Speaker McCarthy Proposes Limiting Access To SNAP Food Benefits

Politico reports that fellow Republicans are skeptical that any of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit proposal measures, which aim to restrict food assistance for millions, will survive negotiations. Meanwhile, Iowa reportedly will "spend millions" kicking families off food stamps.

Politico: McCarthy’s Pitch To Shrink Food Aid Drawing Skepticism From Fellow Republicans

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s new debt limit negotiating proposal set to be unveiled Monday morning will include broad moves to restrict food assistance for millions of low-income Americans. His GOP colleagues in the Senate aren’t optimistic any of those measures will survive. McCarthy’s initial list calls for expanding the age bracket for people who must meet work requirements in order to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Food Assistance Program or SNAP, while closing what Republicans say are “loopholes” in existing restrictions, according to two people who were granted anonymity to discuss internal conversations. (Hill, 4/16)

The Washington Post: Iowa To Spend Millions Kicking Families Off Food Stamps. More States May Follow

Iowa’s food bank operators say any new restrictions on food stamps are likely to fuel a surge in demand. But they are not sure whether they can absorb it because they are still reeling from a decision last year to scale back SNAP benefits. (Swenson, 4/16)

SNAP news from Mississippi, New York, and Connecticut —

DeSoto County News: Mississippi Approved For D-SNAP Food Benefits For Tornado-Affected Communities

Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) officials announced today that the agency will begin Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) operations in the following counties affected by the March 24-25 tornado: Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, and Sharkey. D-SNAP provides eligible households who do not currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. (Bakken, 4/13)

WGRZ: SNAP recipients to get $2 for every $2 spent at participating farmers’ markets

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that a new initiative is being launched that will double the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers' markets across New York State. According to the news release, the FreshConnect Fresh2You program will provide New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match, that will give families in need the ability to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, and meats. (Adams, 4/12)

NBC Connecticut: Food Pantries See Increased Need After Extra SNAP Benefits End

After extra COVID SNAP benefits ended in February, it did not take long for food pantries in Connecticut to see more people in need of help. “It puts a lot of pressure on us, in a sense, because we know the need is so great. It motivates us," said Dina Sears-Graves, president and CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. “We want to make sure that our people have food. No one should go hungry." (McGirl, 4/14)

On missing and stolen SNAP benefits —

11alive.Com: Missing SNAP Benefits Reported For Metro Atlanta Families

Families across metro Atlanta are reporting they are going without food because of an issue with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. (White, 4/14)

Click2Houston.com: ‘It’s Not Fair’: Several Families Say Their SNAP Benefits Are Being Electronically Stolen From Cards

More victims are speaking out claiming their SNAP benefits were electronically stolen, leaving them struggling to provide for their families. “It’s not fair to single parents who depend on those food stamps. It’s not fair,” one mother said. The Texas Health and Human Services, which regulates SNAP, says it has received 34 reports of benefit cards being skimmed so far this year compared to 108 reports in 2022.“It’s happening too much. They tell you it’s nothing they can do and it’s not fair,” another mother said. (Turner, 4/14)

The Baltimore Banner: Inside The Digital Black Market For SNAP Benefits

In the deepest corners of the internet, cybercriminals are trafficking welfare benefits on illicit marketplaces — stealing from the country’s most vulnerable. Thieves are targeting food assistance and other benefits programs fed by billions in additional federal funding with minimal security measures in place. They’re purchasing stolen benefits information online, printing the data onto cloned debit cards and cashing out, The Baltimore Banner found after analyzing dozens of online markets, obtaining state social welfare records and speaking to cyber security experts. (Smith, Thieme and Wintrode, 4/14)

