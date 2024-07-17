Reusable PPE Gets Another Look, With Cost And The Environment In Mind
Also in health industry news: Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, data privacy, the cost impact of the Change Healthcare hack, and more.
Axios:
Health Care Warms To Reusable PPE
Four years after health workers were forced to reuse masks and other supplies to get through the dark days of the pandemic, the idea of recycling personal protective equipment is going mainstream. (Goldman, 7/17)
Stat:
Cardiovascular Startup Raises $260 M Led By Ex-Moderna Execs’ New VC Fund
Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, a startup that launched seven years ago with shelved cardiovascular drug candidates from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, has raised $260 million for a Series B round. (DeAngelis, 7/16)
Stat:
Freshpaint Raises $30 Million To Help Providers With Data Privacy
Federal guidance restricting hospital websites’ use of third-party trackers along with the proliferation of direct-to-consumer health services is spawning a new crop of health tech startups promising to help beleaguered providers stay on the right side of the law. (Ravindranath, 7/17)
Axios:
UnitedHealth Group Projects Cyberattack Costs To Top $2.3B
UnitedHealth Group expects costs from the massive cyberattack against its Change Healthcare unit to reach $2.3 billion to $2.45 billion this year, the company said in a second quarter earnings report on Tuesday. (Reed, 7/16)
Obituaries —
The New York Times:
James R. Tallon Jr., Who Steered Health Care Reforms, Dies At 82
James R. Tallon Jr., a health care policy expert who as a New York State legislator spurred efforts to expand coverage for the poor, particularly children, died on July 9 in Endicott, N.Y. He was 82. His son Michael said he died, in a hospice not far from his hometown, Binghamton, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a scarring or inflammation of the lungs that is more common in smokers, although Mr. Tallon never smoked. (Roberts, 7/16)