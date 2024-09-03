Outbreaks and Health Threats

Bloomberg: Australia's Mpox Resurgence Has Lessons For World Trying To Fight New Strain Australia’s success in virtually eliminating mpox within six months of an outbreak in 2022 is now being overshadowed by a sudden and alarming resurgence, highlighting the challenges ahead as the world braces for a potentially more dangerous strain. (Gale, 9/3)

Reuters: Jordanian Health Ministry Records Mpox Case For A Non-Jordanian Resident, State News Agency Says Jordan's health ministry has recorded an mpox case for a non-Jordanian resident, state news agency Petra said on Monday, adding that the case was currently in isolation. The health ministry said the case was not the first for the kingdom, as it recorded one back in 2022.The ministry said the case was a 33-year-old male, without identifying his nationality. (9/2)

Reuters: Nigeria Receives 10,000 Doses Of Mpox Vaccines From US Nigeria has received 10,000 doses of the mpox vaccine from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the first batch of the vaccine to reach the country which has confirmed 40 cases with no fatalities so far. Muyi Aina, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), called the donation a "critical step" for Nigeria. (Eboh, 8/29)

Reuters: UNICEF Issues Emergency Tender To Secure Mpox Vaccines Depending on the production capacity of manufacturers, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be made, according to the statement. Under the tender, UNICEF will set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers, the statement said. This will enable UNICEF to purchase and ship vaccines without delay, once financing, demand, readiness and regulatory requirements are confirmed. (8/31)

Reuters: WHO Invites Makers Of Mpox Tests For Emergency Review In Push For Rapid Access The World Health Organization on Thursday sought to speed up the access to diagnostic tests for mpox by asking manufacturers to submit their products for an emergency review. The agency has been in discussions with manufacturers about the need for effective diagnostics, particularly in low-income groups. (8/29)

Reuters: Emergent Bio's Smallpox Vaccine Gets US Approval For Mpox The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted expanded approval to Emergent BioSolutions' smallpox vaccine for use in people at high risk of mpox infection. The FDA clearance, announced late on Thursday by the company, makes the vaccine the second approved shot against mpox in the U.S. after Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos. Emergent's vaccine, called ACAM2000, however, cannot be administered to those with weakened immune systems, including people with HIV. It found limited use during the 2022 mpox outbreak in the United States, despite being part of the country's stockpile. (Santhosh, 8/30)

Des Moines Register: Mpox Is Detected In An Iowa Prison. Here's What You Need To Know Mpox, a highly contagious viral disease known for causing severe rashes and pustules, has been detected in an Iowa prison. "We're actively managing the situation with robust health measures," Iowa Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Paul Cornelius said in a statement provided Monday to the Des Moines Register and first reported on KCCI-TV. "Affected individuals are receiving care, and enhanced sanitation and isolation protocols are in place to prevent further spread." It is not yet known how many prisoners are infected. (Werner, 9/2)

Minnesota Measles Outbreak Spreads To 30, Shutters Somali Religious School

Officials are asking Minnesotans to consider immunizations, as all but one of the people infected were unvaccinated. Also in the news: West Nile virus, EEE, bird flu, polio, and the Oropouche virus.

Sahan Journal: Measles Outbreak Affects At Least 30 In Minnesota, Closes Somali Religious School

A measles outbreak that began in May in Minnesota has spread to 30 people, primarily infecting children in the Somali community. One dugsi, or Islamic religious school, has voluntarily closed in order to curtail the spread, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. About a third of the patients have required hospitalization, a state spokesperson said. All but one were unvaccinated. (Eldred, 9/2)

On West Nile virus and EEE —

CNN: Illinois, Wisconsin Report Their First West Nile Virus Deaths Of 2024

Two deaths from West Nile virus have been reported in Wisconsin and one in Illinois, the first such deaths in those states this year, according to the state health departments. (8/29)

CBS News: New Hampshire Man Fighting For Life After Testing Positive For 3 Mosquito Viruses, Including EEE

Doctors at Exeter Hospital say Joe Casey, 54, has tested positive for three different antibodies, including EEE. "He was positive for EEE, for West Nile, and St. Louis Encephalitis, but the CDC, the infectious disease doctors don't know which one is making him this sick," a relative said. Last week, 41-year-old Steven Perry of Hampstead, N.H., died after contracting EEE. (Burton, 9/2)

In updates on bird flu —

Reuters: Bird Flu Infects California Dairy Cows, Widening US Outbreak

Cows at three dairy farms in California, the top U.S. milk-producing state, tested positive for bird flu, the state's agriculture department said on Friday. The infections expand a U.S. outbreak of the H5N1 virus in dairy cattle to a 14th state. More than 190 herds have been infected nationally since March, along with 13 dairy and poultry farm workers, according to federal data. (Polansek, 8/31)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Farmworkers Continue To Tend To Sick Cows Amid Bird Flu

In early August, farmworkers gathered under a pavilion at a park here for a picnic to celebrate Farmworker Appreciation Day. One sign that this year was different from the others was the menu: Beef fajitas, tortillas, pico de gallo, chips, beans — but no chicken. Farms in Colorado had culled millions of chickens in recent months to stem the transmission of bird flu. Organizers filled out the spread with hot dogs. (Bichell, 9/2)

Reuters: Fake Cows Ready For Milking At State Fairs As Bird Flu Looms

In Michigan this year, where dairy workers and herds have fallen ill from bird flu, a pair of unlikely prized cows are being prepped to take the state fair stage. State fair organizers are this year featuring Milkshake and Buttercup, two life-sized fiberglass cows complete with rubber teats and water-filled udders, for a popular milking demo. "Normally, we'd have a real cow out there," said Jill Nathe, the fair's deputy general manager of agriculture and competition. "We just can't do that right now." (Polansek and Huffstutter, 8/31)

On polio and Oropouche —

The Washington Post: Mass Polio Vaccination To Begin In Gaza Amid Pause In War With Israel

The World Health Organization and its partners are gearing up for an ambitious mass vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip after an 11-month-old boy contracted the Palestinian enclave’s first case of polio in 25 years. “All his limbs are now paralyzed,” the boy’s mother, Nevin Abu al-Jidyan, said in a telephone interview this week from her tent in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. “The left side is more rigid. He is even unable to bend over. I cannot even help him sit.” The campaign was scheduled to begin Sunday and will roll out in phases, with both Israel and Hamas agreeing to brief “humanitarian pauses” to allow the vaccinations to take place. (Sun and Harb, 8/31)