandemic treaty would be a win for people everywhere, in the Global North and South. Think of a pandemic treaty as a grand social bargain to protect future generations from the devastating and inequitable impacts of pandemics. (Lawrence O. Gostin and Alexandra Finch, 6/19)
Stat:
Getting Ahead Of A Non-Alcoholic Beverage Boom Among Youths
While it’s great that more people are taking to heart public health messages that reducing alcohol consumption can improve well-being and extend life, an important lesson from vaping as a replacement for cigarettes is being overlooked: What may be good for adults may be harmful to kids. Without any meaningful restrictions on the sale of non-alcoholic beverages to youths, the country is just one JUUL-like marketing push away from a potential public health crisis. (Molly Bowdring, Aaron S.B. Weiner and Judith Prochaska, 6/20)