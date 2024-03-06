San Francisco Voters Back Measure To Drug-Test Welfare Recipients
The public wants to see progress in tackling the city's drug crisis, the San Francisco Chronicle says. Also in the news, two Uvalde law enforcement officials criticized for poor response to the school shooting won their GOP primaries.
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Voters Approve Measure Requiring Drug Screening
A contentious ballot measure sponsored by Mayor London Breed to mandate drug screenings for welfare recipients passed Tuesday, sending a clear message that voters want to see a more aggressive response to the city’s drug crisis. The measure was backed by 63% of the vote late Tuesday night. The measure, known as Proposition F, requires adults who receive cash assistance from San Francisco to undergo a drug screening and enroll in a free treatment program if they’re determined to be drug users. (Angst, 3/5)
Politico:
A Nail-Biter For Newsom’s Mental Health Bond
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health bond was too close to call Tuesday night, with support hovering over 50 percent around midnight while ballots were still being tabulated. Proposition 1 would change the Mental Health Services Act, a 2004 tax on incomes over a million dollars that currently generates around $4 billion annually, imposing new requirements on how counties report and spend the funds on mental health programs. The measure also includes a $6.4 billion bond that supporters say would build 11,000 addiction and mental health treatment beds and supportive housing for veterans. (Bluth, 3/6)
On the gun violence epidemic —
The Texas Tribune:
Uvalde Officials Who Responded To Shooting Win GOP Primary
Two Uvalde County law enforcement officials named in the Justice Department’s report detailing the botched police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting won their respective Republican primaries for reelection Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results. Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora were both highlighted for their inaction on May 24, 2022. (Melhado, 3/5)
KFF Health News:
Why Even Public Health Experts Have Limited Insight Into Stopping Gun Violence In America
Gun violence has exploded across the U.S. in recent years — from mass shootings at concerts and supermarkets to school fights settled with a bullet after the last bell. Nearly every day of 2024 so far has brought more violence. On Feb. 14, gunfire broke out at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, killing one woman and injuring 22 others. Most events draw little attention — while the injuries and toll pile up. Gun violence is among America’s most deadly and costly public health crises. (Spolar, 3/6)