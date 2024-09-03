Sanofi Oral Treatment For Multiple Sclerosis Meets Important Trial Goals
The drug, tolebrutinib, met its Phase 3 study goals, despite patients in two other studies not seeing a benefit earlier in the disease. Separately, Abbott's MitraClip demonstrated benefits for heart failure patients, but the findings of the study are controversial.
Stat:
Multiple Sclerosis Pill Succeeds In Key Trial, Sanofi Says
Sanofi said an oral treatment for multiple sclerosis, tolebrutinib, met its key goal in a Phase 3 study, potentially clearing the way for regulatory approval, although in two other studies, patients earlier in the disease failed to see a benefit. A top company executive said he believes that the positive result would help build confidence among investors in the company’s research and development efforts. (Herper, 9/2)
Stat:
Abbott's MitraClip Shows Some Benefit In Heart Failure Patients
A study meant to serve as a tie-breaker between two major trials of a heart clip made by Abbott may end up stimulating more debate among cardiologists. Results of the RESHAPE-HF 2 trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, showed that the clip improved health status and lowered hospitalizations due to heart failure, but did not reduce the number of deaths. (Lawrence, 8/31)
The Mercury News:
How Shadowy Middlemen Profit At The Expense Of Independent Pharmacies And Patients
For more than a decade, independent pharmacist Jay Patel has built a close and enduring relationship with his customers, who come to him for help in sickness and in health. But now there are interlopers: Drug middlemen, companies known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that influence which medicines can be bought, where to buy them and at what cost. Patel and other independent pharmacists say their businesses are threatened by the growing influence of these companies, tied to huge health care conglomerates. (Krieger, 9/1)
Bloomberg:
Investors With $13 Trillion Urge Climate Approach To Superbugs
Investors with more than $13 trillion in combined assets are calling on global policymakers to set a science-based target to curb the spread of superbugs, drawing inspiration from a similar blueprint used to tackle planet-warming emissions. Legal & General Investment Management and Aviva Investors are among 80 institutions that have signed an open statement seeking an international framework and scientific panel to address the challenge of bacterial resistance around the globe. (Pham, 9/3)