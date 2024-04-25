Research Roundup: Salmonella; Immunotherapy; CRISPR; And More
CIDRAP:
Salmonella More Common On Larger Commercial Farms, Study Reveals
In a new comparison of different size poultry farms, researchers at North Carolina State University found that rates of Salmonella and multidrug resistance in fecal and environmental samples were higher on larger commercial farms compared to smaller backyard farms. The study is published in Foodborne Pathogens and Disease. The researchers focused on backyard broiler farms. Broiler chickens are those being raised for meat and not eggs. (Soucheray, 4/24)
ScienceDaily:
Tumor Cells Evade The Immune System Early On: Newly Discovered Mechanism Could Significantly Improve Cancer Immunotherapies
Tumors actively prevent the formation of immune responses by so-called cytotoxic T cells, which are essential in combating cancer. Researchers have now uncovered for the first time how this exactly happens. The study provides rationales for new cancer immunotherapies and could make existing treatments more effective. (Technical University of Munich (TUM), 4/24)
Stat:
CRISPR Base Editing Used To Treat Liver Disease In Fetal Monkeys
The ambitious idea of using CRISPR to cure genetic diseases before birth is one step closer to reality. Scientists reported on Monday that they used a form of the technology known as “base editing” to alter the DNA of laboratory monkeys in the womb, substantially reducing the levels of a toxic protein that causes a fatal liver disease before the animals had even been born. (Molteni, 4/22)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Higher Death Risk In Black Women With Multidrug-Resistant Bloodstream Infections
A nationwide analysis of US patients hospitalized with bloodstream infections (BSIs) caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) found that Black women had an increased risk of death compared with White women and Black men. (Dall, 4/22)