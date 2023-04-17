After Roe V. Wade

The Washington Post: The Controversial Article Matthew Kacsmaryk Did Not Disclose To The Senate As a lawyer for a conservative legal group, Matthew Kacsmaryk in early 2017 submitted an article to a Texas law review criticizing Obama-era protections for transgender people and those seeking abortions. The Obama administration, the draft article argued, had discounted religious physicians who “cannot use their scalpels to make female what God created male” and “cannot use their pens to prescribe or dispense abortifacient drugs designed to kill unborn children.” (Kitchener, Barnes and Marimow, 4/15)

The Washington Post: Unpacking The Flawed Science Cited In The Texas Abortion Pill Ruling A Texas judge’s decision to invalidate federal approval of a key abortion drug cites research based on anonymous blog posts, cherry-picks statistics that exaggerate the negative physical and psychological effects of mifepristone, and ignores hundreds of scientific studies attesting to the medication’s safety. The unprecedented ruling last week by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk contradicted the recommendations of numerous medical groups when it assailed the safety of mifepristone, a two-decade-old medication used in more than half of all abortions in the United States. Another federal judge determined on the same day that the drug should remain available in a swath of states. (Weber, McGinley, Ovalle and Sellers, 4/13)

NPR: Abortion Rights Advocates Rally In Support Of Abortion Pill Access Abortion rights supporters around the country and in the nation's capital are holding rallies Saturday and Sunday against the decision by a Texas judge to reverse the FDA's approval of a key abortion drug. (Radde, 4/15)

AP: US Supreme Court's Abortion Pill Order Spares Safe Havens Before the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in Friday, access to an abortion pill was in line to become more cumbersome in California, New York and some other states that have positioned themselves as safe havens for those seeking to end their pregnancies. The order keeps in place federal rules for use of mifepristone, one of the two drugs usually used in combination in medication abortions. The legal saga isn’t over: The Supreme Court suggested it will decide the issue by Wednesday. (Mulvihill, 4/14)

Stat: Supreme Court Temporarily Pauses New Limits On Abortion Pill Access to the abortion pill mifepristone will remain unchanged until Wednesday, after a U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday issued a stay on last week’s ruling from a conservative Texas judge banning the medicine. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued an administrative stay preserving access to mifepristone, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 2000, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. It is likely the country’s highest court will rule more substantively on access to the medication before then, a decision that will have major ramifications for the FDA’s authority and access to the commonly used drug. (Owermohle, 4/14)

Justice Samuel Alito issued an administrative stay Friday that pauses lower-court-ordered limits on federal rules around the distribution and use of mifepristone until the Supreme Court can review the case — which it's expected to do this week.

Colorado Bills Enshrine Protections For Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, signed a trio of bills into law Friday that aim to set Colorado up as a haven as neighboring states enact bans. Elsewhere in the state, a judge rules that a religious anti-abortion clinic is exempt from a third new law that bars medical professionals from using abortion-reversal medications.

AP: Colorado Offers Safe Haven For Abortion, Transgender Care

A trio of health care bills enshrining access in Colorado to abortion and gender-affirming procedures and medications became law Friday as the Democrat-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for its neighbors, whose Republican leaders are restricting care. The main goal of the legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is to ensure people in surrounding states and beyond can go to Colorado to have an abortion, begin puberty blockers or receive gender-affirming surgery without fear of prosecution. Bordering states of Wyoming and Oklahoma have passed abortion bans, and Utah has severely restricted transgender care for minors. (Bedayn and Slevin, 4/14)

The Colorado Sun: Trump-Appointed Judge Temporarily Exempts Anti-Abortion Clinic From New Colorado Law Banning Abortion Reversal

A federal judge over the weekend temporarily exempted a Catholic anti-abortion clinic from a first-in-the-nation law enacted Friday by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis that bans medical professionals from administering abortion-reversal drugs through at least Oct. 1. The decision to issue a temporary restraining order sought by Englewood-based Bella Health and Wellness came from U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, who was nominated to the federal bench in 2017 by President Donald Trump. (Paul, 4/17)

In other abortion news from Maryland, New Mexico, Illinois, and elsewhere —

ABC News: Gov. Wes Moore Says Maryland Will Continue With Abortion Access

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore detailed his plan to protect abortion access after his announcement that his state will stockpile abortion pills in the wake of a federal court ruling. "Maryland is going to lead on this," Moore pledged Sunday in an exclusive interview on This Week. On Friday, Moore, who is roughly three months into his first term as governor, announced the state would begin stockpiling mifepristone after a judge struck down FDA approval of the abortion pill. On Wednesday, a federal judge put a temporary stay on that order, leaving a split decision for that the Supreme Court could decide on. (Vredenbregt, 4/16)

Politico: New Mexico Governor Fears A National Ban On Abortion

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sunday she is worried the U.S. is headed toward a national ban on abortion, as state legislatures and courts move to squeeze abortion access across the country. “It’s every social issue that you disagree with, is it stem cell research, is it fertility, drugs, whatever it is, in this context, if we’re going to use the federal courts as a way to bar and ban access, we are looking at a national abortion ban and more,” Lujan Grisham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” (Garrity, 4/16)

NPR: Out-Of-Staters Are Flocking To Places Where Abortions Are Easier To Get

When Mara Pliskin started working at Planned Parenthood Illinois, she didn't expect to feel like a travel agent. Now, the abortion navigation program manager and her co-workers joke that that's half the job — booking flight, train and bus tickets for out-of-state abortion seekers, arranging hotel stays and giving them money for food and gas. "We're being as creative as possible to really just work with every individual patient to resolve all those barriers that might stand in the way between making their decision and getting to our door," she said. (Seshadri, 4/16)

The Guardian: In A Liberal US State, My Life-Saving Abortion Cost $55,000

On 27 January, I was just under six weeks pregnant. My fertility app – one of several pinned on my phone’s home screen, I am reluctant to admit – told me that the embryo growing inside me was the size of a green pea. That morning, I felt both elated and nervous. Between Zoom calls and spurts of distracted writing, I thought about spilling the beans to my sister, but resisted. After two miscarriages, I was wary of sharing the news too early. As noon approached, I started to feel some pangs in my abdomen. At first, I didn’t overthink it: every piece of reproductive literature out there will tell you that cramps, and even light bleeding, are normal during early pregnancy. They subside. (buller, 4/16)

Mother Jones: “You Would Only Need A Week”: How The Next Republican President Could Ban Abortion Nationwide

The fight over the meaning of a Victorian-era law could mean everything for reproductive freedom. (Pauly, 4/17)

In related news about the presidential election —

NBC News: VP Harris Is Top White House Messenger On Abortion Fight

Vice President Kamala Harris' central role in warning about threats to abortion rights has been tested anew amid a fresh fight over abortion access. It comes after years of concerns about her role in the administration as the White House seeks to keep pressure on the issue and galvanize voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The White House combats renewed Republican efforts to curb abortion through the courts with Harris as the unflinching face of a battle to protect what it sees as a cherished women’s right, according to interviews with two dozen present and past administration officials, Democratic strategists and people close to Harris. (Alcindor, Nicholas and Lee, 4/17)